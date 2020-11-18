Annnd Goodnight: Subway Employee Nods Off Into the Sandwich She Was Making (Watch)

*Either a very fatigued or very doped up Subway employee was so tired during her shift that she drifted off to sleep while making a customer’s sandwich.

In the now viral video, the woman is seen sprinkling seasoning on the sandwich when she slows down and her head begins to droop … alllll the way down onto the sandwich, which becomes her pillow.

The Christmas music playing over the shop’s PA couldn’t have been a more perfect lullaby. All she needed was a fireplace and an easy chair.

At least she was wearing a mask.

Watch below: