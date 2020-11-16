Larsa Pippen Reveals Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis Amid Kardashian Fallout

*Larsa Pippen took to social media last week to announce her COVID-19 diagnosis, but she later deleted the post.

“I’ve been battling Covid for a week,” she captioned a photo of her legs, PEOPLE reports. “It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”

Larsa’s COVID claim comes days after she made headlines for revealing she used to hook up with Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian in 2016.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” said Larsa during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast. The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star is estranged from husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen, who filed for divorce two years ago. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

Pippen says days after she took Thompson as her date to a Kasdashian party, he began pursuing Khloé.

“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” she explained.

“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself,” Pippen added.

She also adamantly denies having sex with Thompson after he began dating Khloé.

“No! But it’s funny how people think it,” she said. “I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that.”

“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloé’s life,” she added. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”

Pippen has been friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for years, but months after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, she blamed Kanye West as the reason for her issues with the family.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Pippen said of the rapper and his wife. “I want everyone to be happy!”

According to Pippen, West encouraged Kim to curb her friendship with Larsa.

