Kimberly Ellis: Triple-Dog Dare: An Open Letter to California Governor Newsom
*No governor likes to be bullied, especially you (we know from personal experience). Nor would I recommend anyone to dare the leader of the fifth largest economy in the world to demonstrate his raw political power, for that also is not the wisest way to convince Governor Newsom to go your way.
And yet, here we find ourselves and Black women in California are doing just that.
Right now, you have an obligation to fill the seat vacated by the only Black woman in the United States Senate. Just a few years ago, Californians chose a Black woman to represent them and it would be an inexcusable slight – a proverbial slap in the face – to replace her with a man, irrespective of his race. Full stop.
California’s one million Black women fought hard to finally get a seat at that decision-making table and we will not accept it being given away in the third act of political theater. This isn’t a game of musical chairs, and if you truly believe that representation matters, then don’t talk about it, be about it.
So, let’s be clear – this seat must be filled by a Black woman — as the voters intended. And, in this moment, someone who stands out as both worthy and capable is Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
The protégé of Shirley Chisholm, Barbara Lee’s commitment to environmental justice, healthcare as a human right, reproductive freedom and advocacy against unnecessary wars is beyond reproach.
More importantly, it’s her two decades’ of experience in the halls of Congress that is our incontrovertible proof that she’s ready on day-one to walk into the Senate at a time when we need unapologetically bold leadership the most. We can’t afford to promote someone who will have to learn Washington, DC on the job. And with the Senate headed toward a deadlock at best… nope; the stakes are too high.
MORE NEWS: Black ‘Anti-Kaepernick’ Conservative Burgess Owens Flips Utah’s Only Democratic Congressional Seat (Video)
But beyond the practical and policy, Barbara Lee is the safest political choice that will avoid a bloody and ridiculously expensive Dem-on-Dem election in two years when this seat comes up again. No one is more respected by both the moderate and progressive wings of California Democrats and non-partisans.
To refresh our memories, it was Barbara Lee who bridged California’s Hillary and Bernie divides in 2016 and she did it again in 2020. It was Barbara Lee who led the charge for progressive policy inclusions in our Party’s platform this year. It was Barbara Lee who came out first and hardest for Vice President-Elect Harris when she decided to run for President nearly two years ago.
And while some folks are still debating whether Black lives matter, after this past election, one thing is for damn sure – Black votes matter, don’t they?!
Lest we forget, it was the Black women organizers (and voters) in Philly and Milwaukee and Detroit and Atlanta who literally snatched this country from the jaws of death and it’s because of them that we’re even having this conversation right now.
But seriously, think about it: Black women are being asked to give up our only seat in the United States Senate due to a vacancy created by the success of a Black woman. It’s like we can’t win for losing and we also can’t win for winning. It’s the cruel irony for me…
Appointing a Black woman to replace a Black woman isn’t doing us a favor. It’s doing right by us. And that’s on periodt.
So, please Mr. Governor, trust us, this isn’t a dare; it’s a request to return to an era of meritocracy and dignity that’s been missing from our politics for far too long. California’s Senate replacement pick for Vice-President Elect Harris should be Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
We’re counting on you to do the right thing, White Chocolate.
Kimberly Ellis is an American activist and was the Executive Director of Emerge California from 2010 until she ran for the Chair of the California Democratic Party in 2017.
Education
BMEE Authors: Urgent Steps Are Necessary to Address Implicit Bias in Early Education
*The school to prison pipeline starts as early as preschool for our youngest Black learners.
According to the U.S. Department of Education (2016-2017), Black children face issues with preschool access and exclusion, and are prone to receive harsher discipline than non-Black students who display the same behavior.
Statistics show that Black children are 15% of the K-12th grade student population; however, they are 36% of students suspended at least once. Too many Black early learners are bounced around between multiple preschools or childcare programs like urban nomads.
During the height of the George Floyd protests, a group of African American men with professional experience in education, policy, research and social work formed Black Men for Educational Equity (BMEE) to address implicit bias in early education. Over the last five months, BMEE examined the disparities and inequalities that exist in the system for young Black children and have created a plan of action for addressing these systemic issues.
To combat this problem, BMEE is calling on the California Legislature to ensure that Black preschoolers are not excluded from important educational components and success through implicit bias and structural racism. Having access to quality preschool, fair treatment in the classroom, and equal opportunity for success are all crucial components in helping our Black preschool students succeed now, and for generations to come.
