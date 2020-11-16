Connect with us

Some White Man Is Being Praised for his Cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Put Your Records On’ and Black Women are Incensed (Watch)

Published

4 hours ago

on

corinne_bailey_rae
corinne_bailey_rae

Corinne Bailey Rae – 2016 (Getty Images)

*Corrine Bailey Rae was trending on Twitter Monday morning because it appears she has been disregarded and her fans are not having it.

A new artist that calls himself Ritt Momney – which should tell you right there that he’s a white male – has gained traction with his cover of Rae’s biggest selling record, “Put Your Records On,” a song the British native wrote about Black girl liberation and the celebration of their natural hair.

Billboard tweeted its spotlight article on the rising Salt Lake City artist Friday, titled “Ritt Momney doesn’t care if ‘Put Your Records On’ is his only pop hit.” Her fans quickly took issue with Billboard referring to the song as “his” and have been saying her name ever since.

Here’s how this artist blew up, per Billboard:

The indie rock act released a cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006 hit single “Put Your Records On” in late April, which has since gone viral, fueled by a make-up challenge on TikTok — more than 1.4 million videos on the platform using the song as backing music have been created to-date. It has led to Ritt Momney’s first Hot 100 entry — the song hit a No. 79 high on the chart dated Oct. 31 — and breathed new life into his 2019 album, Her And All of My Friends.

Here’s his version of “Put Your Records On,” followed by reaction on Twitter:

To cleanse the palette after that other version…

