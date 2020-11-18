Mike Tyson Admits He Bit Evander Holyfield’s Ear Because He ‘Wanted to Kill Kim’

*Mike Tyson admits he bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during their second bout in 1997 because he “wanted to kill him” at that moment.

“I might do it again,” Tyson said when asked about the incident by Jim Gray on Fox News. “If he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again.”

The famed boxer went on to explain why he chomped down on Holyfield’s ear.

“I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything. I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything.”

Mike Tyson back in the iconic short black trunks at age 54 ahead of his exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr on Nov 28th… Tyson in 1986 Tyson in 2020 pic.twitter.com/irO1B83tIG — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2020

Earlier this year, Tyson appeared to be down for a rematch with Evander Holyfield, but only because it would raise millions for families in need.

“Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help and something like that could help a lot of people, that’s in need for help,” Tyson said in an interview on TMZ Live in May.

Tyson also spoke to Grey about a possible third fight with his former rival.

“That’s always something that we can do if the people want it, if it’s pragmatic enough, I’d love to do it,” he said.

Tyson returns to the ring for an eight-round boxing exhibition November 28, where he’ll face off with Roy Jones Jr. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyson (50-6) hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, after a loss to Kevin McBride at age 38.

After leaving the sport in 2005, the boxing champ played himself in several Hollywood films that were box office hits.

Tyson has since been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