Too often, the three “B’s” predict a preschooler’s risk of expulsion: “big, Black and boy.” Black children are expelled at twice the rate of white children, particularly if they are bigger or taller than their peers. Research reveals this is less about the physical characteristics of the child and more about what is going on in the teacher’s mind, than what the child is doing. Although there is great need in California for preschool and childcare services, preschool is not compulsory.
MORE NEWS: Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
Preschools in California currently can exclude students prior to even attempting to teach them based on subjective behavioral expectations. These unfounded behavioral expectations are often fraught with implicit bias and hidden from research as providers are not required to track or report reasons for exclusion, expulsion, or suspension. It is tantamount to expulsion without any process or notice of rights, and contrary to long term public policy.
Young Black children, particularly Black boys, are too often victims of an education system that fails them and stifles their potential to succeed. When Black children are held to different standards for learning and behavior and even worse, higher standards are seen for them in preschool, it furthers the systematic racial divide.
“It is important early education staff shift from destructive approaches to discipline and towards research-informed best practices,” commented Dr. Judy D. White, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools. “The Research is clear that when teachers are supported with resources and evidence-based training, preschool can help young children build crucial social-emotional and pre academic skills. A child’s ability to successfully navigate social and emotional learning at a young age is a major factor in educational success. Exclusionary discipline such as suspension isolates the children most in need of social-emotional development, and results in poor educational outcomes. We want all preschoolers to experience an inclusive and welcoming learning environment.”
While legislators have made efforts to address preschool accountability, such as AB 752 by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) which proposes a series of interventions and referrals before expelling a child, there remains a hole the size of Mount Everest in California’s early learning accountability and teacher training system.
California should establish developmentally appropriate policies and structures to provide support to preschool providers by clarifying definitions for suspension and expulsion in preschool and providing due process. Due process should come before any sort of expulsion to help ensure disciplinary practices are not abused. It is long past time for California to take measurable action to eliminate exclusionary practices that contribute to the preschool to prison pipeline.
Preschool providers should collect and track data on rates of expulsion and suspension in early learning and preschool settings. At a minimum, four dominant categories should disaggregate the data. They are: sex, race, ethnicity, and disability status. Information could be housed locally and by the state. Preschool providers should also be required to provide due process before kicking a student out.
“California’s early learning and care system continues to suffer from historic and structural racism and sexism,” according to Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County Superintendent of schools. ”Policies and procedures such as incentivizing providers to expel children who are deemed ‘problematic’, paying a higher reimbursement for part-day preschool than full-day preschool and directing CalWORKS recipients to lower-quality childcare programs serves to perpetuate the inequities caused by structural racism and sexism. Now that we know better, it’s time to do better.”
“BMEE is here to shake up the system and not maintain the status quo,” said Khaim Morton, owner KRM Strategies and BMME Member. KRM strategies specializes in the advancement and application of comprehensive legislation and government affairs strategies. “All Black children deserve an opportunity to succeed. Research shows that implicit bias demonizes Black children before they get to kindergarten. BMEE’s vision is to remove stigmas that Black preschoolers are subjected to and support policy solutions.”
About the Authors:
BMEE is a group of African American men with professional experience in education, policy, research and social work.
The Black Hat/Hey Sisters, it’s Not Our Job (Black Men) to Defend You Against Criticism – Stop Doing Sh*t That Requires Defending and GROW UP
*Be very quiet …
Do you hear that?
It sounds like … bullsh*t – complete and utter bullsh*t coming from the mouths of delusional black women everywhere.
I picked the word “delusional” because there’s no real evidence to support the notion that black men have abandoned the safety of black women. It’s hogwash. Totally false.
But oddly, it seems the consensus among today’s generation of black women – and men to some degree – is that there’s a lack of care and protection afforded to the former group by the latter group.
This notion has even caught the attention of a few high profile celebrities.
LeBron James recently wrote on his Twitter page: “The most disrespected person on earth is the Black woman.”
That’s a heavy statement.
Really LeBron? On Earth?!
The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020
What about Jews, Muslims, and the handicapped? I’m sure they would disagree with LeBron’s opinion.
What about the disrespect that’s perpetually and disproportionately shown to black men? Have we already forgotten what happened to George Floyd?
His death at the hands of a rouge police officer – in front of a crowd – highlights society’s overall lack of respect and compassion for black men.
Nevertheless, Twitter and Facebook have become hotspots for memes and home videos of black women telling their sob stories about how cruel the world can be, and openly pondering why black men aren’t “defending” them against the verbal attacks of racists and social media trolls.
To be fair, there’s often more judgement passed on black women by the media and the entertainment industry as compared to other racial groups. But I’m having trouble agreeing with the notion that black men should intervene whenever criticism is directed toward sisters.
