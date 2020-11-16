Entertainment
Kai Alece & Company: Multi-talented Jazz, Pop and R&B Singer Emerges with New single ‘Raise ‘Em Up’
*Sometimes, a song written by a brilliant, insightful songwriter who’s been flying – and singing – way too long under the radar, rises to meet the sociopolitical moment in unimaginably provocative ways. After hundreds of gigs throughout the Southeast, performing all styles of cover songs with her band Kai Alece & Company, the fiercely gifted, multi-talented jazz, pop and R&B singer is quickly emerging with her new single “Raise ‘Em Up,” a rousing, deeply soulful anthem for our time.
With lyrics by Kai and music by the song’s producer, Derrick Waller aka Melodiak, the track powerfully captures the divisive, tension and anxiety-filled zeitgeist of 2020, while serving as a clarion call for all of us – “Sisters and brothers standing for one another” – to “get your hands up” and tap into our common humanity as a pathway to transcend our cultural, racial and political differences. She will soon be releasing a music video for “Raise ‘Em Up,” directed by Mike Michaels.
Lifted by hypnotic piano riffs and gospel-influenced vocal textures, Kai builds towards the irrepressible hook of “Raise ‘Em Up” singing rich poetic phrases that boldly assesses where we are as a country right now and what we can do individually and collectively to address it: “Change is a choice and I want you to believe/We all have a voice and sometimes we disagree/ Racism was a thing it was buried down deep/Wasn’t politically correct to put it on Front Street.” Then she offers some shards of optimism, in the hopes we will finally listen: “In this world, we’ve got all shapes, all colors and sizes/Come together, ‘cause we can’t be divided.”
Kai then bursts into the chorus with the impactful main message of the song, enhancing her call to “get your hands up, raise ‘em up” with incisive rhymes full of images from recent headlines expressing the spirit of racial injustice: “Get down on the ground, take a knee. . .raising our voices in solidarity. . .Fist up, raise ‘em up, stop police brutality.”
Taking the extraordinary step to include a total of three verses, Kai begins Verse 2 by poignantly asking us all: “Who will take a stand and demand equality/Honestly, apologies are unsatisfactory/Level-headed people know right from wrong.” As with Verse 1, she leads into the chorus with a hopeful exhortation: “In this world, we need more love, more joy, more kindness, just a smile.” Verse 3 finds the singer rooting the call for change in the need to achieve justice for victims of racism, systemic and otherwise, and their grieving loved ones: “Families crying, saying goodbye and wondering will this ever end/It’s been a long time coming/So we have to say something.”
In the spiritually empowering bridge, Kai takes us to church musically while invoking the spirit of many classic social justice anthems and what should always be the American value of freedom of speech: “Lift every voice and sing till earth and heaven ring/Ring with the harmonies of liberty/Let our rejoicing rise, high as the listening skies.” Complementing her prayer for solidarity, she calls for collective action with the fiery repetition of “Let us march on, are you with me?”
Over the past 20 years, The Florida based Kai has amassed an impressive resume gracing the stages of countless regional venues, wedding, corporate functions, festivals, special events and parties in the U.S. and abroad – including doing shows for U.S troops stationed in South Korea. She also released one independent album (Reason, Season or Lifetime). Though she had settled into the flow of day to day life punctuated with gigs here and there, the highly publicized acts of racial injustice and the intense protests of these past months inspired her, as she says, “to say or do something.
“For me, making music and writing felt like the best, most important and cathartic step I could take to come to terms with and address everything that’s been happening,” Kai continues. “Having three unique verses in a song is unusual, but I probably could have written six to get everything that was on my mind in there. What I was trying to do was come up with a way for people to come together. There is so much division right now, and ‘Raise ‘Em Up’ is my way of saying that we can all have our separate opinions, but we don’t have to be mean and hateful to each other. I can’t believe that anyone could look at these tragic incidents with police and not see that they are not morally right and unjust. The song is my way of saying, let’s come together in solidarity and make changes as a united people, where we don’t think in terms of the black race or the white race, but the human race.”
“Raise ‘Em Up” evolved out of an earlier collaboration between Kai and Melodiak titled “All Lives Matter,” which the two wrote several years ago for an independent film about one family’s experience with racial injustice called “Black and White.” Amid the protests that erupted in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Kai reached out to her fellow songwriter with the suggestion that they revamp the song to address the present situation, perhaps retitling it “Black Lives Matter.” As they exchanged ideas, it was clear that the moment called for a brand-new song based partly on the concept and sentiments of the original but filled with the urgency of present times.
“I knew it needed to be an anthem of sorts, something people can move to but not necessarily dance to, where they can bop their heads while singing along to the message,” Kai says. I believe this collaboration was divinely inspired because I wrote the chorus independently of hearing the music, just a melody in my head. When he sent me the music for that hook segment, my words and melody fit perfectly. I then wrote the lyrics to two other verses, and then the third when he suggested it. I hadn’t done a recording in several years, but singing the song in the studio in Orlando once we had ironed it out was like riding a bike – it all came right back and the vocal passion flowed nonstop.”
