Politics
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: How Mitch Will Come at Biden and it Won’t Be Pretty
*Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wasted no time in cheerleading Trump’s bogus claim that he’s still President. In a speech on the Senate floor, McConnell not only egged Trump on in pushing his fraudulent claim that he was cheated out of the Oval Office, but harped that Trump was “100 percent within his rights” to scream that there were “irregularities” in the voting. There is not a shred of evidence of any “irregularities” in the voting and McConnell almost certainly knows that. McConnell doubled down by not uttering a mumbling word about the outrage of Trump’s flat refusal to do anything to assist Biden in his transition to the Oval Office.
Yet, this is more than hot air and hyperbole on McConnell’s part He’s carefully and cynically laying down a gauntlet–brutal, direct, and unsparing–to Biden. It’s the same gauntlet that he laid down to then incoming President Obama in 2009. When, as the then Senate Minority Leader, McConnell quickly convened a meeting of GOP notables to concoct every scheme imaginable to wage political war against Obama. McConnell capped it with the boast that he would do everything he could to make Obama a one term president. That didn’t happen. But that didn’t stop McConnell and the GOP. He pivoted quickly and simply said he’d make his presidency a failed presidency. That didn’t happen either.
McConnell and the GOP, though, did mount a relentless and ruthless four-year campaign of hectoring, harassing, dithering, diddling, and obstructing many of Obama’s major initiatives. This was capped by McConnell’s flat refusal to consider Obama’s SCOTUS pick, Merrick Garland. Whether McConnell is Senate Majority or Minority Leader after the results of the Georgia run-off election in January 2021, he still will have a united, lock step GOP behind him. He’s armed with total mastery of all the parliamentary and legislative tricks of the Senate trade to stonewall Biden.
He has other potent weapons that he did not have in 2009 in the war against Obama. One is the 73 million voters that backed Trump. This is the greatest number of votes a losing candidate has gotten in a free election anywhere. Thousands of these voters are passionate, angered, and in more than a few cases violent. They have the mass power to disrupt. Almost certainly McConnell and the GOP will call on them to give vocal cover in the streets to McConnell’s Senate ploys to thwart Biden’s legislative initiatives.
He also has an endless bunch of shadowy GOP affiliated groups that will be well-financed and skilled in mobilizing and organizing much of Trump’s rabid vote base. That was on full display when tens of thousands of Trump backers harangued the SCOTUS in a march and rally with their war hoop that the election was stolen. This will be their hard mantra for every minute of Biden’s term.
Another weapon is the SCOTUS. McConnell will have a solid conservative majority high court behind him. He made sure of that by playing the long game and torpedoing Obama’s Garland SCOTUS nomination and shepherding Trump’s three rightist picks to the court. He bolstered that with his hand in glove machination with Trump to pack the federal judiciary with a bevy of ultra-conservative judges.
McConnell will also work the political landscape outside of the Senate. He’ll give aid, comfort, support, and lots of money to crucial down ballot GOP candidates in Senate and House races in the 2022 midterm elections. He whiffed opportunity when a crop of GOP candidates made a big inroad into whittling down the Democrats House majority in the presidential election. A GOP retake of the House combined with a GOP controlled Senate would ensure paralysis to anything that Biden and the Democrats try to push.
McConnell has already shown just how impossible it is to get around a McConnell legislative stonewall. He has said every way possible that he will never agree to the House passed COVID stimulus package. Not one GOP senator has broken ranks with him on this despite the colossal economic pain and suffering that failure to aid needy displaced workers and businesspersons has caused.
Biden has repeatedly said that he’s a healer and a unifier. His words are squarely aimed at McConnell. Biden knows full well how McConnell waged that his take no prisoner war against Obama. And that he’s loading up to do the same against his administration. However, all the soothing words of conciliation and compromise, and talk of reaching across the aisle to work together are alien concepts to McConnell and the GOP.
