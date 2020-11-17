Podcasts
Taraji P. Henson Hosts New Podcast: ‘Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound’ / LISTEN
The six-part series focuses on the complex relationships of a group of teenagers from Harlem who would create a sound that forever changed music. Told through Wondery’s style of immersive, character-driven storytelling, JACKED features dozens of interviews including band members and managers, and extensive music from UMG’s catalog. From 1987 to 1992, New Jack Swing’s innovative fusion of hip-hop and R&B dominated the charts.
Even if you’ve never heard of New Jack Swing, you know the music: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison,” Tony Toni Tone’s “Feels Good” or Wreckx-n-Effect’s “Rumpshaker” – New Jack’s influence can be heard today. In fact, many of today’s artists were shaped by New Jack Swing artists and producers including Teddy Riley, who was a member of the band, Guy.
Despite the popularity of New Jack Swing during its heyday and the lasting influence of its pioneers, few people know the real story behind the music. It’s a story of a group of Harlem musicians with a dream, jealousy, betrayal, crime, hip-hop and R&B, and rivalries. And it all comes to a head with a fatal shooting during a massive summer concert tour. “Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound” is written by Rico Gagliano and Andy Hermann.
MORE NEWS: Robbery Charges Dropped Against Ex-NFLer DeAndre Baker After Attorney’s ‘Extortion’ Arrest
About Taraji P. Henson:
Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P. Henson quickly rose to fame after her breakout performance in the critically acclaimed film “Hustle & Flow.” She recently wrapped her iconic run as Cookie Lyon in Fox’s hit musical drama “Empire,” which earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, Critic’s Choice Award and three BET Awards. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” with Brad Pitt. In fall of 2018, she launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her late father. The organization will provide scholarships to African-American students majoring in mental health, offer mental health services to youth in urban schools and work to lower the recidivism rates of African-American men and women. She is currently developing an “Empire” spinoff with her production company, TPH Entertainment, as part of her First-Look Deal with 20th Century Fox TV.
About Wondery:
Wondery is the largest independent podcast publisher in the world, known for character-driven, binge-worthy stories including “Dr. Death,” “Guru,” “Blood Ties” and “Business Wars.” Wondery is behind 8 of the Top 20 New Shows of 2019, according to Podtrac, with “The Shrink Next Door” landing at the #1 new show of 2019. Twenty-eight of Wondery’s shows have hit #1 on Apple Podcasts including its latest series, “Bunga Bunga” about the rise and fall of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Several of them have been, or are in the process of being, adapted for scripted television. Wondery has gained critical acclaim and commercial success for its immersive approach to sonic, emotionally immersive storytelling, which helps listeners to “feel the story”. Wondery’s immersive podcast experience is now personalized for fans in the Wondery app. The app is home to their premium ad free offer, Wondery+, which has over 7,000 episodes, including exclusive podcasts, bonus episodes, and early release of some shows.
About Universal Music Group:
Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lakeside
*Episode 8 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Lakeside.
The group was promoting what would be its final album, “Party Patrol,” and the fellas were surprisingly candid regarding their concern about its direction. After an early stint at Motown and ABC Records, the Dayton, Ohio-based band signed with their manager Dick Griffey’s label Solar Records in 1978 and were given the space to write and produce their own material. It paid off big time with such soon-to-be classics as “It’s All The Way Live,” “Fantastic Voyage,” “Raid” and “Outrageous.”
But the R&B musical landscape changed in the late 80s, focusing less on the tight musicianship of funk bands like Lakeside, and more on star producers like Teddy Riley and his signature New Jack Swing sound.
The members of Lakeside expressed doubts about this album “Party Patrol,” calling it a “company album” for the way their new label Epic Records dictated its direction toward hip hop and New Jack Swing, insisted on putting a new lead singer on its first single, “Money” and took away the band’s creative control that drove their early success. Sadly, the group members were right to show frustration, as “Party Patrol” failed to even chart following its release in 1990.
But four years later, Coolio and his reworking of “Fantastic Voyage” would remind folks that Lakeside is already in the pantheon of 70s and 80s fly costume-wearing funk bands that added color and contour to the genre.
Keegan-Michael Key to Produce ‘History of Sketch Comedy’ Podcast at Audible Plus
*Keegan-Michael Key has joined forces with Audible to produce a new podcast that will explore the history of sketch comedy.
The actor/comedian will write and perform “The History of Sketch Comedy” for Audible, directed and co-written by his wife, Elle Key. The couple will produce the series through their Bigger Picture Media Group.
Comprising 10 half-hour episodes, the show will be available exclusively to subscribers of the Amazon-owned company’s recently launched Audible Plus.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
Here’s more from the press release:
Directed and co-written by Elle Key, and produced by Bigger Picture Media group and Clamor, the series is equal parts master class, personal journey and performance. Key weaves his vast knowledge of sketch comedy’s rich history together with his own experiences; offering laughs and insight to listeners over ten half-hour episodes. The audio series will premiere on January 28, 2021 and will be available exclusively on Audible. Audible members will be able to access the series as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.
In The History of Sketch Comedy, Key will visit major moments in sketch history, highlighting performers and sketch shows from the first acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s to the rise of Variety television, and training grounds such as The Second City in Chicago. He’ll share some influential moments and sketches along the way. He offers in-depth studies on some of the landmark characters, concepts and performers that shaped the comedy, and influenced Key’s own comedic path.
“Keegan-Michael Key has created and performed some of comedy’s most memorable sketches over the years,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “We can’t wait to bring this immersive comedy experience, brimming with Keegan-Michael’s unique sense of humor and brilliance to our Audible listeners.”
The “History of Sketch Comedy” premieres Jan. 28, 2021 on Amazon Plus, starting at $7.95/month.
Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month
*Jill Scott has announced her new podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast, will launch next week, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
READ MORE: Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership
Love Village! Starting Nov 18th & every Wednesday to follow, @laiyasworld, @kindredthewife & I will bring you conversations about relationships, culture & everything that comes with being a Black woman in 2020!
More details and a chance to listen early: https://t.co/aRtT82cKCu pic.twitter.com/e2GZkY6rpV
— ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 11, 2020
The new podcast will begin on November 18 and will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.
Scott’s music streams reportedly tripled after her epic pre-Mother’s Day “Verzuz” battle with Erykah Badu back in May
“I did not want to do anything that was expected, like here’s a hit, here’s a hit. I heard about what happens in these things, but I wanted to share some music. I wanted to share some stuff that would maybe expand my audience,” she told Big Tigger from Atlanta’s V-103, per essence.com.
During her convo with Tigger, a fan asked Scott, “What have you learned, new or different, about your craft and/or talent since quarantine?”
“There is a certain part of quiet that is mandatory for art, in order to hear it all, going in the backyard and listening to nature. I’ve learned that that is crucial…quieting oneself to hear everything. My pen has really enjoyed that,” Scott shared. “I can write my heart out and take a nap. I’ve never had this amount of time in my life—ever.”