Kai is currently working on a follow-up single to “Raise ‘Em Up” – and promises a holiday track just in time for Christmas as well. “I love this song and it’s wonderful to feel that momentum again,” she says. “It’s the musical equivalent to the way people describe the wind in their hair when they’re riding a motorcycle. You just let the air, the music, blow right through you. Nothing brings me more joy than when I’m sharing a song and connecting with people. When people hear ‘Raise ‘Em Up,” I want them to know that this divisiveness has to stop, because we’re all in this together.”
Tom Estey
Al Harrington & ‘Smoke: Marijuana + Black America’ (EUR Exclusive/Watch)
*This week BET rolls out “Smoke: Marijuana + Black America,” narrated and executive-produced by Nasir “Nas” Jones.
The original documentary, examines marijuana’s cultural, social, economic and legal impact on American society and the Black community. Told through the lens of aficionados, policymakers, advocates and innovators in the booming legal cannabis industry. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with former NBA player and cannabis investor Al Harrington about Viola, Harris and Mary Jane.
FT: Why did you want to be a part of “Smoke?”
AH: We don’t have a lot of representation in this cannabis space. There aren’t a lot of places to get information especially from someone like myself that’s an operator in multiple states. I want people to understand my journey and the journey of people of color. It’s a tough place, it’s not easy and we’re not always welcomed into the space.
We have to understand the history of cannabis and how Black people played a part in where we are today as a society. All of our freedoms were taken away and all of our lives were mostly impacted negatively around the cannabis plant. Now there’s this new billion dollar industry we don’t have a real position in. We don’t have a seat at the table and that’s a crime. There’s enough money to go around for everybody. There needs to be more inclusion of people of color. If it wasn’t for the sacrifices we made – our freedoms – we wouldn’t be having these conversations.
CHECK THIS OUT: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lakeside
FT: What struggles have you faced and continue to face in the cannabis industry?
AH: It’s been about 10 years since I first started and one of my first challenges was being able to differentiate good advice from bad advice. I had attorneys who told me the wrong things to do and I don’t think they did it on purpose, they just didn’t know. A lot of these rules are up to your interpretation. Also, I was still playing in the NBA when I started [getting into the cannabis industry] and I had keep to myself in a position where I didn’t lose my contract or get locked up. Then, once I started to scale the business I realized how hard it was to fund a business. Some would think with the resources I have it should be easy – like everyone is going to give me money – but that wasn’t the case. When I think about how difficult it was for me to raise money, I could only imagine how difficult it would be for someone who isn’t a celebrity or athlete. How would they ever be able to participate in this industry? It’s so expensive to be a part of it.
FT: Your company Viola launched an incubator program to provide small Black owned businesses resources within the cannabis industry, how can people apply?
AH: Through our website – when they hear the incubator program a lot of people think I’m randomly picking people, it’s not like that. It’s way more difficult. We’re looking for entrepreneurs that are already in the space, have started a business and they need resources to be able to scale it up, like back office support. They can use our platform to elevate their business. Even some people operating in the gray market that have really solid brands but are in states that don’t have their programs fully built out yet, can’t find enough resources – like capital to get a license. So we would say, ‘join us and use my license to be able to get on the right side of the business and grow from there.’ Maybe they have a following and they just need a license or a grow space or access to distillate. Viola would be able to get those resources to them.
FT: “Smoke” features testimonies from other notable individuals like Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris, what can you share about her role?
AL: She has a history of locking up people of color and at the end of the day you can’t blame her because she was doing her job. I like that she has grown from her way of thinking…throwing the book at guys for low level drug offenses – and now is trying to figure out how we can expunge these records and give these guys an opportunity to really come back into society and be successful. When you go to jail and you serve your debt to society as they say and you come home it follows you. It could eventually force you back into a life of crime. I know some of the things she is focusing on is expungement, re-entry and changing the way we look at cannabis and the stigma.
“Smoke: Marijuana + Black America” premieres on BET Wednesday, November 18 at 10pm ET/PT.
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lakeside
*Episode 8 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Lakeside.
The group was promoting what would be its final album, “Party Patrol,” and the fellas were surprisingly candid regarding their concern about its direction. After an early stint at Motown and ABC Records, the Dayton, Ohio-based band signed with their manager Dick Griffey’s label Solar Records in 1978 and were given the space to write and produce their own material. It paid off big time with such soon-to-be classics as “It’s All The Way Live,” “Fantastic Voyage,” “Raid” and “Outrageous.”
But the R&B musical landscape changed in the late 80s, focusing less on the tight musicianship of funk bands like Lakeside, and more on star producers like Teddy Riley and his signature New Jack Swing sound.