So, what’s left is that Biden will be forced to sign off on a rash of executive orders on education reforms and enhanced environmental and consumer financial protections. Predictably, when he does, he’ll be hit with a chorus of howls from McConnell and the GOP that he is a tyrant, dictator, and abusing the power of his office by usurping Congress.
It will be Obama redux all over again for Biden. With McConnell again taking the same great relish in torpedoing anything Biden tries to accomplish. It won’t be pretty.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of What’s Right and Wrong with the Electoral College (Middle Passage Press). He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.
Entertainment
Oprah Clips: Obama Says He and Michelle Were Held to a Different Standard While in Office (Watch)
*In the latest clip released from “The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama,” available to stream for free on Apple TV+ until December 1, Obama talks Oprah Winfrey about the different standards that he and First Lady Michelle Obama were held to and held themselves to while in office.
“Truthfully, Michelle and I, we felt that we should have higher standards in terms of how we behave, and ethics, and fidelity to the truth,” he said.
“Part of it, undoubtably, because we were firsts and felt very much the need to exceed expectations rather than just meet them.”
Watch below:
Different Standard: The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama from EURweb on Vimeo.
The entire interview, to promote Obama’s new memoir, “A Promised Land,” explores the transformative years leading up to President Obama’s historic presidency, the accomplishments that led him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time.
News
Black Republican (Kevin Lincoln) Expected to Defeat Stockton’s Popular Democratic Mayor Michael Tubbs
*In 2012, Stockton, California, elected 22-year-old Michael Tubbs to his hometown’s city council.
From that celebrated victory to his 2017 rise to mayor of the Central Valley city, media pundits and Democratic Party insiders have hailed Tubbs, calling him one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars.
Tubbs’s future as a force in the Democratic party still remains almost certain, but on Nov. 3, the 30-year-old Stanford grad suffered an unexpected blow. As of Friday, Nov. 13, Tubbs was trailing Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln in his reelection bid.
Lincoln, who has never held political office, was leading Tubbs by almost 4,000 votes. Lincoln currently has 43,751 votes (55.05%) to Tubbs’s 35,724 votes (44.95%), with more ballots to be counted.
With this loss, Tubbs, the 79th mayor of the seat of San Joaquin County, joins a club of one-term Stockton mayors who couldn’t pull off a run for a second term.
Edward Chavez (2005 – 2008), Ann Johnston (2009 – 2012), and Anthony Silva (2013 – 2016) were all one-term mayors of the San Joaquin River port city.
“Over the last four years we have built a solid foundation towards a better future,” Tubbs said in a written statement. “It is my hope to continue this work as (Stockton’s) mayor. However, before anyone can declare a victory, each and every vote must be counted.”
When he was elected in 2016, Tubbs, then 26, became the youngest mayor in Stockton’s history and the first Black person to claim the seat.
Tubbs’s opponent is also Black. Lincoln’s grandfather, an immigrant from Mexico who came to California and settled in South Stockton, raised his family there and became a United States citizen.
Lincoln, who was born in Stockton, grew up in a U.S. Army family. As a youth, he volunteered at the California Youth Authority where he spoke to and encouraged youth in the juvenile justice system.
For now, Lincoln is excited about his lead, but cautious.
“There are definitely more votes to be counted and we’re definitely not counting our chickens before they hatch,” Lincoln said. “We still feel really good.”
Stockton has a population of 312,697 residents, according to the 2019 U.S. Census. An estimated 35,548 residents (12.2%) of Stockton are African American.
Even as he faces a career-derailing loss, Tubbs can look back on a record full 0f accomplishments and a personal
contact list of heavy hitters. He made both national and California history as the youngest mayor who has led a city with a population of over 100,000 residents.
Fortune magazine honored Tubbs among its 2018 Top “40 under 40,” and he made Forbes’ 2018 list of the “30 Under 30.” He was also celebrated that year among the “Root 100,” that publication’s annual list of influential African American achievers.
The Sacramento Observer, California capital city’s oldest African American-owned newspaper, has also celebrated Tubbs among its own “30 Under 30” award recipients.
