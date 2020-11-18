Today’s Video
Annnd Goodnight: Subway Employee Nods Off Into the Sandwich She Was Making (Watch)
*Either a very fatigued or very doped up Subway employee was so tired during her shift that she drifted off to sleep while making a customer’s sandwich.
In the now viral video, the woman is seen sprinkling seasoning on the sandwich when she slows down and her head begins to droop … alllll the way down onto the sandwich, which becomes her pillow.
The Christmas music playing over the shop’s PA couldn’t have been a more perfect lullaby. All she needed was a fireplace and an easy chair.
At least she was wearing a mask.
Watch below:
New Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, J-Hud Song ‘Oh Santa’ Set for Carey’s All-Star ‘Magical Christmas Special’ (Teaser)
*A quick teaser for Apple TV+’s star-studded “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” was released today ahead of the show’s debut on Apple TV+, Friday, Dec. 4.
Guest stars will include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan + Monroe.
The special combines musical performances, dancing and “groundbreaking” animation, according to the press release.
The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Grande and J-Hud, will be will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms Dec. 4.
Watch the trailer below:
Trailer: Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.
Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ Special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Mariah runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Then on Dec. 25, Mariah will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, introducing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.
‘Beyceps Baby!’ Beyonce Introduces ‘Beyrobics’ in New 80s-Style Exercise Video for Ivy Park (Watch)
*Beyoncé has channeled Jane Fonda’s 80s workout videos to promote her latest Ivy Park collection.
The 39-year-old on Tuesday launched the second part of her Drip 2 collection, called Drip 2.2: Black Pack, accompanying the release with a video drenched in delightful, cheesy ’80s’ness, complete with VHS glitches, basic pastel graphics and an echo in the audio.
“Welcome to my Park. Everyone grab your weights,” Bey says in the video, modeling various pieces from the Ivy Park with Adidas activewear line. “Today we’re gonna do some Beyrobics that keep you thick and smiling. Where’s that smile, honeybun?”
“Are y’all Beyhaving? Ride the sky, I see you!” she continues. “Are you doing this at home? Breathe in, breathe out. Work on those Beyceps, baby. Feel those thighs burn. We’re going to work those thighs so hard.”
Watch below:
Trevor Noah Breaks Down the ‘Faithless Electors’ That Could Put Trump Back in the White House (Watch)
*How can “faithless electors” end up handing Trump the presidency?
“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah explains it’s “a lonnnnnng shot” that this would happen, (“about as likely as Mitch McConnell being on the cover of Men’s Health), but theoretically, Republican state legislators can install electors that would ignore the will of voters in their state and vote for Donald Trump, even if Joe Biden won their state.
Noah explains what electors exactly are, how they came about, and the various loopholes that allow for faithless electors to vote against their state’s electorate.
