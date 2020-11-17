Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion Talks New Fashion Nova Clothing Line for ‘Curvier Girls’
*Megan Thee Stallion is not only set to drop her debut album, “Good News,” this Friday, she’s also launching her Fashion Nova collection on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “WAP” rapper said she’s representing all body types with her fashion line.
“I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet,” Megan explained. “Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It’s not just about the model body. It’s about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that’s what my collection really caters to.”
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Hush Money Over Shooting Incident
View this post on Instagram
Meg (who is 5’10”) is most excited about the new denim she came up with for the brand targeting tall girls.
“I’m so excited for my fashion line to launch because we’re finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris,” Megan said.
“So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don’t know what you’re gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5’8″ plus,” she added. “Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it’s not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you.”
In related news, Megan recently spoke candidly about the pressure to be “tough” in the aftermath of being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.
“I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” the hip-hop star tells GQ. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?'”
After Lanez was subsequently charged with a felony assault in October, Megan tweeted of the situation: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Robbery Charges Dropped Against Ex-NFLer DeAndre Baker After Attorney’s ‘Extortion’ Arrest
*The State Attorney’s Office in Florida has dropped all charges in an alleged robbery case involving former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.
According to CBS Miami, the lawyer representing three of the alleged victims has also been arrested on extortion charges.
Here’s the backstory: Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were arrested in May for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint during a cookout in Miramar, FL on May 13. Baker was charged with 4 counts of robbery with a firearm and was facing life in prison.
Per the New York Post, attorney William Dean and his clients demanded Baker pay $1.5 million to change their statements against him. Sources tell the publication that Dean and his clients were involved in the armed robbery plot from the beginning.
READ MORE: NFLer Deandre Baker Surrenders to Florida Officials in Robbery Case Says Attorney
BREAKING: Broward State Attorney drops all charges against DeAndre Baker. https://t.co/2q0KAsftnx
— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 16, 2020
“On Monday morning, November 16, 2020, William Dean, an attorney representing three of the alleged victims, was arrested for extortion related to soliciting a cash payout on behalf of the three men in exchange for altered testimony,” the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “This testimony was provided in the form of written, signed, notarized but identical in content affidavits in which the alleged victims recanted their three previous sworn statements and instead asserted that they did not get an accurate look at the events as they occurred, that Deandre Baker was present but not involved in any criminal act and that they were not robbed or assaulted.”
Prosecutors say three alleged victims had initially filed sworn statements “in which they asserted that three men committed a robbery with a firearm upon them and that Mr. Baker was one of the assailants.”
Then the alleged victims and witnesses became “uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished,” said prosecutors.
The Broward State Attorney’s Office ultimately dropped the charges against Baker.
Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ Sports … “The result is the correct result in dismissing Deandre’s case. We have been saying he was a victim of an extortion from day one.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chadwick Boseman Could Make Oscar History with Posthumous Nominations
*Late actor Chadwick Boseman has earned rave reviews for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” and there’s already talk that he could be honored with two posthumous Oscar nominations
As noted by TheWrap, only eight actors have been nominated for Oscars posthumously. Only 12 actors have been nominated twice in the same year. Boseman, could make history by topping both of those lists.
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
READ MORE: Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Boseman is being considered a Best Supporting Actor contender for his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” and he’s earning Best Actor attention for the role he plays in “Ma Rainey.” The film stars Viola Davis, and is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Film critics are saying Boseman’s role could earn him a posthumous Oscar, with one critic writing, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom gives us an outstanding turn from Viola Davis but it’s Chadwick Boseman that leaves it all out on the floor in a stellar, Sidney Poitier-level, Oscar-worthy performance.”
If Boseman is nominated for either “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” or “Da 5 Bloods,” he’ll be the ninth actor to be recognized by the Academy after his death. If he’s nominated for both, he’ll join only James Dean in becoming the first to receive posthumously honors in a single year.
“Ma Rainey” is coming to Netflix on Dec. 18.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
*Former President Barack Obama recalls in his new memoir how he was forced to quit coaching his youngest daughter’s (Sasha) fourth-grade basketball team after parents from the league complained.
“They must think being coached by you is something they can put on their Harvard application,” Obama’s personal aide Reggie Love teased at the time the pair curbed coaching the youth team.
In the book “A Promised Land,” set for release on Tuesday, Obama shares his love for basketball and how the sport became a “reliable refuge” during his presidency.
But “nothing compared to the thrill—and stress—of rooting for Sasha’s” squad on Sundays, he said.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world. pic.twitter.com/hdZysCpCN9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2020
In a new excerpt from the book, Obama writes that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama tried hard not to be obnoxious cheerleaders for their kids at sporting events.
“After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team,” Obama writes in the excerpt, published by The Sunday Times in the U.K.
But it wasn’t long before other parents began to complain that their children didn’t have someone of Obama’s clout coaching their children’s teams.
“There was no denying that our status as the First Family conferred plenty of benefits,” Obama writes in the excerpt, such as after-hours trips to museums in Washington, D.C., with his daughters or getting advanced DVD copies of new movie releases to screen at the White House.
“Every parent savors such moments, I suppose, when the world slows down, your strivings get pushed to the back of your mind, and all that matters is that you are present, fully, to witness the miracle of your child growing up,” Obama writes. “Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer