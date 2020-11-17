News
Black Republican (Kevin Lincoln) Expected to Defeat Stockton’s Popular Democratic Mayor Michael Tubbs
*In 2012, Stockton, California, elected 22-year-old Michael Tubbs to his hometown’s city council.
From that celebrated victory to his 2017 rise to mayor of the Central Valley city, media pundits and Democratic Party insiders have hailed Tubbs, calling him one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars.
Tubbs’s future as a force in the Democratic party still remains almost certain, but on Nov. 3, the 30-year-old Stanford grad suffered an unexpected blow. As of Friday, Nov. 13, Tubbs was trailing Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln in his reelection bid.
Lincoln, who has never held political office, was leading Tubbs by almost 4,000 votes. Lincoln currently has 43,751 votes (55.05%) to Tubbs’s 35,724 votes (44.95%), with more ballots to be counted.
With this loss, Tubbs, the 79th mayor of the seat of San Joaquin County, joins a club of one-term Stockton mayors who couldn’t pull off a run for a second term.
Edward Chavez (2005 – 2008), Ann Johnston (2009 – 2012), and Anthony Silva (2013 – 2016) were all one-term mayors of the San Joaquin River port city.
“Over the last four years we have built a solid foundation towards a better future,” Tubbs said in a written statement. “It is my hope to continue this work as (Stockton’s) mayor. However, before anyone can declare a victory, each and every vote must be counted.”
When he was elected in 2016, Tubbs, then 26, became the youngest mayor in Stockton’s history and the first Black person to claim the seat.
MORE NEWS: Play Your Trump Card! Lil Wayne Busted by the Feds – Looking At Serious Time on Weapons Charge
Tubbs’s opponent is also Black. Lincoln’s grandfather, an immigrant from Mexico who came to California and settled in South Stockton, raised his family there and became a United States citizen.
Lincoln, who was born in Stockton, grew up in a U.S. Army family. As a youth, he volunteered at the California Youth Authority where he spoke to and encouraged youth in the juvenile justice system.
For now, Lincoln is excited about his lead, but cautious.
“There are definitely more votes to be counted and we’re definitely not counting our chickens before they hatch,” Lincoln said. “We still feel really good.”
Stockton has a population of 312,697 residents, according to the 2019 U.S. Census. An estimated 35,548 residents (12.2%) of Stockton are African American.
Even as he faces a career-derailing loss, Tubbs can look back on a record full 0f accomplishments and a personal
contact list of heavy hitters. He made both national and California history as the youngest mayor who has led a city with a population of over 100,000 residents.
Fortune magazine honored Tubbs among its 2018 Top “40 under 40,” and he made Forbes’ 2018 list of the “30 Under 30.” He was also celebrated that year among the “Root 100,” that publication’s annual list of influential African American achievers.
The Sacramento Observer, California capital city’s oldest African American-owned newspaper, has also celebrated Tubbs among its own “30 Under 30” award recipients.
Tubbs also has close and longstanding relationships with former U.S. President Barack Obama and entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey. He also served as one of billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s surrogates when the New York businessman was running for president.
HBO released a documentary, “Stockton On My Mind,” featuring Tubbs, then a millennial, who was born to a teenage mother and father who spent some time in prison.
Some political observers say that Tubbs’s perceived star status on the national scene may have distracted him from paying close attention to political priorities at home.
“The mayor may have too much star power and may or may not be sufficiently focused on doing the work in Stockton,” Brian Clark, associate professor of political science at Stockton’s University of Pacific.
Other Stockton residents say Tubbs ran afoul of the will of local voters, when he recommended selling one the city’s 70-year-old golf course to a private operator.
Meanwhile, the national media praised Tubbs for launching the Economic Security Project, the nation’s first municipal-level basic income pilot. About 125 people in high-poverty areas were randomly picked to receive $500 monthly in cash to help with unaffordable expenses.
The program is expected to end in January 2021. Billionaire and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey donated $3 million to Tubbs’ “universal basic income” program.
