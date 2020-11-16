Today’s Video
Some White Man Is Being Praised for his Cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Put Your Records On’ and Black Women are Incensed (Watch)
*Corrine Bailey Rae was trending on Twitter Monday morning because it appears she has been disregarded and her fans are not having it.
A new artist that calls himself Ritt Momney – which should tell you right there that he’s a white male – has gained traction with his cover of Rae’s biggest selling record, “Put Your Records On,” a song the British native wrote about Black girl liberation and the celebration of their natural hair.
Billboard tweeted its spotlight article on the rising Salt Lake City artist Friday, titled “Ritt Momney doesn’t care if ‘Put Your Records On’ is his only pop hit.” Her fans quickly took issue with Billboard referring to the song as “his” and have been saying her name ever since.
Ritt Momney doesn’t care if “Put Your Records On” is his only pop hit https://t.co/EGseQesQoA
— billboard (@billboard) November 13, 2020
Here’s how this artist blew up, per Billboard:
The indie rock act released a cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006 hit single “Put Your Records On” in late April, which has since gone viral, fueled by a make-up challenge on TikTok — more than 1.4 million videos on the platform using the song as backing music have been created to-date. It has led to Ritt Momney’s first Hot 100 entry — the song hit a No. 79 high on the chart dated Oct. 31 — and breathed new life into his 2019 album, Her And All of My Friends.
Here’s his version of “Put Your Records On,” followed by reaction on Twitter:
Who the fuck is this? CORINNE BAILEY RAE’s pop hit is “Put Your Records On.” https://t.co/yexMPnWrpZ
— ً (@LIQUORICEBlTCH) November 15, 2020
who??? I only know the Corinne Bailey Rae version……. is there a white man version that nobody told me about?? https://t.co/lRDSiHThJ9
— jess should really be writing right now (@thebyline_la) November 16, 2020
corinne bailey rae gave us so much in the original only for that boring cover to blow up on tiktok :// https://t.co/49vfOEXVUm
— julian (@jcarter__99) November 16, 2020
Just a reminder: Corinne Bailey Rae wrote Put Your Records On. It’s about black girls loving their hair. It was written for black girls by a black girl. Please for the love of GOD stop giving men credit for the work black women do it’s exhausting
— Deathany Frankelstein (@leealvarado101) November 16, 2020
the way we as a culture continuously sleep on corinne bailey rae is blasphemous https://t.co/Ffxj5CasYa
— lizard (@isaboplizardman) November 16, 2020
he doesn’t care because it’s not even his song and the original is astronomically better than his cover…. anyway go stream corinne bailey rae https://t.co/hrSyE7m7UX
— darth mir (@xtramirrestrial) November 16, 2020
cut corinne bailey rae her check and go sit in the corner and face the wall https://t.co/aWPGrHrfC5
— jozee (@jdaphneblake) November 16, 2020
To cleanse the palette after that other version…
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
LeVar Burton Reacts to Petition to Make Him New Jeopardy! Host
*LeVar Burton is flattered that his fans want him to be the next host of “Jeopardy!,” following the death of Alex Trebek.
Burton fans created a Change.org petition calling for the “Reading Rainbow” host to take over Trebek’s duties on ABC’s long-running game show. As of Monday, the petition had over 82,000 signatures.
“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” states the petition.
READ MORE:Alex Trebek Loses Battle to Pancreatic Cancer At Age 80
Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020
It continues, “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!“
Burton reacted to the online love and support in a series of tweets on Thursday, writing, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”
“Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s [sic] family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex,” he added in a follow-up tweet.
Trebek died last week at the age of 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
New episodes of Jeopardy! featuring Trebek will continue to air through Christmas.
COVID-19
‘I Let My Guard Down’ – Gospel Star Fred Hammond Has COVID-19 / WATCH
*Over the weekend, we reported that R&B singer Jeremih is hospitalized with COVID-19 and on a ventilator. Today, we have news of gospel singer Fred Hammond being in quarantine.
On Saturday Hammond uploaded a video to Instagram said he was on day five of his quarantine after getting a positive test result back on Monday, Nov. 9. He didn’t say how many days is quarantine is, but we’ll assume it’s 14 which is the amount the CDC is known to recommend.
“My doctor, she doesn’t know what side of it I’m on, so she’s keeping me very monitored,” he said. “And I have a doctor that’s with me pretty much, cares for me throughout the day, and I have three doctors on speed dial.”
“A Mask is not a Political Statement” is how the Grammy-winning artist captioned his IG video. Hammond, 59, said he had been following COVID-19 safety protocols, but admits he let his guard down.
“I’m a mask wearer, but I let it down, I let my guard down in one place,” Hammond explained.
MORE NEWS: A Story That Needed to Be Told: 50 Cent Takes Us Inside Season 2 of ‘For Life’ / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
The good news is that the singer is keeping the faith and is feeling very positive as he fully expects to the healed from the coronavirus.
“I still have good hope,” he continued. “I’m feeling pretty good every day, and I’m on my regimen of vitamins.”
Hammond also let viewers know that he’s also lost several friends to the virus. Not only that, but a couple of his family members have contracted it. One was rushed to the hospital, but both are now recuperating.
The bottom line is that Hammond wants everyone and especially his followers to wear masks.
“Be diligent and vigilant because it’s out here.”
Entertainment
Anthony Stewart, Men’s Basketball Coach for University of Tennessee at Martin, Found Dead at 50 (Video)
*Tennessee-Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart has died suddenly at the age of 50. No cause of death was given.
Stewart had been head coach of the Skyhawks since 2016, when he was promoted from associate head coach to the top spot to replace Heath Schroyer, reports ESPN. He had been the associate head coach under Schroyer for two seasons. As head coach, Stewart led UT Martin to a 22-13 record in his first season at the helm, earning a spot in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The 22 wins equaled the school record for most in a season.
The school’s athletic director Kurt McGuffin said Sunday, “We are stunned to hear this tragic news. Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
“What I will remember most about Coach Stewart was his focus in developing our young men to be leaders in their community, leaders in the workforce and leaders in their homes,” UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver said. “He always stressed the development of the entire person, well beyond athletics.”
Parker Stewart, one of Stewart’s three children, transferred from Pittsburgh to Tennessee Martin after the 2017-18 season to play for his father.
Below is video Anthony Stewart speaking to the media just six days ago for the Ohio Valley Conference’s virtual media day:
