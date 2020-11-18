Relationships
Erica Campbell Clarifies Controversial ‘Sow Hoe Seeds’ Comment
*Erica Campbell recently sparked conversation online among her fans with her controversial comments about hoes and housewives.
In case you missed it, in an Instagram post, Campbell made clear that: “You can’t sow Hoe seeds and reap marriage benefits. Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare you mind for marriage because it’s ministry.”
After receiving the side-eye over her remarks, Campbell called in to The Morning Hustle to offer some clarification about her comments.
See what she said below.
Campbell wanted to clarify that her message about hoe behavior could apply to men and women.
“I know some guys who’ve gotten married and the night before they get married, they’re texting all the other girls, ‘I’m getting married tomorrow.’ That’s a little late to be telling her. That should have happened a long time ago. You have to get your mind, your heart and your sprit ready to just be with one person because it does take work,” she said, per MadameNoire.
When it comes to “sowing “hoe seeds,” Campbell explained: “I said you can’t sow hoe seed and think you’re going to reap marriage benefits. And what I meant by that is monogamy must be practiced. It’s not something that happens automatically. If you’re in the practice of sleeping around, doing whatever—and I’m coming from a believer’s perspective because that’s what I am. I know there’s a benefit in being with one person. That was God’s design for our life. I know that a lot of people, dealing with broken hearts, they’ll say, ‘Fine, I don’t care. Ima do what I want.’ And you can. But the benefits of marriage are beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” she said.
“There’s a scripture that says flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin that a person commits, you commit outside the body. But sex is internal. It’s bringing someone into your temple. And I don’t think you should be random with it,” Campbell added.
“And if you want to be married, I think it’s something you have to train your brain. You have to practice. You have to be around people who believe in marriage, who uplift marriage. And you have bring God in it. Because before God made a church, he made a man and a woman. If there’s anything better than sex, he left it in heaven. Of course the enemy wants to manipulate to destroy families and people with it,” she continued.
“So if you look at it from a God perspective that’s where I was coming from. I wasn’t beating up on nobody. I promise y’all. I don’t do that.”
Hear more from Ms. Erica on the matter via the Instagram video embed above.
Tiny Recalls ‘Devastating’ Delivery of Stillborn Daughter in 2007
*Singer and reality TV star Tiny Harris has opened up about the daughter she delivered stillborn over ten years ago.
Harris has been married to rapper T.I. since 2010 and the couple have two sons together and a daughter.
Their first daughter, Leyah Amore, was stillborn in 2007, six months into a complicated pregnancy. Cottle also has an older daughter from her previous relationship and three stepchildren through her marriage to the hip-hop star.
“Me and him end up having four kids, but one was stillborn. So we have three living kids that we had together and then we have his three kids and my other daughter,” Tiny said in an interview with VLAD TV.
Harris called the loss of Leyah “very devastating.”
“It was probably like my saddest moment in my life, when I was at my darkest time,” she said. “I’m always pretty upbeat. I don’t really have a lot of times where I’m like down or feeling depressed or whatever. I don’t really have those moments that much, thank God. I’ve had it here and there, but that was the most I’ve ever been like out of it for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time.”
“I was just like, the thought of having a baby but not going home with a baby, that just traumatized me,” she added.
“After Leyah was born, I kept her in the room with me the whole day,” she previosuly told ESSENCE of the experience. “They placed her in the little basket and we dressed her in an outfit and had a blanket wrapped around her. They came and got her because her body went cold and I wanted her back so they warmed her body again and I kept her. Everybody came to visit her and then me and [T.I.] had our time alone with her.”
Hear more from Harris about the heartbreaking experience via the YouTube clip above.
Michael Colyar Stars in BET’s ‘Holiday Heartbreak’
*Hollywood, CA – Michael Colyar needs very little introduction, thanks to his stellar reputation as an actor, comedian, and philanthropist. Michael’s reach extends far and wide in the entertainment industry as he overcame addiction, discovered his knack for comedy, won Star Search, and ventured out on his own.
Today, Michael’s acting “chops” have Hollywood buzzing with his magnetic starring role performance as Mike McCoy in the romantic BET comedy Holiday Heartbreak. The Christmas film about a hopeless romantic cursed with relationship problems after her chauvinistic father (Michael Colyar) mistreats the wrong woman is sure to be a ‘holiday classic.’
Michael’s wit, charm and style has been captivating audiences since the 1980s.
“I am truly blessed and excited to be part of a great class and amazing project,” says Colyar. “It’s a great story and I can’t wait for everyone to see the movie and all of the wonderful talent in it,” he adds.
As “The Original Host” of “BET Live From LA,” his point blank delivery and razor-sharp insight deeply connected to its over 55 million viewers coast to coast.
Holiday Heartbreak costars AJ Johnson, LisaRaye McCoy, Kountry Wayne, Maryam Basir and many more. Release date: December, 2020.
Holly Robinson Peete Says Trump Called Her the N-Word on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ [WATCH]
*Actress Holly Robinson Peete claims Donald Trump called her the N-word during the season nine finale of “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Peete recalled the moment on Tuesday during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show. She claims the president used the slur when it came down to choosing a winner of the competition between Peete and singer Bret Michaels. Peete didn’t actually hear Trump use the N-word, she found out about it after taping had finished.
As noted by MadameNoire, Noel Casler, a comedian who worked on the show, revealed it in a tweet last year, but this is the first time Peete is speaking on it publicly.
“I found him to be kind of piggish and bullish and stuff, but I didn’t find him to be just this…who he is now, I did not see that,” Peete said about Trump.
Do you know who Holly Robinson Peete is? I worked on Season 8 of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ When the producers informed Trump she was the obvious winner he turned to his asst. and said ‘They want me to chose the n*gger’ He picked a white man (Brett Michaels) instead. He is racist. pic.twitter.com/82NeOIQy8p
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 26, 2019
“Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an ‘N-word’ referring to me. “And I was like, ‘huh?’ When the producer told me when it happened, during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot, but I could see them deciding between me and Bret Michaels,” she added.
Recounting the N-word moment, Peete said she saw Trump “talking with producers and they’re really animated and that was when I heard that he said, ‘They want the ‘N-word’ to win.’ Because I guess the network wanted me to win or me to be chosen and Trump wanted Bret.”
“And the quote was he ‘wanted the N-word to win’ and I heard it and you know, how could anybody believe that he wouldn’t say something like that? I firmly believe he probably uses that language all the time. And then by the time it sort of started resurfacing, I didn’t even really address it too much because I felt like, what difference is it going to make? People have accepted the things that he said that are so vile about so many other people, what difference is it going to make if he said that about me,” Peete said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Peete also discussed Kamala Harris’ historic win as the first woman of color to be elected vice president of the United States.
“When your friends get to high places, the good news is, is that you know their heart. You really do know their heart. And I think people will discover Kamala to be not just a very, very fierce and capable politician and advocate for people,” said Peete.
Scroll up and watch the clip above.
