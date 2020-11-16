Africa
New Google-IFC Report Estimates Africa’s Internet Economy Could be Worth $180 billion by 2025
[LAGOS, NAIROBI, JOHANNESBURG] —e-Conomy Africa 2020, a new report released today by Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), estimates that Africa’s Internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing nearly $180 billion to its economy. The projected potential contribution could reach $712 billion by 2050.
Driving this growth is a combination of increased access to faster and better quality Internet connectivity, a rapidly expanding urban population, a growing tech talent pool, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and Africa’s commitment to creating the world’s largest single market under the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Currently, Africa is home to 700,000 developers and venture capital funding for startups has increased year-on-year for the past five years, with a record $2.02 billion in equity funding raised in 2019, according to Partech Ventures Africa.
“The digital economy can and should change the course of Africa’s history. This is an opportune moment to tap into the power of the continent’s tech startups for much-needed solutions to increase access to education, healthcare, and finance, and ensure a more resilient recovery, making Africa a world leader in digital innovation and beyond,” said Stephanie von Friedeburg, Interim Managing Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of IFC.
Digital startups in Africa are driving innovation in fast-growing sectors, including fintech, healthtech, media and entertainment, e-commerce, e-mobility, and e-logistics, contributing to Africa’s growing Internet gross domestic product (iGDP) — defined as the Internet’s contribution to the GDP.
“Google and IFC have created this report to highlight the role the digital startup sector is playing and other factors driving the continent’s growth, in order to showcase and support the opportunities the continent presents,” said Google Africa director Nitin Gajria.
An analysis within the report, conducted by Accenture, found that in 2020, the continent’s iGDP may contribute approximately $115 billion to Africa’s $2.554 trillion GDP (4.5% of total GDP). This is up from $99.7 billion (3.9% of total GDP) in 2019, with the potential to grow as the continent’s economies develop.
Investments in infrastructure, consumption of digital services, public and private investment, and new government policies and regulations will play an important role in supporting Africa’s digital growth. The report notes that investment in digital skills will also need to increase in order to help drive technology usage and continue to grow the continent’s talent pool.
About Google
Google’s mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.
About IFC
IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.
King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH Continue Humanitarian Efforts in Uganda / PHOTOS
*King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH is continuing humanitarian efforts in Jinja, Uganda.
On Wednesday November 11, 2020 King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH adopted an orphanage in Jinja Uganda and the children sent thanks to King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH while wearing their new Kingdom of YAHWEH uniform tops. The orphanage in Uganda is an ongoing humanitarian effort.
The Kingdom of YAHWEH has a strong humanitarian involvement in 70 other countries and also aggressive humanitarian
domestic affairs.
King Yahweh meets with political and spiritual leaders worldwide.
King Yahweh has been able to maintain the quality of giving with the aid of public and private partners.
Get more info: https://thekingdomofyahweh.org/
TAYO Fatunla: Ghana’s Revolutionary and Statesman Jerry Rawlings – 1947-2020
*I designed covers of West Africa magazine for 10 years on weekly basis. Hearing of the passing of Jerry Rawlings who staged two coups and later was a driving force behind Ghana’s emergence as a stable democracy, I could not help but remember some covers I designed as a resident artist for West Africa magazine and cover editions of New African magazine as a freelancer with images or illustrations of JR on the covers.
Being photogenic, I jumped at any chance I had, to use his image on the magazine covers. His image and name sold magazines. “A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” this being statement made by Ghana’s present President Nana Akufo-Addo on hearing his passing.
Rawlings who was Ghana’s leader as a military officer and later as a politician died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra. His father was Scottish whilst his mother was Ghanaian. I remember his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings First lady then, who wrote a nice letter to me to commend my OUR ROOTS Black history drawings. How big Rawlings was in Africa? Ask Nigerians who lived through his era…they would say something like “we need a Rawlings revolution in Nigeria.” Rawlings was the next well known Ghanaian leader after Pan Africanist Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first leader of independent Ghana.
MORE NEWS: These ‘White Savior’ Videos and Photos are Why Comic Relief Will No Longer Send Celebrities To Africa (Watch)
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
OUR ROOTS: Remembering Ken Saro Wiwa
*It has been 25 years since Nigeria’s Ken Saro-Wiwa and his nine brothers in the struggle against environmental degradation due to oil exploration and exploitation, were murdered by General Sani Abacha, by hanging.
There was a swift reaction by leaders around the world bringing condemnation against despot Abacha. I had the opportunity to meet Ken Saro Wiwa a few times whenever he was in London as he visited West Africa magazine where I worked as resident cartoonist for over 10 years on Coldharbour lane in Camberwell, Southeast London.
You could not miss his black distinct smoking tobacco pipe. It was always on him if he was not using it. When he was arrested by Abacha, the worst president Nigeria has ever had (to borrow Joe Biden’s phrase which he said to Trump about Trump’s presidency during their first debate), his late son Ken Saro Wiwa Jr. would often come to West Africa, Daily Times House building to give an update of his father’s incarceration.
I still can picture his visits. How time flies. Gone but still remembered.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]m
