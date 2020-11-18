*“It was written after nine people were killed in a church,” said Luther Wardlaw about the collaborative new single, “9 Makes Us 1,” released by Contemporary Gospel’s The Wardlaw Brothers and Christian Southern Gospel’s Legacy 5. “I got a request to write the song for a documentary. It was chosen by the Holy Spirit…for a time such as this.”

“It was a very special time for us,” said Scott Fowler, lead vocalist of Legacy 5 about the collaboration with The Wardlaw Brothers. “…The Holy Spirit brought us up in unity. We (Legacy 5) play united in a way to inspire you to see Scripture unfold.’

The Wardlaw Brothers, inspired by Boyz II Men and Take 6, has carved their own niche’ in Contemporary Gospel garnering a #1 Billboard album, and Stellar and Dove Award nominations. The Wardlaw Brothers members include Luther, Tony, Carl, Jamie and Rodney. Legacy 5, founded by Scott, has become a Top 10 chart-topping Christian Southern Gospel band, that consist of Fowler on lead vocals; Josh Townsend on piano; Bryan Walker with baritone vocals; Lee Black with tenor vocals, and Matt Fouch on bass.

“I revisited the song…with everything going on. I sent it to the brothers and they had the idea to put it out. I said, ‘I don’t think we should do it alone.’ My brothers said why don’t we send it over.”

Their label liked the idea and the song. They recommended Legacy 5.

“I think it was the Holy Spirit that led us to them and I thank God for the opportunity.” Luther added.

MORE NEWS: Taraji P. Henson Hosts New Podcast: ‘Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound’ / LISTEN

When you see the music video of the two groups in the studio; the powerful vocals; the perfect harmony; the awe inspiring lyrics, and the perfect combination of Christian Southern Gospel and Contemporary Gospel you will also feel like them, that the Holy Spirit had a hand in it all.

“All the guys were so excited. Their faces lit up,” said Scott about when Legacy 5 heard Billboard chart topping The Wardlaw Brothers wanted to collaborate on a single. “We were all thrilled. It’s a special time to get in the studio.”

When I mentioned how I loved that they were not wearing masks in the video of the recording of the “9 Makes Us1” single, exercising what I called their “faith muscle,” Scott laughed and said, “We tried to do it with the masks on and the producer said, ‘I can’t understand a word you guys saying!’”

The “9 Makes Us 1” single is a song about unity. Two different types of Gospel artists and two different races of Gospel artists coming together to sing about unity – that in itself is a powerful message.

“This song is about love, joy, peace, goodness, faithfulness, patience, kindness, self-control and gentleness,” Luther Wardlaw said about the single. “It’s proof that this can happen. We worked very well together,”

Fowler added, “When you embrace the fact that we have the same God…creator. That He breathe His life into all of us…God’s family don’t see distinguishing characteristics.”

Luther concluded the interview with, “Visit our website 9MakesUs1.com and navigate, and preview the song.” www.TWB5.com www.LegeacyFive.com www.9MakesUs1.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles Saturday November 6, 2021 at (TBD). The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference