Tiny Recalls ‘Devastating’ Delivery of Stillborn Daughter in 2007



*Singer and reality TV star Tiny Harris has opened up about the daughter she delivered stillborn over ten years ago.

Harris has been married to rapper T.I. since 2010 and the couple have two sons together and a daughter.

Their first daughter, Leyah Amore, was stillborn in 2007, six months into a complicated pregnancy. Cottle also has an older daughter from her previous relationship and three stepchildren through her marriage to the hip-hop star.

“Me and him end up having four kids, but one was stillborn. So we have three living kids that we had together and then we have his three kids and my other daughter,” Tiny said in an interview with VLAD TV.

Harris called the loss of Leyah “very devastating.”

“It was probably like my saddest moment in my life, when I was at my darkest time,” she said. “I’m always pretty upbeat. I don’t really have a lot of times where I’m like down or feeling depressed or whatever. I don’t really have those moments that much, thank God. I’ve had it here and there, but that was the most I’ve ever been like out of it for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time.”

“I was just like, the thought of having a baby but not going home with a baby, that just traumatized me,” she added.

“After Leyah was born, I kept her in the room with me the whole day,” she previosuly told ESSENCE of the experience. “They placed her in the little basket and we dressed her in an outfit and had a blanket wrapped around her. They came and got her because her body went cold and I wanted her back so they warmed her body again and I kept her. Everybody came to visit her and then me and [T.I.] had our time alone with her.”

Hear more from Harris about the heartbreaking experience via the YouTube clip above.