As a council member, Tubbs created the Reinvent South Stockton Coalition, championed the creation of the City’s Office of Violence Prevention, and was part of the council that led the city out of bankruptcy as Chair of the Audit and Legislative Committee.
“I tell people from the beginning, whenever you make change, whenever you push another system, whenever you talk about equity or justice and opportunity for the people, there’s going to be some pushback. I didn’t expect to get 70% of the votes like I did four years ago because I’ve did some things,” Tubbs said on Nov. 3 at BellaVista Rooftop in Stockton.
As for Little, he says, he has always had a desire to serve his country. He joined the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in 2001. He was later recruited by the White House Military Office and assigned to Marine One, where he served President George W. Bush.
Following his service in the military, Lincoln worked for one of the nation’s top private security companies for eight years in Silicon Valley.
In 2013, Lincoln resigned from his corporate position to serve his community in Stockton through full-time ministry at a local church.
Both Tubbs and Lincoln said homelessness, public safety, affordable housing, and the city’s economic future were their top priorities.
“I think Stockton is ready for change. I’ve seen that time and time again during this campaign,” Lincoln said. “Stockton is ready for leadership.”
source:
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Paula Jai White on Making History with ‘Family Time’ and Why She’s ‘Proud to be an American’ [EUR Exclusive]
*After 8 seasons on Bounce’s longest-running comedy series, “Family Time,” actress Paula Jai Parker tells EURweb that the cast and crew are still “one big happy family.”
“It’s insane that we’ve been doing this for eight years, almost a decade. It feels great because not only are we doing it on a predominantly black network, but how many shows are going eight years nowadays? Eight seasons we’ve lasted. And that’s just… That’s God, because there are shows that come and go,” Parker explained in our exclusive interview.
Created by Bentley Kyle Evans, the record-breaking comedy series centers on the Stallworths, a working class Black American family living the American dream. The show stars Omar Gooding, Angell Conwell, Bentley Kyle Evans, Jr., Jayla Calhoun and Tanjareen Martin.
Parker plays Lori, the sassy sister of Conwell’s character, and she tells EURweb that “Lori is that independent freak I would want to be, but don’t.”
Check out our full Q&A with Ms. Paula below.
READ MORE: These 7 Refs Will Make History Monday as the 1st All-Black Officiating Crew to Work an NFL Game (Video)
Don’t miss the brand new episode of FAMILY TIME with my bro, #OmarGooding, & fam this coming Wednesday, on @bouncetv … You can also stream on Amazon Prime and the Brown Sugar App, & Firestick!! #familytime #omargooding #bouncetv pic.twitter.com/85adkMlGQp
— Darius Mccrary (@DariusMccrary) November 14, 2020
How often do you find yourself checking social media, following the Family Time hashtags or reading the blog recaps to see what fans think of the show?
I don’t, but my sisters do. Tanjareen (Martin)… I have nieces their ages so they’re genuinely like my little sisters. We fight every single season like sisters. We make-up every single season, and we love each other all through the year until we see each other the following year. We talk, we mentor, and that’s both ways. So Tanjareen is the major person that’s great at Instagram.
She will send me some pictures like, “Here’s this, post this.” And sometimes I’m like, “I am not posting that.” Some of the stuff she sends me, I’m like, “I’m not posting that.” So I’m getting better at posting. But Tanjareen is definitely the queen of posting, keeping us organized. She used to host a weekly party. If it wasn’t for this whole pandemic, she’d probably still be hosting it, a weekly viewing party. She used to host all of our seasons until this pandemic.
She’s hosted where we go to a sports bar and we watch every episode with our fans. And it’s fun, we’re watching it for the first time. Those were the only times I got to see it, was when I went to that because I just don’t like watching myself. I can’t. I was there. I don’t need to relive the experience.
What have you been most impressed with when it comes to your character’s growth over the past 8 seasons?
