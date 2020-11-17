Biden Transition Team Asks President of HBCU Meharry Medical College to Submit Resume (Video)

*Dr. James Hildreth, an infectious disease expert who leads Meharry Medical College in Nashville – one of the nation’s few historically black medical schools – was asked to submit his resume to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team for consideration as part of his coronavirus response, according to The Tennessean.

Hildreth said last week he would accept a role if offered, adding, “If I’m asked to assist in any way to get us through this crisis we are in, of course, I am going to do just that.”

Hildreth, a graduate of Harvard University, Oxford University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, rose to prominence in the 1980s for his early research on HIV and AIDS. He became president of Meharry Medical College in 2015.

Hildreth has also become Nashville’s version of Dr. Anthony Fauci. As part of the city’s coronavirus task force, he has contributed to policy decisions intended to slow the outbreak and has offered a consistent voice of expert analysis and commonsense recommendations.

Learn more about Dr. Hildreth in the videos below:

