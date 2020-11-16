Television
LeVar Burton Reacts to Petition to Make Him New Jeopardy! Host
*LeVar Burton is flattered that his fans want him to be the next host of “Jeopardy!,” following the death of Alex Trebek.
Burton fans created a Change.org petition calling for the “Reading Rainbow” host to take over Trebek’s duties on ABC’s long-running game show. As of Monday, the petition had over 82,000 signatures.
“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” states the petition.
Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020
It continues, “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!“
Burton reacted to the online love and support in a series of tweets on Thursday, writing, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”
"Of course while I'm very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck's [sic] family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex," he added in a follow-up tweet.
Trebek died last week at the age of 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
New episodes of Jeopardy! featuring Trebek will continue to air through Christmas.
BLIND ITEM: OnlyFans Ain’t Paying the Bills
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former BFF of the A- list former reality star with the side gig, likes people to think she is making a ton of money getting naked on her site. Nope. She is reliant on her boyfriend to make ends meet and is also the person who buys her all the expensive things she wears.
Can you guess the A- list former reality star and her boyfriend?
Keegan-Michael Key to Produce ‘History of Sketch Comedy’ Podcast at Audible Plus
*Keegan-Michael Key has joined forces with Audible to produce a new podcast that will explore the history of sketch comedy.
The actor/comedian will write and perform “The History of Sketch Comedy” for Audible, directed and co-written by his wife, Elle Key. The couple will produce the series through their Bigger Picture Media Group.
Comprising 10 half-hour episodes, the show will be available exclusively to subscribers of the Amazon-owned company’s recently launched Audible Plus.
Here’s more from the press release:
Directed and co-written by Elle Key, and produced by Bigger Picture Media group and Clamor, the series is equal parts master class, personal journey and performance. Key weaves his vast knowledge of sketch comedy’s rich history together with his own experiences; offering laughs and insight to listeners over ten half-hour episodes. The audio series will premiere on January 28, 2021 and will be available exclusively on Audible. Audible members will be able to access the series as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.
In The History of Sketch Comedy, Key will visit major moments in sketch history, highlighting performers and sketch shows from the first acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s to the rise of Variety television, and training grounds such as The Second City in Chicago. He’ll share some influential moments and sketches along the way. He offers in-depth studies on some of the landmark characters, concepts and performers that shaped the comedy, and influenced Key’s own comedic path.
“Keegan-Michael Key has created and performed some of comedy’s most memorable sketches over the years,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “We can’t wait to bring this immersive comedy experience, brimming with Keegan-Michael’s unique sense of humor and brilliance to our Audible listeners.”
The “History of Sketch Comedy” premieres Jan. 28, 2021 on Amazon Plus, starting at $7.95/month.
Erykah Badu Tests COVID-positive in Her Left Nostril and ‘Negative’ in Right [VIDEO]
Erykah Badu is giving the side-eye to the COVID-19 testing process after taking three tests in 24 hours with varying resuts.
The superstar revealed that one test, which used a swab from her left nostril, came back positive, and a second test, which used a swab taken from her right nostril, yielded a negative result.
“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” she wrote on Twitter, joking, “Maybe they need to call Swiss [sic] Beats so they can do a versus between them.”
“We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set,” she added.
Check out her posts below.
I don’t feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks . https://t.co/qG41hXRXvG
— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020
Badu had to take a third test at her home on Friday. “This is my third rapid test in 24 hours,” she captioned a video of her waiting for the results.
“I’m at home. I’m doing a home COVID test. It is now Nov. 13, 2020 AD — AC, after corona,” she joked, before adding, “I’m actually really scared right now.”
Badu continued, “if I actually have it that means I’m gonna have to shut down all of my shows and sh—, quarantine.”
Luckily, the third test came back negative.
WATCH:
This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back . pic.twitter.com/AFIfX9Kg1q
— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020
On Friday, Elon Musk also tweeted about his contrasting COVID-19 test results. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive,” he wrote. “Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” he wrote.
Scroll up to hear more from Elon about the accuracy of coronavirus tests via the YouTube clip above.
