Georgia Sec. of State Claims Lindsey Graham Pressured Him to Reject Legal Ballots [VIDEO]

*Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claims GOP Senator Lindsey Graham pressured him to throw out legal ballots due to signature issues.

Raffensperger has been catching heat from fellow Republicans over the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

The secretary of state is facing attacks on his credibility and the integrity of the state’s election after President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid.

Raffensperger said Graham was concerned about bias in the signature verification process and asked if ballots cast in certain counties could be disqualified.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Graham denies the allegation. “It’s just an implication that look hard and see how many ballots you can throw out,” Raffensperger said. pic.twitter.com/F6GOAabxhY — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) November 17, 2020

Graham has called Raffensperger’s claim that he wanted ballots thrown out “ridiculous.”

As The Post noted, Raffensperger does not have the authority to disqualify ballots. Such an effort would require legal action and judge ruling that the ballots were illegal or fraudulent, the report states.

Raffensperger has rejected demands that he step down and defend the integrity of the election.

In related news, Fox News host Sean Hannity recently discussed on his show a reported consent decree signed by Raffensperger, which President Trump claimed was forged “with the approval of Gov. Brian Kemp and at the urging of [former Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Stacey Abrams.”

Per Fox News, Trump said the decree makes it difficult for signature verification to take place during the recount.

“I don’t think it’s brain surgery to figure out that there should only be one standard for every person who votes in Georgia,” Hannity said. “They should be checking signatures against the same database that Election Day voters had to meet with those that requested mailing ballots,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

Raffensperger has pledged to prevent “any and all attempts from any party to intimidate voters.”