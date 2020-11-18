New Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, J-Hud Song ‘Oh Santa’ Set for Carey’s All-Star ‘Magical Christmas Special’ (Teaser)

*A quick teaser for Apple TV+’s star-studded “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” was released today ahead of the show’s debut on Apple TV+, Friday, Dec. 4.

Guest stars will include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan + Monroe.

The special combines musical performances, dancing and “groundbreaking” animation, according to the press release.

The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Grande and J-Hud, will be will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms Dec. 4.

Watch the trailer below:

Trailer: Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.

The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.

Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ Special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Mariah runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Then on Dec. 25, Mariah will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, introducing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.