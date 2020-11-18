Podcasts
T.I. Joins Ebro Darden on The Latest Episode of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music
He tells Apple Music about the importance of unity, the protests against police brutality, why Kendrick Lamar is “the most successful revolutionary rapper alive”, Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture”, the power of NWA’s “F**k The Police”, and more.
The Message is an Apple Music series that aims to further the dialogue about the unrest and inequalities in the United States and abroad via intimate conversations with some of the most prominent voices in Black music today, who also create exclusive playlists of the songs inspiring them to keep pushing forward.
Video and key quotes previewing the episode are below
T.I. Tells Apple Music About The Importance of Unity…
“I think of all the things that plague our communities, man, sticking together will solve 99% of it. I think the message has always been liberation. Just providing the info that could lead people to the understanding that, hey, look, we’re going to have to come together if we’re going to overrun this.”
T.I. Tells Apple Music About Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture”…
“That was very well played. It was so unexpected. I think he was of the percentile of youngsters that people kind of assume would stay out of the discussion… so for him to so eloquently speak from his perspective, not necessarily compromising one position for another. It was very well played.”
MORE NEWS: Tiny Recalls ‘Devastating’ Delivery of Stillborn Daughter in 2007
T.I. Tells Apple Music About Why Kendrick Lamar Is “The Most Successful Revolutionary Rapper Alive”…
“Present day, I think he’s probably the most successful revolutionary rapper alive. It’s hard to sell. It’s hard to do good business in the revolutionary category. Artists like KRS-One, even Common, Mos Def, the Roots, usually have to trade commercial success for speaking truth in the revolution. And Kendrick has been the one who has been able to simultaneously achieve both. And I think that’s extremely special. That’s an art within itself.”
T.I. Tells Apple Music About The Power of NWA’s “F**k The Police”…
“A lot of people, when they speak about ‘F*ck the Police,’ they act like it started right there. No, you did a bunch of sh*t before that led to someone saying f*ck you. This wasn’t a battle cry. This was kind of like, I guess the commercial, like letting you know, hey, this is going on. This was like an alarm that was running like, hey man, y’all see this? Y’all noticed it happening? Y’all cool with this?”
T.I. Tells Apple Music About The Protests Against Police Brutality…
“Any human beings, any living species if backed up into a corner is going to eventually respond with self-defense. You can’t stop that. That’s God given. It’s universal law. So if you continue to antagonize, you continue to poke and push. Eventually you’re going to be some poking and pushing back.”
Podcasts
Taraji P. Henson Hosts New Podcast: ‘Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound’ / LISTEN
The six-part series focuses on the complex relationships of a group of teenagers from Harlem who would create a sound that forever changed music. Told through Wondery’s style of immersive, character-driven storytelling, JACKED features dozens of interviews including band members and managers, and extensive music from UMG’s catalog. From 1987 to 1992, New Jack Swing’s innovative fusion of hip-hop and R&B dominated the charts.
Even if you’ve never heard of New Jack Swing, you know the music: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison,” Tony Toni Tone’s “Feels Good” or Wreckx-n-Effect’s “Rumpshaker” – New Jack’s influence can be heard today. In fact, many of today’s artists were shaped by New Jack Swing artists and producers including Teddy Riley, who was a member of the band, Guy.
Despite the popularity of New Jack Swing during its heyday and the lasting influence of its pioneers, few people know the real story behind the music. It’s a story of a group of Harlem musicians with a dream, jealousy, betrayal, crime, hip-hop and R&B, and rivalries. And it all comes to a head with a fatal shooting during a massive summer concert tour. “Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound” is written by Rico Gagliano and Andy Hermann.
About Taraji P. Henson:
About Taraji P. Henson:
Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P. Henson quickly rose to fame after her breakout performance in the critically acclaimed film “Hustle & Flow.” She recently wrapped her iconic run as Cookie Lyon in Fox’s hit musical drama “Empire,” which earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, Critic’s Choice Award and three BET Awards. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” with Brad Pitt. In fall of 2018, she launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her late father. The organization will provide scholarships to African-American students majoring in mental health, offer mental health services to youth in urban schools and work to lower the recidivism rates of African-American men and women. She is currently developing an “Empire” spinoff with her production company, TPH Entertainment, as part of her First-Look Deal with 20th Century Fox TV.
About Wondery:
Wondery is the largest independent podcast publisher in the world, known for character-driven, binge-worthy stories including “Dr. Death,” “Guru,” “Blood Ties” and “Business Wars.” Wondery is behind 8 of the Top 20 New Shows of 2019, according to Podtrac, with “The Shrink Next Door” landing at the #1 new show of 2019. Twenty-eight of Wondery’s shows have hit #1 on Apple Podcasts including its latest series, “Bunga Bunga” about the rise and fall of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Several of them have been, or are in the process of being, adapted for scripted television. Wondery has gained critical acclaim and commercial success for its immersive approach to sonic, emotionally immersive storytelling, which helps listeners to “feel the story”. Wondery’s immersive podcast experience is now personalized for fans in the Wondery app. The app is home to their premium ad free offer, Wondery+, which has over 7,000 episodes, including exclusive podcasts, bonus episodes, and early release of some shows.
About Universal Music Group:
Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lakeside
*Episode 8 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Lakeside.
The group was promoting what would be its final album, “Party Patrol,” and the fellas were surprisingly candid regarding their concern about its direction. After an early stint at Motown and ABC Records, the Dayton, Ohio-based band signed with their manager Dick Griffey’s label Solar Records in 1978 and were given the space to write and produce their own material. It paid off big time with such soon-to-be classics as “It’s All The Way Live,” “Fantastic Voyage,” “Raid” and “Outrageous.”
But the R&B musical landscape changed in the late 80s, focusing less on the tight musicianship of funk bands like Lakeside, and more on star producers like Teddy Riley and his signature New Jack Swing sound.
The members of Lakeside expressed doubts about this album “Party Patrol,” calling it a “company album” for the way their new label Epic Records dictated its direction toward hip hop and New Jack Swing, insisted on putting a new lead singer on its first single, “Money” and took away the band’s creative control that drove their early success. Sadly, the group members were right to show frustration, as “Party Patrol” failed to even chart following its release in 1990.
But four years later, Coolio and his reworking of “Fantastic Voyage” would remind folks that Lakeside is already in the pantheon of 70s and 80s fly costume-wearing funk bands that added color and contour to the genre.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Keegan-Michael Key to Produce ‘History of Sketch Comedy’ Podcast at Audible Plus
*Keegan-Michael Key has joined forces with Audible to produce a new podcast that will explore the history of sketch comedy.
The actor/comedian will write and perform “The History of Sketch Comedy” for Audible, directed and co-written by his wife, Elle Key. The couple will produce the series through their Bigger Picture Media Group.
Comprising 10 half-hour episodes, the show will be available exclusively to subscribers of the Amazon-owned company’s recently launched Audible Plus.
Here’s more from the press release:
Directed and co-written by Elle Key, and produced by Bigger Picture Media group and Clamor, the series is equal parts master class, personal journey and performance. Key weaves his vast knowledge of sketch comedy’s rich history together with his own experiences; offering laughs and insight to listeners over ten half-hour episodes. The audio series will premiere on January 28, 2021 and will be available exclusively on Audible. Audible members will be able to access the series as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.
In The History of Sketch Comedy, Key will visit major moments in sketch history, highlighting performers and sketch shows from the first acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s to the rise of Variety television, and training grounds such as The Second City in Chicago. He’ll share some influential moments and sketches along the way. He offers in-depth studies on some of the landmark characters, concepts and performers that shaped the comedy, and influenced Key’s own comedic path.
“Keegan-Michael Key has created and performed some of comedy’s most memorable sketches over the years,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “We can’t wait to bring this immersive comedy experience, brimming with Keegan-Michael’s unique sense of humor and brilliance to our Audible listeners.”
The “History of Sketch Comedy” premieres Jan. 28, 2021 on Amazon Plus, starting at $7.95/month.
