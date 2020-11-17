Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family 🙏🏿 https://t.co/uPpnhMPA9G
— Earth, Wind & Fire (@EarthWindFire) November 16, 2020
Chadwick Boseman Could Make Oscar History with Posthumous Nominations
*Late actor Chadwick Boseman has earned rave reviews for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” and there’s already talk that he could be honored with two posthumous Oscar nominations
As noted by TheWrap, only eight actors have been nominated for Oscars posthumously. Only 12 actors have been nominated twice in the same year. Boseman, could make history by topping both of those lists.
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
READ MORE: Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Boseman is being considered a Best Supporting Actor contender for his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” and he’s earning Best Actor attention for the role he plays in “Ma Rainey.” The film stars Viola Davis, and is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Film critics are saying Boseman’s role could earn him a posthumous Oscar, with one critic writing, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom gives us an outstanding turn from Viola Davis but it’s Chadwick Boseman that leaves it all out on the floor in a stellar, Sidney Poitier-level, Oscar-worthy performance.”
If Boseman is nominated for either “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” or “Da 5 Bloods,” he’ll be the ninth actor to be recognized by the Academy after his death. If he’s nominated for both, he’ll join only James Dean in becoming the first to receive posthumously honors in a single year.
“Ma Rainey” is coming to Netflix on Dec. 18.
Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
*Former President Barack Obama recalls in his new memoir how he was forced to quit coaching his youngest daughter’s (Sasha) fourth-grade basketball team after parents from the league complained.
“They must think being coached by you is something they can put on their Harvard application,” Obama’s personal aide Reggie Love teased at the time the pair curbed coaching the youth team.
In the book “A Promised Land,” set for release on Tuesday, Obama shares his love for basketball and how the sport became a “reliable refuge” during his presidency.
But “nothing compared to the thrill—and stress—of rooting for Sasha’s” squad on Sundays, he said.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world. pic.twitter.com/hdZysCpCN9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2020
In a new excerpt from the book, Obama writes that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama tried hard not to be obnoxious cheerleaders for their kids at sporting events.
“After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team,” Obama writes in the excerpt, published by The Sunday Times in the U.K.
But it wasn’t long before other parents began to complain that their children didn’t have someone of Obama’s clout coaching their children’s teams.
“There was no denying that our status as the First Family conferred plenty of benefits,” Obama writes in the excerpt, such as after-hours trips to museums in Washington, D.C., with his daughters or getting advanced DVD copies of new movie releases to screen at the White House.
“Every parent savors such moments, I suppose, when the world slows down, your strivings get pushed to the back of your mind, and all that matters is that you are present, fully, to witness the miracle of your child growing up,” Obama writes. “Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more.”
Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Hush Money Over Shooting Incident
*Megan Thee Stallion claims that after Tory Lanez shot her twice in her feet back in July, he offered her money to keep quiet about it.
“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” the rapper shares in a new profile for GQ’s Men of the Year. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”
Lanez allegedly shot Meg during an argument after a party in the Hollywood Hills over the summer. The hip-hop star also alleges that he offered her friend money to keep quiet about the incident.
“[At this point] I’m really scared,” she continued, “because this like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'”
READ MORE: MAGA Creature at D.C. Trump Rally Says Cop Should’ve Kneeled On George Floyd’s Neck Longer (Watch)
PRE ORDER GOOD NEWS NOW‼️ https://t.co/i4RoBhDE0p pic.twitter.com/TNoKWhC8o2
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 14, 2020
Meg previously explained that she didn’t initially tell police that Lanez shot her when they arrived on the scene, because she was trying to protect him. When police noticed Meg’s feet were bleeding and asked her what happened, she simply responded, “I got cut.”
Sources spilled back in September that Lanez told Megan “Dance, bitch,” before firing four shots at her feet. He has denied her claims in a new album.
During her GQ interview, Meg reacts to the backlash she received over the shooting incident, with many fans of Tory Lanez calling her a liar.
“Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” she said. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people. … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”
Read her full GQ profile here.
Comedian Sinbad Recovering from a Stroke, Family is ‘Faithful and Optimistic’
*Veteran stand-up comedian Sinbad is recovering from a recent stroke, his family confirmed in a statement on Monday.
“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” read the family’s statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”
Born David Adkins, Sinbad, 64, gained famed in the 90’s with his HBO stand-up specials and work on sitcoms such as “A Different World,” “The Sinbad Show,” and films including “Houseguest,” “First Kid” and “Jingle All the Way.” He most recently had a starring role on the comedy series “Rel.”
READ MORE: Season 2 of ABC’s ‘For Life’: Pinnock and Bryant Talk Being Out of Prison, Becoming Grandparents and More
The family’s statement continued, “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”
The band Earth, Wind and Fire also took to social media to wish the comedian well, writing “Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family.”
Sinbad has two children with wife Meredith Fuller.