I’m most impressed with the writers, period. It’s called Family Time, but it’s really about Bentley’s family and his wife Vee. She has like eight sisters, so he just condensed it down to the three most prominent ones with the biggest mouth. They’re all from LA. She’s that chick that had eight bad-ass sisters. So Family Time is really Bentley’s life story and his kids.
So me, I’m a supporting cast member. So my arc, it didn’t begin really about me, it’s really grown into being more about myself and Tanjareen and all the other people that are in their lives. Because when you first start out, you have to focus on the core so that people get to know and love the core. And as you expand your world and you keep continuing to grow eight years, you’re like, “Okay, well, let’s meet more people.” So my character has definitely grown.
This season is the most fun because I get to really express my comedy chops. She’s (Lori) dating seriously this season. My husband reminded me, he’s a fan of the show, that Lori starts dating this season. Before she didn’t really… she’d talk about her dates and she was more of a floozy, but now she’s trying to find the one. Lori wants to get serious this season.
How much of your own personality do you embed into a character like Lori?
Paula isn’t going to do the things that Lori does. Lori is who Paula would want to be, but never could because Paula is a good girl. Paula wouldn’t do those things, but I can do them through Lori. So it’s like you’re living a fantasy through somebody else’s character. That’s how acting is. You get to be different people. Sometimes I’m a secret agent. Sometimes I’m a cop. I just recently got to play a real fun, crooked cop. So none of these people are me, but I can empathize to the point where if it was me, this is how I experience it, and own it, and love it. So yeah, Lori is that independent freak I would want to be, but don’t.
What’s your reaction to Kamala Harris’ historic win and the power of the black vote?
I cry. And it’s because we’ve been told as black women for so long that we’re not worthy. That we can’t. And when I say black women, I’m not just talking about American black women, because we know the color of our skin, it spans the nation, the world, the globe. Women of color have been forced to wear scarves across their face to hide their beauty, to hide. And for the first time, someone said, “This woman of color is worthy of being the first in America.” And as an actress, I’ve been told for so long that I’m only qualified to be the best friend when I’m in a mainstream project. And in a sense, that’s what she is. She’s the best friend.
So these tears are tears of joy because we’re still the first. But we still got a ways to go, but I’m not mad at it. I’m proud. And I’m thankful and I’m tearing up just talking about it because she could have chosen to go to Harvard, but she chose black Harvard, Howard university. She’s checked all the boxes. People want to say, she’s not really a black woman, but she chose to be an American black woman because that’s what you see when you look at her, nobody asking her, “Is your mama Chinese, Asian, or is your daddy…”
No one even considers that when they look at people of color globally, they don’t ask you, “Are you biracial?” Halle Berry played a whole role about a negro trying to prove she was negro because you ain’t never going to get a break, no matter what you are when you are biracial. And I still accept and acknowledge that America still has a long way to go. She embraced our culture and our culture is what makes America, America.
And I’m just proud of America because at the end of the day, I don’t care if she’s descended from slaves or descended from Arabs or descended from Mahatma, I don’t know where she’s descended from, but she’s here, and she’s still black. She’s black. You can’t look at her and not see a black woman. And I believe, at least for the next eight years, that women of color will get respect. Because for the eight years that Barack was in office, for those eight years honey, we got respect. That ended a little, for four years. It’s been a tough four years.
But at the end of the day, we’re making leaps and bounds. We’ve got a way to go, but we’re there, and I’m so proud to be an American. I am thankful that I’m seeing it in our lifetime. We’ve seen a lot just in our lifetime, and we’ve made a lot of this happen. We’re responsible for these changes, and I’m proud that we’re showing the world. I’m glad that we as African-Americans are also coming together, because it ain’t where you’re from, at this point, it’s where you’re at.
A picture-perfect Proud portrait. pic.twitter.com/9sa68ezCDA
— Disney (@Disney) November 15, 2020
And then of course, you’re revisiting your character in The Proud Family, Disney+ announced the reboot earlier this year.
