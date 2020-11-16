Entertainment
Before You Have Some Turkey, Enjoy a Little Peacock!
Peacock is offering a buffet this Thanksgiving! From shows and movies to watch with family to those to watch while escaping family, Peacock is streaming something for everyone. Highlights include:
- Collections of iconic Thanksgiving-themed episodes from fan-favorite series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friday Night Lights, Law & Order, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Saturday Night Live
- Cooking tips to help with Thanksgiving dinner prep on the Tastemade channel and both seasons of What’s Cooking with Julie Chrisley
- Movies the whole family will enjoy including iconic films like Field of Dreams as well as animated hits Shrek and Trolls World Tour, blockbuster titles The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, and Fast & Furious
- Comedies to relax to after too much food (and family time) including cult classics Lost in Translation and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas as well as rom-coms The Break-Up and Knocked Up
You can find more at https://www.peacocktv.com including curated collections like Family Feels, Comic Relief, Watch With the Family and Watch Without the Family
Thanksgiving TV Episodes
3rd Rock from the Sun: Gobble, Gobble, Dick, Dick – Season 2, Episode 10
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Two Turkeys – Season 5, Episode 7
Charmed: Truth Is Out There… and It Hurts – Season 1, Episode 8
Cheers: Thanksgiving Orphans – Season 5, Episode 9
Chrisley Knows Best: Baking Bad – Season 5, Episode 21
Everybody Hates Chris: Everybody Hates Thanksgiving – Season 2, Episode 8
Everybody Loves Raymond: Debra’s Parents – Season 9, Episode 7
Everybody Loves Raymond: Fighting In-Laws – Season 5, Episode 9
Everybody Loves Raymond: Marie’s Vision – Season 7, Episode 10
Everybody Loves Raymond: No Fat – Season 3, Episode 10
Everybody Loves Raymond: No Thanks – Season 4, Episode 9
Everybody Loves Raymond: Older Woman – Season 6, Episode 9
Everybody Loves Raymond: The Bird – Season 8, Episode 9
Everybody Loves Raymond: Turkey or Fish – Season 1, Episode 10
Frasier: Lilith Thanksgiving – Season 4, Episode 7
Friday Night Lights: Thanksgiving – Season 4, Episode 13
George Lopez: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Honey – Season 2, Episode 9
Heroes: Thanksgiving – Season 4, Episode 11
House: Ignorance Is Bliss – Season 6, Episode 9
Law & Order: Criminal Intent: The War at Home – Season 6, Episode 8
Parenthood: Happy Thanksgiving – Season 2, Episode 10
Real Housewives on New Jersey: Gobblefellas – Season 3, Episode 4
Roseanne: We Gather Together – Season 2, Episode 9
Saved By The Bell – CY: A Thanksgiving Story – Season 1, Episode 11
Superstore: Black Friday – Season 2, Episode 10
The Jeff Foxworthy Show: Thanksgiving Episode – Season 2, Episode 9
The Munsters: Low-Cal Munster – Season 1, Episode 6
Two and A Half Men: Merry Thanksgiving – Season 1, Episode 10
Family Movie Night
Trolls World Tour
Shrek
Big Fat Liar
Antz
Chicken Run
Beethoven (’92)
Beethoven’s 2nd
A Simple Wish
Little Rascals
Parenthood
Kindergarten Cop 2
Cleaver Family Reunion
Mystery Men
Great Outdoors, The
Kicking & Screaming
Moonrise Kingdom
Dudley Do-Right
Field Of Dreams
Sgt. Bilko
Comic Relief
Knocked Up
Mystery Men
Police Academy
The Kentucky Fried Movie
The Blues Brothers
Ride Along
You, Me and Dupree
For A Good Time, Call…
Leatherheads
Identify Thief
Kicking and Screaming
American Pie: Band Camp
The Break-Up
The Ugly Truth
Because I Said So
Big Fat Liar
Lost in Translation
Slap Shot 3
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Watch with the Family
Shrek
Trolls World Tour
Monster House
Little Rascals
Chicken Run
Antz
Kicking & Screaming
Field of Dreams
Parenthood (Movie)
For Richer or Poorer
Great Outdoors
Sgt. Bilko
Kindergarten
Cop 2
Dudley Do Right
Watch without the Family
High Art
For a Good Time Call Secretary
Casual Sex?
