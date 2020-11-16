Some White Man Is Being Praised for his Cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Put Your Records On’ and Black Women are Incensed (Watch)

*Corrine Bailey Rae was trending on Twitter Monday morning because it appears she has been disregarded and her fans are not having it.

A new artist that calls himself Ritt Momney – which should tell you right there that he’s a white male – has gained traction with his cover of Rae’s biggest selling record, “Put Your Records On,” a song the British native wrote about Black girl liberation and the celebration of their natural hair.

Billboard tweeted its spotlight article on the rising Salt Lake City artist Friday, titled “Ritt Momney doesn’t care if ‘Put Your Records On’ is his only pop hit.” Her fans quickly took issue with Billboard referring to the song as “his” and have been saying her name ever since.

Ritt Momney doesn’t care if “Put Your Records On” is his only pop hit https://t.co/EGseQesQoA — billboard (@billboard) November 13, 2020

Here’s how this artist blew up, per Billboard:

The indie rock act released a cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006 hit single “Put Your Records On” in late April, which has since gone viral, fueled by a make-up challenge on TikTok — more than 1.4 million videos on the platform using the song as backing music have been created to-date. It has led to Ritt Momney’s first Hot 100 entry — the song hit a No. 79 high on the chart dated Oct. 31 — and breathed new life into his 2019 album, Her And All of My Friends.

Here’s his version of “Put Your Records On,” followed by reaction on Twitter:

Who the fuck is this? CORINNE BAILEY RAE’s pop hit is “Put Your Records On.” https://t.co/yexMPnWrpZ — ً (@LIQUORICEBlTCH) November 15, 2020

who??? I only know the Corinne Bailey Rae version……. is there a white man version that nobody told me about?? https://t.co/lRDSiHThJ9 — jess should really be writing right now (@thebyline_la) November 16, 2020

corinne bailey rae gave us so much in the original only for that boring cover to blow up on tiktok :// https://t.co/49vfOEXVUm — julian (@jcarter__99) November 16, 2020

Just a reminder: Corinne Bailey Rae wrote Put Your Records On. It’s about black girls loving their hair. It was written for black girls by a black girl. Please for the love of GOD stop giving men credit for the work black women do it’s exhausting — Deathany Frankelstein (@leealvarado101) November 16, 2020

the way we as a culture continuously sleep on corinne bailey rae is blasphemous https://t.co/Ffxj5CasYa — lizard (@isaboplizardman) November 16, 2020

he doesn’t care because it’s not even his song and the original is astronomically better than his cover…. anyway go stream corinne bailey rae https://t.co/hrSyE7m7UX — darth mir (@xtramirrestrial) November 16, 2020

cut corinne bailey rae her check and go sit in the corner and face the wall https://t.co/aWPGrHrfC5 — jozee (@jdaphneblake) November 16, 2020

To cleanse the palette after that other version…