I get to be my boujee self. I get to be my educated Howard University graduate, because that’s who my character is. She’s a Howard university graduate, she’s a veterinarian, she’s a pillar of the community, she does a lot of animal services. And I am so thankful that my career has been able to last, first of all, thank you, Jesus, but just that I’ve been able to do so many diverse things and show so many diverse aspects of myself, because what we’re celebrating, isn’t the norm for me.
I’m known for Friday, being in your face and who’s your mama of the year, but these characters that we’re celebrating right now, like Lori, she’s a paralegal. She went from just pretending to be a lawyer to really doing something about it. She’s a paralegal now, who’s now this season, in law school. So there’s no telling where she can be in season nine, have her own save the people law firm, finally graduate the bar. We’re told that Lori has failed the bar nine times, I don’t even know how many, but she doesn’t stop trying. I love Lori because she doesn’t stop trying.
Lastly, what can you tell us about how the new series differs from the original?
We’re a whole new show. It’s no reboot. It’s a whole new world. We’ve brought on new people, Keke Palmer is a series regular. We’ve got Cedric the Entertainer back, our original cast. We’ve got some phenomenal guests, like Gabby Douglas. We’ve got everybody who is anybody in the black community. Once again, it’s stepping out and showing this show mad, mad love, including lady Beyonce, and her little sister Solange. Queen Solange is back featuring Destiny’s Child singing our opening track. So we got it all back and it’s all in the family.
And we’re on Disney+ and Disney+ is doing so many great things for our community and programming. And I’m just excited to be a part of the Disney+ family right now, especially because when the pandemic hit, so many of my brothers and sisters, I’m not talking about black, I’m talking about Americans, were really going through it. I was doing a cartoon so I could work from home. I was able to survive and then give back and help others comfortably without fear. And it was thanks to Disney+. I just want to thank God, because timing is God. So yeah, we’re back and we’re back louder and prouder.
Civil Rights
HBO’s ’40 Years a Prisoner’ Doc Follows Son’s Effort to Free Parents Imprisoned after MOVE Bombing (Trailer)
*On the morning of August 8, 1978, the Philadelphia Police Department, at the direction of hardline Mayor Frank Rizzo, engaged in a confrontation with the radical Black organization MOVE and fired thousands of rounds of ammunition into the West Philadelphia home of the social justice group. When the smoke cleared, a police officer named James Ramp had been killed and an unarmed MOVE member named Delbert Africa had been beaten to within an inch of his life by three police officers.
Delbert and his wife Debbie Africa were imprisoned for the cop’s death that day. Their son, Mike Africa Jr., has committed his life to finding out the truth about what really happened and fighting for the release of the parents that he has only ever known through prison walls.
His journey is chronicled in HBO’s feature documentary “40 Years a Prisoner,” debuting Tuesday, December 8 (9:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT). Using eyewitness accounts and archival footage, the film illuminates the story of a city grappling with racial tension and police brutality with alarming topicality and modern-day relevance.
The documentary was directed by Tommy Oliver and executive produced by Common and Get Lifted Film Co.’s Mike Jackson, John Legend and Ty Stikloriusm with original music by The Roots.
Watch the first official trailer below:
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Roshonda Tells Her Mom to MOVE ON! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the drama set to unfold when Roshonda tells her mom to put her feelings aside and get over being cheated on by her husband — but mom ain’t trying to hear it.
While Roshonda understands her mother’s pain, she’s too focused on her own wedding plans to allow her parents’ drama distract her.
Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE: Play Your Trump Card! Lil Wayne Busted by Feds – Looking At Serious Time on Weapons Charge
.@LoniLove never holds back! Tune in THURSDAY at 10/9c to see for yourself! #Bridezillas pic.twitter.com/hBDU3LNBVa
— WE tv (@WEtv) November 10, 2020
Here’s more about this season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in the episode this week, ControlZilla Amber’s rage reaches its peak on her wedding day and a major wardrobe malfunction leaves everyone shocked. UhhhZilla Roshonda can’t make a decision about her wedding plans, but her feuding parents might force her pick between them.
Watch”Bridezillas” Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer