Chadwick Boseman Could Make Oscar History with Posthumous Nominations

*Late actor Chadwick Boseman has earned rave reviews for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” and there’s already talk that he could be honored with two posthumous Oscar nominations

As noted by TheWrap, only eight actors have been nominated for Oscars posthumously. Only 12 actors have been nominated twice in the same year. Boseman, could make history by topping both of those lists.

The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.

According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges.

Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.

Boseman is being considered a Best Supporting Actor contender for his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” and he’s earning Best Actor attention for the role he plays in “Ma Rainey.” The film stars Viola Davis, and is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.

Film critics are saying Boseman’s role could earn him a posthumous Oscar, with one critic writing, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom gives us an outstanding turn from Viola Davis but it’s Chadwick Boseman that leaves it all out on the floor in a stellar, Sidney Poitier-level, Oscar-worthy performance.”

If Boseman is nominated for either “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” or “Da 5 Bloods,” he’ll be the ninth actor to be recognized by the Academy after his death. If he’s nominated for both, he’ll join only James Dean in becoming the first to receive posthumously honors in a single year.

“Ma Rainey” is coming to Netflix on Dec. 18.