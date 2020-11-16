Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family 🙏🏿 https://t.co/uPpnhMPA9G
— Earth, Wind & Fire (@EarthWindFire) November 16, 2020
Politics
Cori Bush Says GOP Lawmakers Thought She was Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]
*Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush says she was mistaken for Breonna Taylor while attending orientation for incoming House members on Friday.
The Missouri Representative was wearing a face mask that featured Breonna Taylor’s name. She claims several GOP colleagues mistakenly assumed “Breonna” was her name, so she naturally concluded they were unfamiliar with Taylor’s controversial case.
“It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here,” she tweeted. “Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.”
Candance Owens, who seems to never miss an opportunity to attack liberal Black women, shared Bush’s tweet and noted: “There is already a “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act” which was introduced to Congress in June,” she wrote.
Owends continued, “It was introduced/sponsored by REPUBLICAN [email protected] Hope you had a good first day on the side of perpetual race-bait stupidity, known as Democrats in Congress.”
READ MORE: ‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my “Breonna Taylor” mask.
A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name.
It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here.
Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 13, 2020
LMFAO.
1) There is already a “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act” which was introduced to Congress in June
2) It was introduced/sponsored by REPUBLICAN senator @RandPaul
3) Hope you had a good first day on the side of perpetual race-bait stupidity, known as Democrats in Congress. https://t.co/XsBmitmxHT
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 16, 2020
Bush, a progressive Democrat, further explained the moment she was mistaken for Taylor in a video posted by The New York Times.
“… We have to stretch ourselves and pay attention to what’s happening in other parts of the country. But this has been national news for a long time,” said Bush.
“People have protested in the streets with this name, and it just saddens me that people in leadership, people that want to be in leadership, don’t know the struggles that are happening to Black people in this country. And it’s just disheartening,” she explained. “And it was hurtful, absolutely hurtful. I didn’t hear it once, I didn’t hear it twice. I heard it several times. I’m being called, you know, Breonna Taylor today. But it’s OK because we’ll educate and we’ll make sure that people know who she is, what she stood for—that she was an award-winning E.M.T. in her community, that she’s someone who deserves justice right now.”
Hear more from Bush about the incident via the YouTube clip above.
Taylor was killed in March by Louisville officers during a bothced a no-knock warrant at her home.
Entertainment
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 30th Annual ‘Divas Simply Singing!’ and Divas Health Awareness Week
*DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States, hits a major milestone in 2020, hosting its 30th annual fundraiser for The D.I.V.A. Foundation as a virtual event and on Saturday, December 5th on KTLA-TV.
Produced and hosted by Tony Award nominee, Spirit Award winner, honored AIDS activist and The D.I.V.A Foundation founder Sheryl Lee Ralph, it is the culmination of DIVAS Health Awareness Week, a slate of programming that kicks off with a World AIDS Day Townhall on December 1.
In addition to streaming online, for the first time in its history, DIVAS Simply Singing! will be telecast locally in Los Angeles on KTLA (Channel 5) from 7pm – 9pm PST and numerous other stations throughout the U.S. owned by Nexstar Media Group. The event will include appearances by multi-Grammy Award winning singer Lalah Hathaway, actress/comedian/singer Jenifer Lewis, Grammy Winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, Broadway star and Emmy Award winning actress Loretta Devine, and many others to be announced.
Other scheduled virtual events include the streaming of a “World AIDS Day Townhall”; a riveting all-star reading of “Sometimes I Cry: Real Women & Real Stories about HIV/AIDS”; a “DIVAS Health Awareness Panel Discussion”; “DIVAS Rewind: The Best of DIVAS Simply Singing!”; and much more. This year, Sheryl Lee’s DIVA Award presentations will be folded into the main DIVAS Simply Singing! television event.
Funds raised through DIVAS Health Awareness Week will benefit Project Angel Food (PAF) and Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA). The D.I.V.A Foundation has been involved for several years with Project Angel Food, which was created by a group of compassionate volunteers who were concerned about our most fragile community members suffering in silence from malnutrition and the many other ravages of HIV/AIDS. Having expanded their services to any person battling life threatening illnesses, they are part of the Food is Medicine Coalition, an innovative healthy food pilot program for low-income Californians with chronic health issues.
Sheryl Lee says, “Project Angel Food is a crucial organization that addresses the very real problem of food inequity. In this time of COVID-19 and vast economic uncertainty, it is even more real for people. In the beginning PAF was dedicated to those suffering with AIDS and unable to feed themselves. Now, food inequity is a larger health issue because of COVID-19 , and how our frontline workers and people who have suffered from the virus are also in need during this challenging time.”
Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) is an organization that educates, inspires and connects the Black LGBTQ community in Southern California. Striving to create safe spaces for Black LGBTQ individuals to gather and grow. Their mission is to develop a stronger sense of community and overcome the challenges of cultural-stigma and religious opposition to their orientation. Annually, Better Brothers Los Angeles hosts The Truth Awards. The annual event awards tuition and book scholarships to promising Black and Brown LGBTQ youth which The D.I.V.A, Foundation supports.
“Our annual DIVAS Simply Singing! event has helped so many in need because of the many leading brands and the talented DIVAS who come every year to raise their voices in song for the cause,” Sheryl Lee says. “We began 2020 with excitement as we were underway with our plans for this year’s 30th celebration, and we all experienced the entire planet shut down in response to the Coronavirus epidemic. Each of our worlds evolved into something we had never seen.”
“The impact that this pandemic has had on so many lives globally has been vast, and our new normal is now before us,” she adds. “After much deliberation, we decided to take our World AIDS Day commemoration virtual and expand our programming. We will continue to fight stigma, raise HIV/AIDS awareness and other critical health issues, every dollar raised through our efforts has gone to help men, women, and children fighting HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. The lights, the mic, and the DIVAS Simply Singing! is a show like no other.”
An acronym for “Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware,” The D.I.V.A. Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization founded Ralph in 1990 as a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS as an original company member of “Dreamgirls” on Broadway.
The foundation stems from Sheryl’s deep concern for the lack of attention given to AIDS in the early years and now COVID-19 has exposed the huge health disparities that exist for people of color. The D.I.V.A. Foundation uniquely uses the transformational power of the arts as a vehicle to raise funds, awareness, erase the stigma still connected to HIV/AIDS, mental wellness, and educate people about STIs, HIV, Heart disease, Cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As their mission statement says, “We simply dare to care.”
source:
Tom Estey
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Comedian Sinbad Recovering from a Stroke, Family is ‘Faithful and Optimistic’
*Veteran stand-up comedian Sinbad is recovering from a recent stroke, his family confirmed in a statement on Monday.
“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” read the family’s statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”
Born David Adkins, Sinbad, 64, gained famed in the 90’s with his HBO stand-up specials and work on sitcoms such as “A Different World,” “The Sinbad Show,” and films including “Houseguest,” “First Kid” and “Jingle All the Way.” He most recently had a starring role on the comedy series “Rel.”
READ MORE: Season 2 of ABC’s ‘For Life’: Pinnock and Bryant Talk Being Out of Prison, Becoming Grandparents and More
The family’s statement continued, “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”
The band Earth, Wind and Fire also took to social media to wish the comedian well, writing “Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family.”
Sinbad has two children with wife Meredith Fuller.
Entertainment
Season 2 of ABC’s ‘For Life’: Pinnock and Bryant Talk Being Out of Prison, Becoming Grandparents and More
Chellz: Marie and Aaron…it’s season 2 on “For Life” (on ABC) and you guys are now grandparents! What can we expect from this new dynamic of your relationship?
Joy Bryant: “It’s everyone adjusting to Aaron’s life on the outside; obviously Aaron having been away and had his freedom taken away from him for damn near 9 years. Those of us on the outside, the daughter he left behind who is now a young woman who just gave birth to her child and also adjusting to life with Marie—what is that like after years of dreaming about this moment but also it being sort of complicated by a love triangle. It all kind of seemed theoretical when he was away but now… relationships are work. It’s not just ride off into the sunset or happily ever after, they are work.”
Chellz: What evolution we will see from Aaron in season 2 that we didn’t see in season 1?
Nicholas Pinnock: “In season one you mainly saw him as a prisoner. On the outside, just echoing what Joy said, you see more of the relationship with Marie; that’s the main new thread of Aaron that we explore and then him being a free man again and how he has to adapt to a world that he hasn’t known for the past nine years and how his prison life is still holding on to him somewhat. How do you move away from that? How do you really sever the cord and move forward? This, I think, will be the main thing about Aaron’s characteristics that are going to be explored in season 2.”
RELATED: A Story That Needed to Be Told: 50 Cent Takes Us Inside Season 2 of ‘For Life’ / WATCH
Season 2 of For Life premieres on ABC on November 18 at 10|9c. New episodes stream the next day.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]