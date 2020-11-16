‘It Was Hard On Us’: Obama Talks About Michelle Not Wanting Him to Run for President



*LeVar Burton is flattered that his fans want him to be the next host of “Jeopardy!,” following the death of Alex Trebek.

Burton fans created a Change.org petition calling for the “Reading Rainbow” host to take over Trebek’s duties on ABC’s long-running game show. As of Monday, the petition had over 82,000 signatures.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” states the petition.

It continues, “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!“

Burton reacted to the online love and support in a series of tweets on Thursday, writing, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

“Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s [sic] family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Trebek died last week at the age of 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

New episodes of Jeopardy! featuring Trebek will continue to air through Christmas.