COVID-19
Larsa Pippen Reveals Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis Amid Kardashian Fallout
*Larsa Pippen took to social media last week to announce her COVID-19 diagnosis, but she later deleted the post.
“I’ve been battling Covid for a week,” she captioned a photo of her legs, PEOPLE reports. “It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”
Larsa’s COVID claim comes days after she made headlines for revealing she used to hook up with Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian in 2016.
“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” said Larsa during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast. The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star is estranged from husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen, who filed for divorce two years ago. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”
Pippen says days after she took Thompson as her date to a Kasdashian party, he began pursuing Khloé.
“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” she explained.
“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself,” Pippen added.
She also adamantly denies having sex with Thompson after he began dating Khloé.
“No! But it’s funny how people think it,” she said. “I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that.”
“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloé’s life,” she added. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”
Pippen has been friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for years, but months after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, she blamed Kanye West as the reason for her issues with the family.
“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Pippen said of the rapper and his wife. “I want everyone to be happy!”
According to Pippen, West encouraged Kim to curb her friendship with Larsa.
COVID-19
‘I Let My Guard Down’ – Gospel Star Fred Hammond Has COVID-19 / WATCH
*Over the weekend, we reported that R&B singer Jeremih is hospitalized with COVID-19 and on a ventilator. Today, we have news of gospel singer Fred Hammond being in quarantine.
On Saturday Hammond uploaded a video to Instagram said he was on day five of his quarantine after getting a positive test result back on Monday, Nov. 9. He didn’t say how many days is quarantine is, but we’ll assume it’s 14 which is the amount the CDC is known to recommend.
“My doctor, she doesn’t know what side of it I’m on, so she’s keeping me very monitored,” he said. “And I have a doctor that’s with me pretty much, cares for me throughout the day, and I have three doctors on speed dial.”
“A Mask is not a Political Statement” is how the Grammy-winning artist captioned his IG video. Hammond, 59, said he had been following COVID-19 safety protocols, but admits he let his guard down.
“I’m a mask wearer, but I let it down, I let my guard down in one place,” Hammond explained.
View this post on Instagram
The good news is that the singer is keeping the faith and is feeling very positive as he fully expects to the healed from the coronavirus.
“I still have good hope,” he continued. “I’m feeling pretty good every day, and I’m on my regimen of vitamins.”
Hammond also let viewers know that he’s also lost several friends to the virus. Not only that, but a couple of his family members have contracted it. One was rushed to the hospital, but both are now recuperating.
The bottom line is that Hammond wants everyone and especially his followers to wear masks.
“Be diligent and vigilant because it’s out here.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Erykah Badu Tests COVID-positive in Her Left Nostril and ‘Negative’ in Right [VIDEO]
Erykah Badu is giving the side-eye to the COVID-19 testing process after taking three tests in 24 hours with varying resuts.
The superstar revealed that one test, which used a swab from her left nostril, came back positive, and a second test, which used a swab taken from her right nostril, yielded a negative result.
“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” she wrote on Twitter, joking, “Maybe they need to call Swiss [sic] Beats so they can do a versus between them.”
“We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set,” she added.
Check out her posts below.
I don’t feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks . https://t.co/qG41hXRXvG
— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020
Badu had to take a third test at her home on Friday. “This is my third rapid test in 24 hours,” she captioned a video of her waiting for the results.
“I’m at home. I’m doing a home COVID test. It is now Nov. 13, 2020 AD — AC, after corona,” she joked, before adding, “I’m actually really scared right now.”
Badu continued, “if I actually have it that means I’m gonna have to shut down all of my shows and sh—, quarantine.”
Luckily, the third test came back negative.
This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back . pic.twitter.com/AFIfX9Kg1q
— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020
On Friday, Elon Musk also tweeted about his contrasting COVID-19 test results. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive,” he wrote. “Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” he wrote.
Coronavirus
Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19 … On a Ventilator
*Unfortunately, we have bad news to report about R&B singer Jeremih. According to reports he’s in an intensive care unit at a Chicago area hospital suffering from COVID-19 and he’s on a Ventilator.
Here’s the bottom line: according to sources, his prognosis is said to be bleak.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Sources with direct knowledge tell us the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. It’s unclear how long he’s been admitted, or how long he’s had the virus … but he is not doing well.
Word that he was seriously ill started percolating online Saturday — with rappers like 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, producer Hitmaka and others asking for prayers on Jeremih’s behalf, but not necessarily saying what exactly was wrong with him at first.
Fitty was the only one who gave a bit more insight, claiming it was COVID-related — while also saying Jeremih was hospitalized in his native city of Chicago.
50 wrote, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.” He added, “he’s in ICU in Chicago.”
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Chance also touched on the seriousness of the situation, writing … “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”