The members of Lakeside expressed doubts about this album “Party Patrol,” calling it a “company album” for the way their new label Epic Records dictated its direction toward hip hop and New Jack Swing, insisted on putting a new lead singer on its first single, “Money” and took away the band’s creative control that drove their early success. Sadly, the group members were right to show frustration, as “Party Patrol” failed to even chart following its release in 1990.
But four years later, Coolio and his reworking of “Fantastic Voyage” would remind folks that Lakeside is already in the pantheon of 70s and 80s fly costume-wearing funk bands that added color and contour to the genre.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 30th Annual ‘Divas Simply Singing!’ and Divas Health Awareness Week
*DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States, hits a major milestone in 2020, hosting its 30th annual fundraiser for The D.I.V.A. Foundation as a virtual event and on Saturday, December 5th on KTLA-TV.
Produced and hosted by Tony Award nominee, Spirit Award winner, honored AIDS activist and The D.I.V.A Foundation founder Sheryl Lee Ralph, it is the culmination of DIVAS Health Awareness Week, a slate of programming that kicks off with a World AIDS Day Townhall on December 1.
In addition to streaming online, for the first time in its history, DIVAS Simply Singing! will be telecast locally in Los Angeles on KTLA (Channel 5) from 7pm – 9pm PST and numerous other stations throughout the U.S. owned by Nexstar Media Group. The event will include appearances by multi-Grammy Award winning singer Lalah Hathaway, actress/comedian/singer Jenifer Lewis, Grammy Winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, Broadway star and Emmy Award winning actress Loretta Devine, and many others to be announced.
Other scheduled virtual events include the streaming of a “World AIDS Day Townhall”; a riveting all-star reading of “Sometimes I Cry: Real Women & Real Stories about HIV/AIDS”; a “DIVAS Health Awareness Panel Discussion”; “DIVAS Rewind: The Best of DIVAS Simply Singing!”; and much more. This year, Sheryl Lee’s DIVA Award presentations will be folded into the main DIVAS Simply Singing! television event.
Funds raised through DIVAS Health Awareness Week will benefit Project Angel Food (PAF) and Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA). The D.I.V.A Foundation has been involved for several years with Project Angel Food, which was created by a group of compassionate volunteers who were concerned about our most fragile community members suffering in silence from malnutrition and the many other ravages of HIV/AIDS. Having expanded their services to any person battling life threatening illnesses, they are part of the Food is Medicine Coalition, an innovative healthy food pilot program for low-income Californians with chronic health issues.
Sheryl Lee says, “Project Angel Food is a crucial organization that addresses the very real problem of food inequity. In this time of COVID-19 and vast economic uncertainty, it is even more real for people. In the beginning PAF was dedicated to those suffering with AIDS and unable to feed themselves. Now, food inequity is a larger health issue because of COVID-19 , and how our frontline workers and people who have suffered from the virus are also in need during this challenging time.”
Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) is an organization that educates, inspires and connects the Black LGBTQ community in Southern California. Striving to create safe spaces for Black LGBTQ individuals to gather and grow. Their mission is to develop a stronger sense of community and overcome the challenges of cultural-stigma and religious opposition to their orientation. Annually, Better Brothers Los Angeles hosts The Truth Awards. The annual event awards tuition and book scholarships to promising Black and Brown LGBTQ youth which The D.I.V.A, Foundation supports.
“Our annual DIVAS Simply Singing! event has helped so many in need because of the many leading brands and the talented DIVAS who come every year to raise their voices in song for the cause,” Sheryl Lee says. “We began 2020 with excitement as we were underway with our plans for this year’s 30th celebration, and we all experienced the entire planet shut down in response to the Coronavirus epidemic. Each of our worlds evolved into something we had never seen.”
“The impact that this pandemic has had on so many lives globally has been vast, and our new normal is now before us,” she adds. “After much deliberation, we decided to take our World AIDS Day commemoration virtual and expand our programming. We will continue to fight stigma, raise HIV/AIDS awareness and other critical health issues, every dollar raised through our efforts has gone to help men, women, and children fighting HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. The lights, the mic, and the DIVAS Simply Singing! is a show like no other.”
An acronym for “Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware,” The D.I.V.A. Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization founded Ralph in 1990 as a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS as an original company member of “Dreamgirls” on Broadway.
The foundation stems from Sheryl’s deep concern for the lack of attention given to AIDS in the early years and now COVID-19 has exposed the huge health disparities that exist for people of color. The D.I.V.A. Foundation uniquely uses the transformational power of the arts as a vehicle to raise funds, awareness, erase the stigma still connected to HIV/AIDS, mental wellness, and educate people about STIs, HIV, Heart disease, Cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As their mission statement says, “We simply dare to care.”
Tom Estey