Tubbs also has close and longstanding relationships with former U.S. President Barack Obama and entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey. He also served as one of billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s surrogates when the New York businessman was running for president.
HBO released a documentary, “Stockton On My Mind,” featuring Tubbs, then a millennial, who was born to a teenage mother and father who spent some time in prison.
Some political observers say that Tubbs’s perceived star status on the national scene may have distracted him from paying close attention to political priorities at home.
“The mayor may have too much star power and may or may not be sufficiently focused on doing the work in Stockton,” Brian Clark, associate professor of political science at Stockton’s University of Pacific.
Other Stockton residents say Tubbs ran afoul of the will of local voters, when he recommended selling one the city’s 70-year-old golf course to a private operator.
Meanwhile, the national media praised Tubbs for launching the Economic Security Project, the nation’s first municipal-level basic income pilot. About 125 people in high-poverty areas were randomly picked to receive $500 monthly in cash to help with unaffordable expenses.
The program is expected to end in January 2021. Billionaire and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey donated $3 million to Tubbs’ “universal basic income” program.
As a council member, Tubbs created the Reinvent South Stockton Coalition, championed the creation of the City’s Office of Violence Prevention, and was part of the council that led the city out of bankruptcy as Chair of the Audit and Legislative Committee.
“I tell people from the beginning, whenever you make change, whenever you push another system, whenever you talk about equity or justice and opportunity for the people, there’s going to be some pushback. I didn’t expect to get 70% of the votes like I did four years ago because I’ve did some things,” Tubbs said on Nov. 3 at BellaVista Rooftop in Stockton.
As for Little, he says, he has always had a desire to serve his country. He joined the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in 2001. He was later recruited by the White House Military Office and assigned to Marine One, where he served President George W. Bush.
Following his service in the military, Lincoln worked for one of the nation’s top private security companies for eight years in Silicon Valley.
In 2013, Lincoln resigned from his corporate position to serve his community in Stockton through full-time ministry at a local church.
Both Tubbs and Lincoln said homelessness, public safety, affordable housing, and the city’s economic future were their top priorities.
“I think Stockton is ready for change. I’ve seen that time and time again during this campaign,” Lincoln said. “Stockton is ready for leadership.”
source:
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
Entertainment
Black ‘Anti-Kaepernick’ Conservative Burgess Owens Flips Utah’s Only Democratic Congressional Seat (Video)
*Another congressional seat has been flipped from blue to red.
Burgess Owens, a Republican who played safety for the New York Jets in the 1970s, beat white Democratic incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams, who first was elected in Utah’s 4th Congressional District in 2018. Owens’ campaign website describes the 69-year-old as a “cultural counterweight to the hatred that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has spewed for the last few years.”
Owens flips back another U.S. House seat in a district that had been decided by less than 700 votes two years ago, according to USA TODAY. The GOP has added several seats to its gains in the House in this election, though Dems still maintain a narrow majority in the chamber.
USA TODAY reports that Owens made football and race part of his political identity in a district that is about 84% white and 1.5% Black, according to U.S. Census estimates from last year. Endorsed by President Trump, Owens has called Black Lives Matter a “Marxist” organization that is “against God,” and he’s been a fixture on Fox News channels, where he’s compared NFL player protests to Americans being bombed at Pearl Harbor and attacked during 9/11.
“Pearl Harbor, when they attacked us, the American people were sleeping,” Owens said on the Fox Business Network in 2017. “I remember the enemy saying, `We fear we’ve woken a sleeping giant.’ Well when they start attacking our flag the way they have and our culture, they have woken a sleeping giant.“
Watch below:
Owens grew up in racially segregated Florida and played at the University of Miami before being drafted in the first round by the Jets in 1973. He later played for the Oakland Raiders when they won Super Bowl XV against Philadelphia in January 1981, 27-10. In late 1982, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after learning about the religion through Raiders teammate Todd Christensen. He told the Salt Lake Tribune he was a “cocky liberal” around the time he left the NFL shortly after that but since changed his views.
Below is his appearance on on a show hosted by the other Black conservative Owens:
