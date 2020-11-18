Today’s Video
New Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, J-Hud Song ‘Oh Santa’ Set for Carey’s All-Star ‘Magical Christmas Special’ (Teaser)
*A quick teaser for Apple TV+’s star-studded “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” was released today ahead of the show’s debut on Apple TV+, Friday, Dec. 4.
Guest stars will include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan + Monroe.
The special combines musical performances, dancing and “groundbreaking” animation, according to the press release.
The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Grande and J-Hud, will be will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms Dec. 4.
Watch the trailer below:
Trailer: Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.
Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ Special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Mariah runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Then on Dec. 25, Mariah will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, introducing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Broke Hoe
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Borrowing a bunch of expensive cars for a photo shoot, does not mean you can actually afford to buy any of them or even lease one. The celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter just doesn’t want her clients (to) know she is broke, because then they will want to pay less.
Can you guess the celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter ?
Entertainment
Check Out the Official Trailer For New Amazon Original Series THE WILDS
*The official trailer and key art for season one of “The Wilds” is available now.
The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, December 11, 2020 in more than 240 territories around the world.
Additionally, the first episode will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Amazon Prime Video YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles starting at 12:00 a.m. PT on December 11-25, 2020. The first episode will also be available to stream on Prime Video with no Prime account necessary, December 11-25, 2020.
Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.
MORE NEWS: Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
The series stars industry veteran Rachel Griffiths, as well as a mix of familiar and fresh faces that include Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box).
source:
Allied Global Marketing
Entertainment
Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
*Spike Lee is set to direct a musical based on the creators of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.
According to Variety, the film is based on David Kushner’s Esquire article titled: All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.
Lee will direct from a screenplay penned by Kwame Kwei-Armah. Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures will produce the film alongside 40 Acres and Mule Filmworks, per Variety.
“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow, Rusty Behind’ Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn,” Lee said in a statement announcing the film.
“My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals,” he continued. “So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”
READ MORE: Spike Lee to Receive American Cinematheque Award in 2021
Lee most recently directed Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman. The film debuted on the streaming platform amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“I cannot take any credit for this. The film was shot when it was shot; it was ready to come out when it was ready to come out. And then the world changed for everybody,” Lee told Variety about the timing of the film’s release. “When something is repeated all the time it becomes a cliché … but that doesn’t mean it’s not the truth. And the truth I’m talking about is timing is everything. This film’s coming out at the right time for the world we live in.”
We previously reported, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will receive the American Cinematheque Award during a virtual tribute on Jan. 14, 2021.
“As a cultural arts organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque’s annual award,” said American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita. “Spike’s ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from ‘Do the Right Thing,’ ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘American Utopia.’ We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light.”
