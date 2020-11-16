Keegan-Michael Key to Produce ‘History of Sketch Comedy’ Podcast at Audible Plus

*Keegan-Michael Key has joined forces with Audible to produce a new podcast that will explore the history of sketch comedy.

The actor/comedian will write and perform “The History of Sketch Comedy” for Audible, directed and co-written by his wife, Elle Key. The couple will produce the series through their Bigger Picture Media Group.

Comprising 10 half-hour episodes, the show will be available exclusively to subscribers of the Amazon-owned company’s recently launched Audible Plus.

Here’s more from the press release:

Directed and co-written by Elle Key, and produced by Bigger Picture Media group and Clamor, the series is equal parts master class, personal journey and performance. Key weaves his vast knowledge of sketch comedy’s rich history together with his own experiences; offering laughs and insight to listeners over ten half-hour episodes. The audio series will premiere on January 28, 2021 and will be available exclusively on Audible. Audible members will be able to access the series as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.

In The History of Sketch Comedy, Key will visit major moments in sketch history, highlighting performers and sketch shows from the first acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s to the rise of Variety television, and training grounds such as The Second City in Chicago. He’ll share some influential moments and sketches along the way. He offers in-depth studies on some of the landmark characters, concepts and performers that shaped the comedy, and influenced Key’s own comedic path.

“Keegan-Michael Key has created and performed some of comedy’s most memorable sketches over the years,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “We can’t wait to bring this immersive comedy experience, brimming with Keegan-Michael’s unique sense of humor and brilliance to our Audible listeners.”

The “History of Sketch Comedy” premieres Jan. 28, 2021 on Amazon Plus, starting at $7.95/month.