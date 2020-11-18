Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tory Lanez: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
*Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion after a party in the Hollywood Hills in July.
The hip-hop star (born Daystar Peterson) entered the plea during an arraignment on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, per PEOPLE.
He is also facing a “gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the DA’s office said in a press release in October.
Lanez was previously ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and have no contact with her amid his criminal case. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
Regardless of anything going on in my life . Other people are going through a lot , some things worse than me .. So I’m going to continue my work in our community and do a better job of being a positive light and helping hand … my soul is in the right place ..love u all .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) November 14, 2020
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times on July 12 during an argument. He reportedly told her to “Dance B*tch” while firing and wounding her.
The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter last month to react to the felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
He also continues to deny allegations that he shot Megan.
“I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” he said. “No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend,” he said during an Instagram Live session last month.
Tiny Recalls ‘Devastating’ Delivery of Stillborn Daughter in 2007
*Singer and reality TV star Tiny Harris has opened up about the daughter she delivered stillborn over ten years ago.
Harris has been married to rapper T.I. since 2010 and the couple have two sons together and a daughter.
Their first daughter, Leyah Amore, was stillborn in 2007, six months into a complicated pregnancy. Cottle also has an older daughter from her previous relationship and three stepchildren through her marriage to the hip-hop star.
“Me and him end up having four kids, but one was stillborn. So we have three living kids that we had together and then we have his three kids and my other daughter,” Tiny said in an interview with VLAD TV.
Harris called the loss of Leyah “very devastating.”
“It was probably like my saddest moment in my life, when I was at my darkest time,” she said. “I’m always pretty upbeat. I don’t really have a lot of times where I’m like down or feeling depressed or whatever. I don’t really have those moments that much, thank God. I’ve had it here and there, but that was the most I’ve ever been like out of it for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time.”
“I was just like, the thought of having a baby but not going home with a baby, that just traumatized me,” she added.
“After Leyah was born, I kept her in the room with me the whole day,” she previosuly told ESSENCE of the experience. “They placed her in the little basket and we dressed her in an outfit and had a blanket wrapped around her. They came and got her because her body went cold and I wanted her back so they warmed her body again and I kept her. Everybody came to visit her and then me and [T.I.] had our time alone with her.”
Hear more from Harris about the heartbreaking experience via the YouTube clip above.
Amazon Studios Drops Official Trailer for Regina King’s ‘One Night in Miami’ [WATCH]
*Amazon Studios has dropped the official trailer for Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, “One Night in Miami” …, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers, based off his 2013 stage play.
Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, this strong contender achieved critical raves across the board, quickly garnering awards buzz in this year’s Oscar race. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami… has been praised for its timely and effective performances, with a knock-out feature directorial debut from King based off Powers’ bold story.
“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe,” said King.
Check out the trailer above
Based on the award-winning play of the same name, “One Night In Miami”… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate — via press release.
Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO, King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.
Amazon Studios will release “One Night in Miami” in select theaters December 25th, 2020 and on Prime Video January 15th, 2021.
Kandi Burruss Discusses Life, Business, and Real Housewives Drama // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – Steve has a conversation with close friend, actress, entrepreneur and Kandi Buruss. (watch it above or on Facebook.)
From the exit of NeNe Leakes from The Real Housewives: Atlanta, to her many ventures as a business woman, and her key insights on how to be successful, Kandi sits down to spill it all.
Additionally, Steve Harvey creatively taped this interview from outside of his home and invited audience members to watch in his driveway – from the safety of their own vehicles – complete with honks to replace applause/laughter.
Episode highlights include:
- Kandi talks about what it’s like being a parent during the pandemic, specifically with her 10-month-old daughter Blaze:
- “For people like us who travel a lot and we work a lot…my biggest fear was that I would miss her first steps or a moment like that.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I was about to hit a flip in that house when she walked to me and that was her first steps – I was so excited, I was so happy that I was here for it.” – Kandi Burruss
- Kandi shares her thoughts on NeNe Leakes departure from Real Housewives:
- “We don’t really talk…” – Kandi Burruss
- “What’s your take on the whole situation?” – Steve Harvey
- “I think in negotiations, sometimes we get what we want and sometimes we don’t get what we want and…when we don’t get what we want, we have to make the decision on if we want to part ways and I think [NeNe] made that decision for herself.” – Kandi Burruss
- “She will be missed on the show for sure…I’m not trying to take anything from her. She was a great addition to the show.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I guess right now she didn’t care to come back this season, for whatever reason.” – Kandi Burruss
- Kandi talks about what it’s like being a successful entrepreneur:
- “My mother, my family, everybody kind of has that drive, that hustle. I feel like to me, to have success at a very young age, I didn’t end up going to college so in my mind I always need to figure out how I was going to maintain my wealth.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I never wanted to be one of those child stars that you see, you know they are successful when they’re young and then they grow up and they’re just barely making it.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I didn’t want to be that person, so I knew that I needed to read up on a lot of books, like all the financial books I was reading said that you have to have multiple sources of income to be a millionaire.” – Kandi Burruss
- “If you have a long career and you’re in the game and you stay in the game…it’s a rollercoaster. Sometimes we have super highs and we have a little dip… and as long as you’re on the rollercoaster, you’re gonna go up again.” – Kandi Burruss
- Kandi on using her resources to provide for the community:
- “Right now it’s very important for me to rebuild my community and bring more jobs to my community so we try to bring more jobs to the area or put businesses in areas where we know there are a lot of African Americans and we want to better the experience for African Americans.” – Kandi Burruss
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
