Black Astronaut Victor Glover Wants His Space (Station) – Not the Attention
*When Victor Glover and an international crew of three other fellow astronauts lifted off in a Space X Falcon 9 rocket (Resilience) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, Nov. 15, Glover made history.
While he is not the first Black astronaut to fly in space, he is the first to be delegated to a long-mission assignment, which will be carried out for six months at the International Space Station, 200 miles above earth. The spacecraft docked safely at the International Space Station on Monday night, Nov. 16.
Glover is the first African American to be a part of NASA’s inaugural commercial human flight in history, named Space X Crew-1. Glover is not only a member of the Crew Dragon Spacecraft, but he is also the pilot and second-in-command for the mission. During the six months, the crew’s mission will include conducting science experiments and maintenance tasks, before returning to earth in the spring of 2021.
Glover, for the most part, has been relatively quiet prior to the history-making space voyage in mid-November, basically saying the mission is not about him. Yet, in so many ways and for so many people, “it is” about him, reports Arstechnia.
“My heart is low, my head is level, and my faith is high. So much to process,” Glover wrote on Twitter last June. “If you’re struggling, that’s OK. I see you; I am you.”
Glover, however, is living his dream. After going through a rigorous training regiment for seven years, in 2013 he was selected to become an astronaut.
While Glover will be based at the International Space Station until spring, he knows he temporarily leaves planet earth, where the United States is located and is deeply divided racially, with a social climate of unrest not seen in decades – maybe ever. In many ways, Glover knows that there are far more important matters to speak about other than flying through space. He recognizes that the senseless killing of George Floyd in May and so many other Black people before and since, is something that needs to be talked about.
“I wish that there wasn’t anything to talk about,” Glover said in a recent interview. “But that’s not the world we live in.”
Born in Pomona, California in 1976, Glover, after graduating from Ontario High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in General Engineering and has received three master’s degrees. He received advanced flight training in the Navy, before attending the Air Force Test Pilot School.
And now, Glover, who is married and the father of four children, has his eyes to the sky as he makes history, looking down at earth from the space station high above the globe. He is the first Black astronaut to enter space in almost ten years, since Alvin Drew flew through space. Drew is pulling for Glover, saying “It’s important for Black boys and girls to see people like them flying into space, living there, and contributing to exploration of the cosmos. You want them to see there is still that opportunity.”
Megan Thee Stallion Talks New Fashion Nova Clothing Line for ‘Curvier Girls’
*Megan Thee Stallion is not only set to drop her debut album, “Good News,” this Friday, she’s also launching her Fashion Nova collection on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “WAP” rapper said she’s representing all body types with her fashion line.
“I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet,” Megan explained. “Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It’s not just about the model body. It’s about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that’s what my collection really caters to.”
Meg (who is 5’10”) is most excited about the new denim she came up with for the brand targeting tall girls.
“I’m so excited for my fashion line to launch because we’re finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris,” Megan said.
“So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don’t know what you’re gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5’8″ plus,” she added. “Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it’s not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you.”
In related news, Megan recently spoke candidly about the pressure to be “tough” in the aftermath of being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.
“I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” the hip-hop star tells GQ. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?'”
After Lanez was subsequently charged with a felony assault in October, Megan tweeted of the situation: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”
Play Your Trump Card! Lil Wayne Busted by the Feds – Looking At Serious Time on Weapons Charge
*Lil Wayne is back in the headlines. This time it’s because he’s just been hit with a federal weapons charge and is now facing some serious prison time if convicted.
The news site reports that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida slapped the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charge stems from a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. At the time, the rapper was a passenger on that plane, which made a stop in Florida on its way to California. While Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said his client was “cleared” to leave even though guns and drugs were reportedly found on the plane, it appears now the feds believe Wayne was wrongfully in possession of a weapon and ammunition, TMZ reports.
In a new statement to TMZ, Srebnick tells the news site that Wayne was charged for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage back in December but “there is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.” As he continued to talk about Wayne, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009, Srebnick said “The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”
In case Lil Wayne forgot forgot he’s got friends in high places, 50 Cent is here to remind him:
Thousands Line Up In Dallas For Free Food As Pandemic and its Economic Effect Grows
*On Saturday (11-14-20) a scene played out in Dallas, Texas that is becoming more and more familiar to Americans: thousands lining up for free food.
The free food giveaway was sponsored by the North Texas Food Bank, and the organization called it its largest ever.
Organizers said the NTFB gave away over 7,000 turkeys and around 600,000 pounds of food in the city’s Fair Park to those families in need as the holidays approach and the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Saturday’s event was also the the NTFB’s fifth food giveaway in Fair Park since the pandemic began in March.
Aerial views of the event showed lines of vehicles throughout the morning as volunteers placed boxes of food inside trunks.
“I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out,” resident Samantha Woods said while waiting in her vehicle.
“I haven’t been working since December, can’t find a job, they cut my unemployment, it’s a real big deal,” said Cynthia Culter.
Organizers said the food given away on Saturday was enough to feed about 25,000 people.
“It was a whole lot of people who pitched in on this, me partnering up with the North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant County Food Bank, Pastor Brown bringing in those volunteers and the Baptist Ministers Union,” said Mitchell Ward, CEO of MW Logistics
