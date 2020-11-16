Sports
OUR Roots: Formula One 2020 Season – Lewis the Great!
*The Champ from Stevenage, England, Britain becomes the most successful Formula1 driver, ever. LEWIS HAMILTON Seven-time F1 World Champion equalling Germany’s Michael Schumacher before the season ends.
I had prepared this OUR ROOTS feature about him way ahead of his being WORLD CHAMPION again in 2020. All he had to do was to outpoint his rivals to win and he did in Istanbul.
Ten times the British national anthem has been played each time Lewis has won, on the podium. After him is his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas of Finland with two….Lewis the Great!
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Anthony Stewart, Men’s Basketball Coach for University of Tennessee at Martin, Found Dead at 50 (Video)
*Tennessee-Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart has died suddenly at the age of 50. No cause of death was given.
Stewart had been head coach of the Skyhawks since 2016, when he was promoted from associate head coach to the top spot to replace Heath Schroyer, reports ESPN. He had been the associate head coach under Schroyer for two seasons. As head coach, Stewart led UT Martin to a 22-13 record in his first season at the helm, earning a spot in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The 22 wins equaled the school record for most in a season.
The school’s athletic director Kurt McGuffin said Sunday, “We are stunned to hear this tragic news. Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
“What I will remember most about Coach Stewart was his focus in developing our young men to be leaders in their community, leaders in the workforce and leaders in their homes,” UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver said. “He always stressed the development of the entire person, well beyond athletics.”
Parker Stewart, one of Stewart’s three children, transferred from Pittsburgh to Tennessee Martin after the 2017-18 season to play for his father.
Below is video Anthony Stewart speaking to the media just six days ago for the Ohio Valley Conference’s virtual media day:
‘I’m in the Best Shape’ Mike Tyson Says Ahead of Fight with Roy Jones Jr.
*London — Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers won a World Series in Texas and the Los Angeles Lakers just won an NBA title in Florida, Brooklyn’s Mike Tyson will soon fight what may be his final match in Los Angeles.
Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. vowed at an official press conference recently, ahead of their November 28 fight in Los Angeles, that both men are training as hard as they did in their primes for their upcoming match.
“I looked at film of Roy when he was at his best because that’s the guy I anticipate fighting,” Tyson said. “I’m in the best shape. I boxed seven rounds so far, and it keeps improving. I’m boxing younger guys and hungry guys, and it’s showing me that, from the looks of things, I’m doing really well.”
Tyson also stressed that he has spared as much as seven full rounds against younger opponents in his training camp for this contest.
“I am the only boss,” he said, referring to his sparring partners. “If you don’t kick my ass, you’re fired. Everyone’s doing their best and if you are not doing your best, you got to go home.”
Tyson also appeared disappointed about the shortened two-minute rounds for this fight, as did Roy Jones, Jr. Professional men’s boxing uses three-minute rounds. Women’s fights use two-minute rounds. Some fights involving senior fighters or certain exhibitions may also use one-minute rounds.
This fight will be contested over eight two-minute rounds as per the rules of the California State Athletic Commission. Both men stressed the smaller, 12-ounce gloves and lack of headgear as part of the reason that, from their perspective, this is no exhibition. The winner will be awarded a “Frontline Battle” Belt by the World Boxing Council.
While age may not have softened their desire to win, both men seemed to take a humbler approach when describing his new opponent. Tyson offered that he had turned down offers to face 47-year-old MMA legend and former NFL player Bob Sapp and 48-year-old title contender Shannon Briggs before finding a worthy challenge in Roy Jones, Jr. Tyson also confirmed rumors that the two had once discussed a potential fight in 2003 at a face-to-face meeting in Texas.
Jones offered similar praise of Tyson as one of boxing’s hardest punchers. Jones described the fight as “bucket list” material.
“Everywhere I go in life, young kids always ask me if I ever fought Mike Tyson. And now I’ll be able to say, Yes I did.’”
Triller will live the stream the match on its streaming service and the fight will be available around the globe on a variety of pay-per-view platforms. The organizers also used the press conference to announce the fight will take place at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, the nominal home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA championship without the use of their home court. Due to the novel coronavirus, the event had not had a live sports event since early March when the Los Angeles King’a played there.
As things stand, the venue will not admit fans, but, the staging of the event in such a prestigious venue may pave the way for fans later if the conditions improve. The fight had previously been scheduled for an outdoor venue in nearby Carson, CA. No reason for the change in venue was announced, leading to speculation that the change could allow live fans to return, albeit wearing a facemask.
Tyson last boxed in a 2006 exhibition fight against Corrie Sanders. Roy Jones, Jr. last boxed in 2018, when he won a fringe German cruiserweight title against Scott Sigmon. While Tyson has pledged to stage more bouts following this one, Roy Jones, Jr. was coyer.
“I usually judge it how I feel that night,” he said.
Mike Tyson Reveals He Had a Prosthetic Penis and Used Child’s Urine to Pass Drug Tests [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson has revealed that he used to pass drug tests using the urine of his infant child.
In the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the famed boxer dished about the prosthetic penis he used while being tested during the prime of his career.
“I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,’ ” Tyson told guest Jeff Novitzky, the vice president of athlete health and performance for the UFC, in the episode.
He continued, “And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’ Cuz I got scared that the p— might come back pregnant. … That’s what I was afraid of.”
Hear/watch Tyson tell it via the YouTube video above.
In related news, Tyson is coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight this month with Roy Jones Jr..
The match is set to take place Nov. 28, after it was rescheduled from its initial date in September.
Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, and Jones Jr.’s last fight was in 2018.
The Sun writes, “Tyson and Jones will both earn themselves a commemorative strap – but won’t fight for a special WBC belt.”
Tyson previously announced the launch of his “Legends Only League,” which supports older athletes hoping to return to their sports.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to create, build, and honor athletes,” he said in a statement. “All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It’s something that is inherent in each of us and that drive never goes away. Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products and live events in the world.”