It really makes no sense to even suggest that black women need “protection” in the first place.
From what?!
Booty injections? Reality television? Hair weaves? Instagram? Twerk music?
Can someone provide me with a list of “hazards” that sisters need protection from?
Are they under attack? Should the National Guard be put on alert?
Or maybe … just maybe, if black women started behaving in a fashion that would elicit admiration and respect, instead of constantly making fools of themselves on social media, there would be no reason for them to complain.
It makes no sense for black women to whine about the way they’re perceived by others, when there’s endless footage on Instagram of them twerking in front of gas stations, ripping each others hair out at restaurants, and verbally attacking their children in public. Perhaps things would be different if Cardi B and Beyoncé weren’t inspirations for young black girls everywhere.
The negative perceptions and generalizations used to describe black women are often validated by the dysfunctional behavior they perpetually display.
Sisters, I’m talking to you now – if protection is what you need, then I strongly recommend that you start protecting yourselves … from yourselves. Do that first. Just a suggestion.
Also, it seems unfair for black women to challenge the importance and value of black men in certain instances, while still expecting “protection” in other scenarios.
That’s pure “fuckery.”
In fact, call me crazy, but it seems black men are in need of more “protection” than any other group on the planet.
After all … we’re the ones getting beat up and shot by police.
We’re also the group most affected by disproportionate rates of incarceration and joblessness.
Where’s our protection? Where are the posts on social media from black women highlighting the obstacles that black men encounter each day?
The truth is that black men are pretty much invisible to EVERYONE – including black women.
We’re granted empathy and understanding only when one of us is laying bloodied in the street after being killed by a cop. Ironically, when these incidents occur, the narrative suddenly shifts – and black women switch roles.
Suddenly they become “mighty” and “strong” and they’re given credit for holding the black community together when tragedy strikes.
How is it logical for a group of women to be considered both “helpless” and “heroic” at the same time?
Only in America.
Fellas … guard your ears and eyes from this drivel or risk being transformed into one of these punk ass hotep wannabes who jump on Facebook and Twitter to regurgitate dumb ass quotes like “defend her,” “love her,” “protect her.”
It’s silly.
The ONLY group of people we need to “protect” … is our children.
The Black Hat is written by Southern California based Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood
My Political Two Cents: Donald Trump’s Temper Tantrum is Holding America Hostage and the World’s Laughing At Us
*The late R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass sang a song called, “The Whole Town’s Laughing at Me.” Well, thanks to Donald Trump, there’s no shortage of other countries laughing at the United States.
Trump and his minions need to play back the tapes from four years ago, when they were saying people should accept the results of the election.
This country is in great peril! We need to get a handle on this pandemic. According to recent statistics from John Hopkins University, the United States has 10,421,678 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 241,949 deaths. New Covid-19 records are being set on a daily basis, and Trump seems to have the Ivan Drago (Rocky IV) thought process of, “If he dies, he dies.” That is sad and unacceptable. He doesn’t give a ratz left nipple about anyone but himself…well, maybe his daughter, whom he has publicly lusted over. Donald Trump has checked out of the Coronavirus fight, and from what is being reported, he doesn’t even attend briefings anymore. Since he doesn’t care, he should let someone who gives a damn take over the job.
MORE NEWS: Sales Surge at Philadelphia Sex Shop After Rudy Giuliani’s Strange Trump Event [VIDEO]
The economy is in the toilet. The pandemic has caused businesses, both big and small, to either close, downsize or file for bankruptcy, which in turn has resulted in higher unemployment, American’s inability to make ends meet, homelessness and despair. It has been several months since Americans received a $1200 stimulus payment. Donald Trump decided there would be no more stimulus payments until after the election. Just WOW!
Now that the election is over and Joe Biden is the projected winner, Donald Trump wants to throw up roadblocks and impact Joe Biden’s transition, which in turn puts the United States in further peril. Not giving Biden his messages from foreign leaders, is petty on any level, but saying what amounts to, ‘hell no, I won’t go!” is downright dangerous, especially for a country that is already so divided.
This man needs to go! Anderson Cooper may regret calling him an “obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” but he was right. His time is up, and he needs to stop being delusional and accept it. Someone in his camp needs to find their testicles and tell him the gig is up.
Over 77 million people said it is time for the country to move in a different direction, and that is what we need to do. Our lives literally depend on it. Donald Trump seems determined to take the United States down with him. The question is, how far will we fall before his tantrum is over?
Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].
