Erykah Badu Tests COVID-positive in Her Left Nostril and ‘Negative’ in Right [VIDEO]



Erykah Badu is giving the side-eye to the COVID-19 testing process after taking three tests in 24 hours with varying resuts.

The superstar revealed that one test, which used a swab from her left nostril, came back positive, and a second test, which used a swab taken from her right nostril, yielded a negative result.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” she wrote on Twitter, joking, “Maybe they need to call Swiss [sic] Beats so they can do a versus between them.”

“We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set,” she added.

Check out her posts below.

READ MORE: Erykah Badu Joins Ebro Darden on The Inaugural Episode of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music / WATCH

I don’t feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks . https://t.co/qG41hXRXvG — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020

Badu had to take a third test at her home on Friday. “This is my third rapid test in 24 hours,” she captioned a video of her waiting for the results.

“I’m at home. I’m doing a home COVID test. It is now Nov. 13, 2020 AD — AC, after corona,” she joked, before adding, “I’m actually really scared right now.”

Badu continued, “if I actually have it that means I’m gonna have to shut down all of my shows and sh—, quarantine.”

Luckily, the third test came back negative.

WATCH:

This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back . pic.twitter.com/AFIfX9Kg1q — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020

On Friday, Elon Musk also tweeted about his contrasting COVID-19 test results. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive,” he wrote. “Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” he wrote.

Scroll up to hear more from Elon about the accuracy of coronavirus tests via the YouTube clip above.