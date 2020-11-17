Kim Kardashian Launches SKIMS Line for Kids with Daughters Chicago and North as Models

*Megan Thee Stallion is not only set to drop her debut album, “Good News,” this Friday, she’s also launching her Fashion Nova collection on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “WAP” rapper said she’s representing all body types with her fashion line.

“I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet,” Megan explained. “Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It’s not just about the model body. It’s about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that’s what my collection really caters to.”

Meg (who is 5’10”) is most excited about the new denim she came up with for the brand targeting tall girls.

“I’m so excited for my fashion line to launch because we’re finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris,” Megan said.

“So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don’t know what you’re gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5’8″ plus,” she added. “Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it’s not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you.”

In related news, Megan recently spoke candidly about the pressure to be “tough” in the aftermath of being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

“I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” the hip-hop star tells GQ. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?'”

After Lanez was subsequently charged with a felony assault in October, Megan tweeted of the situation: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”