Today’s Video
Black ‘Anti-Kaepernick’ Conservative Burgess Owens Flips Utah’s Only Democratic Congressional Seat (Video)
*Another congressional seat has been flipped from blue to red.
Burgess Owens, a Republican who played safety for the New York Jets in the 1970s, beat white Democratic incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams, who first was elected in Utah’s 4th Congressional District in 2018. Owens’ campaign website describes the 69-year-old as a “cultural counterweight to the hatred that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has spewed for the last few years.”
Owens flips back another U.S. House seat in a district that had been decided by less than 700 votes two years ago, according to USA TODAY. The GOP has added several seats to its gains in the House in this election, though Dems still maintain a narrow majority in the chamber.
USA TODAY reports that Owens made football and race part of his political identity in a district that is about 84% white and 1.5% Black, according to U.S. Census estimates from last year. Endorsed by President Trump, Owens has called Black Lives Matter a “Marxist” organization that is “against God,” and he’s been a fixture on Fox News channels, where he’s compared NFL player protests to Americans being bombed at Pearl Harbor and attacked during 9/11.
“Pearl Harbor, when they attacked us, the American people were sleeping,” Owens said on the Fox Business Network in 2017. “I remember the enemy saying, `We fear we’ve woken a sleeping giant.’ Well when they start attacking our flag the way they have and our culture, they have woken a sleeping giant.“
Watch below:
Owens grew up in racially segregated Florida and played at the University of Miami before being drafted in the first round by the Jets in 1973. He later played for the Oakland Raiders when they won Super Bowl XV against Philadelphia in January 1981, 27-10. In late 1982, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after learning about the religion through Raiders teammate Todd Christensen. He told the Salt Lake Tribune he was a “cocky liberal” around the time he left the NFL shortly after that but since changed his views.
Below is his appearance on on a show hosted by the other Black conservative Owens:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chadwick Boseman Could Make Oscar History with Posthumous Nominations
*Late actor Chadwick Boseman has earned rave reviews for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” and there’s already talk that he could be honored with two posthumous Oscar nominations
As noted by TheWrap, only eight actors have been nominated for Oscars posthumously. Only 12 actors have been nominated twice in the same year. Boseman, could make history by topping both of those lists.
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
READ MORE: Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Boseman is being considered a Best Supporting Actor contender for his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” and he’s earning Best Actor attention for the role he plays in “Ma Rainey.” The film stars Viola Davis, and is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Film critics are saying Boseman’s role could earn him a posthumous Oscar, with one critic writing, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom gives us an outstanding turn from Viola Davis but it’s Chadwick Boseman that leaves it all out on the floor in a stellar, Sidney Poitier-level, Oscar-worthy performance.”
If Boseman is nominated for either “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” or “Da 5 Bloods,” he’ll be the ninth actor to be recognized by the Academy after his death. If he’s nominated for both, he’ll join only James Dean in becoming the first to receive posthumously honors in a single year.
“Ma Rainey” is coming to Netflix on Dec. 18.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
*Former President Barack Obama recalls in his new memoir how he was forced to quit coaching his youngest daughter’s (Sasha) fourth-grade basketball team after parents from the league complained.
“They must think being coached by you is something they can put on their Harvard application,” Obama’s personal aide Reggie Love teased at the time the pair curbed coaching the youth team.
In the book “A Promised Land,” set for release on Tuesday, Obama shares his love for basketball and how the sport became a “reliable refuge” during his presidency.
But “nothing compared to the thrill—and stress—of rooting for Sasha’s” squad on Sundays, he said.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world. pic.twitter.com/hdZysCpCN9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2020
In a new excerpt from the book, Obama writes that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama tried hard not to be obnoxious cheerleaders for their kids at sporting events.
“After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team,” Obama writes in the excerpt, published by The Sunday Times in the U.K.
But it wasn’t long before other parents began to complain that their children didn’t have someone of Obama’s clout coaching their children’s teams.
“There was no denying that our status as the First Family conferred plenty of benefits,” Obama writes in the excerpt, such as after-hours trips to museums in Washington, D.C., with his daughters or getting advanced DVD copies of new movie releases to screen at the White House.
“Every parent savors such moments, I suppose, when the world slows down, your strivings get pushed to the back of your mind, and all that matters is that you are present, fully, to witness the miracle of your child growing up,” Obama writes. “Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more.”
Entertainment
These 7 Refs Will Make History Monday as the 1st All-Black Officiating Crew to Work an NFL Game (Video)
*The next Monday Night Football game will go down in history as the first ever to be refereed by an all-Black officiating crew.
Former Morehouse College quarterback Jerome Boger, who refereed Super Bowl XLVII and is in his 17th year as a league official, will lead the seven-man unit in Tampa on Nov. 23, as the Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams, according to USA TODAY. Rounding out the crew are umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.
The makeup of the unit is a deliberate move by the NFL, weeks after the league marked its 100-year anniversary.
“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said in a statement.
It should also be noted that the two teams involved in Monday’s game have also made significant moves in Black history. According to USA TODAY, Tampa Bay is the first team in league history with three Black coordinators in Todd Bowles (defense), Byron Leftwich (offense) and Keith Armstrong (special teams). The Rams were the first NFL team to reintegrate in 1946 after a 12-year color ban, signing running back Kenny Washington and receiver Woodie Strode, which coincided with the Cleveland Browns, then of the All-American Conference, adding fullback Marion Motley and guard Bill Willis.
Get to know some members of Monday’s historic officiating crew in the videos below:
Jerome Boger provides inspirational words to Atlanta teens
Barry Anderson Interview
NFL official Carl Johnson talks about working second Super Bowl
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer