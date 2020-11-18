Erica Campbell Clarifies Controversial ‘Sow Hoe Seeds’ Comment

*Erica Campbell recently sparked conversation online among her fans with her controversial comments about hoes and housewives.

In case you missed it, in an Instagram post, Campbell made clear that: “You can’t sow Hoe seeds and reap marriage benefits. Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare you mind for marriage because it’s ministry.”

After receiving the side-eye over her remarks, Campbell called in to The Morning Hustle to offer some clarification about her comments.

See what she said below.

Campbell wanted to clarify that her message about hoe behavior could apply to men and women.

“I know some guys who’ve gotten married and the night before they get married, they’re texting all the other girls, ‘I’m getting married tomorrow.’ That’s a little late to be telling her. That should have happened a long time ago. You have to get your mind, your heart and your sprit ready to just be with one person because it does take work,” she said, per MadameNoire.

When it comes to “sowing “hoe seeds,” Campbell explained: “I said you can’t sow hoe seed and think you’re going to reap marriage benefits. And what I meant by that is monogamy must be practiced. It’s not something that happens automatically. If you’re in the practice of sleeping around, doing whatever—and I’m coming from a believer’s perspective because that’s what I am. I know there’s a benefit in being with one person. That was God’s design for our life. I know that a lot of people, dealing with broken hearts, they’ll say, ‘Fine, I don’t care. Ima do what I want.’ And you can. But the benefits of marriage are beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” she said.

“There’s a scripture that says flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin that a person commits, you commit outside the body. But sex is internal. It’s bringing someone into your temple. And I don’t think you should be random with it,” Campbell added.

“And if you want to be married, I think it’s something you have to train your brain. You have to practice. You have to be around people who believe in marriage, who uplift marriage. And you have bring God in it. Because before God made a church, he made a man and a woman. If there’s anything better than sex, he left it in heaven. Of course the enemy wants to manipulate to destroy families and people with it,” she continued.

“So if you look at it from a God perspective that’s where I was coming from. I wasn’t beating up on nobody. I promise y’all. I don’t do that.”

Hear more from Ms. Erica on the matter via the Instagram video embed above.