Bruno
Ali G Indahouse
American Pie: Band Camp
Better Living thru Chemistry
Afternoon Delight
Fear & Loathing in LV
Family Feels
Friday Night Lights
Parenthood
This is Us
Everybody Hates Chris
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Yellowstone
Downton Abbey
Everybody Loves Raymond
The King of Queens
Roseanne
Frasier
George Lopez
Leave it to Beaver
Grounded for Life
Hidden Gems
Brokeback Mountain
Lost Highway
The Public
Party Girl
High Art
A Map of the World
People Places Things
Lorenzo’s Oil
Hilary and Jackie
Confidence
Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lo
Chappelle’s Block Party
Topsy-Turvy
Eastern Promises
Better Living Through
Chemistry Talk Radio
Better Living thru Chem
Talk Radio
Middle Men
Fear of a Black Hat
Grace of My Heart
Wild Style
Da Sweet Blood of Jesus
Ass Backwards
Broken Flowers
Crooklyn
Lock, Stock & 2 Smoking Barrels
Family Plot
The Front Page
The Man Who Wasn’t There
Monsoon
Food Coma
Top Chef
Top Chef Masters
Top Chef Jr
Top Chef All Stars Dinner
Hell’s Kitchen
Kitchen Nightmares
Consumed: The Real Restaurant Business
Restaurant Startup
source: NBC Universal
Entertainment
THE REAL: David Oyelowo on #EndSARS and the Current State of Nigeria
*On Monday, Nov. 16, The Real welcomes David Oyelowo to the show for the first time! David brings along his co-star Keira Chansa to chat about their new film Come Away. He also reveals the way he was able to keep his family fit during quarantine and shares his opinion on the current state of Nigeria and the #EndSARS movement.
And, is it too early to decorate our homes for the holidays? Co-host Adrienne Bailon feels that decorating too soon could overshadow Thanksgiving but co-host Garcelle Beauvais thinks that in 2020, anything goes!
Also, the ladies discuss their thoughts on why marriages don’t last as long in current times as they did in the days of our grandparents’.
David Oyelowo’s Thoughts on the #EndSARS Movement and the Current State of Nigeria
How David Oyelowo Kept Himself and His Family Fit During Quarantine
The Ladies Differ in Opinions on When It’s the Right Time To Decorate For Christmas
Why Aren’t Present-Day Marriages Lasting As Long As Those From Our Grandparents’ Era?
David Oyelowo’s Thoughts on the #EndSARS Movement and the Current State of Nigeria
David Oyelowo: What’s happening in Nigeria right now has been gestating for a long time. I would argue it’s actually a biproduct of the legacy of colonialism and just the state that Nigeria was left in from 1960 onward. But, regardless of how we got here, we are here and the truth of the matter is that the government have to do better. You cannot have this kind of police brutality sanctioned by the government against the people. And, um, it’s been brewing for a long time. The great thing is that we now have social media. We see it in movements like Black Lives Matter. We see it now with #EndSars. It’s harder for these governments to do this outside of the world’s attentions. And I think keeping these governments accountable is key in these moments because it’s just wrong.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment
Kai Alece & Company: Multi-talented Jazz, Pop and R&B Singer Emerges with New single ‘Raise ‘Em Up’
*Sometimes, a song written by a brilliant, insightful songwriter who’s been flying – and singing – way too long under the radar, rises to meet the sociopolitical moment in unimaginably provocative ways. After hundreds of gigs throughout the Southeast, performing all styles of cover songs with her band Kai Alece & Company, the fiercely gifted, multi-talented jazz, pop and R&B singer is quickly emerging with her new single “Raise ‘Em Up,” a rousing, deeply soulful anthem for our time.
With lyrics by Kai and music by the song’s producer, Derrick Waller aka Melodiak, the track powerfully captures the divisive, tension and anxiety-filled zeitgeist of 2020, while serving as a clarion call for all of us – “Sisters and brothers standing for one another” – to “get your hands up” and tap into our common humanity as a pathway to transcend our cultural, racial and political differences. She will soon be releasing a music video for “Raise ‘Em Up,” directed by Mike Michaels.
Lifted by hypnotic piano riffs and gospel-influenced vocal textures, Kai builds towards the irrepressible hook of “Raise ‘Em Up” singing rich poetic phrases that boldly assesses where we are as a country right now and what we can do individually and collectively to address it: “Change is a choice and I want you to believe/We all have a voice and sometimes we disagree/ Racism was a thing it was buried down deep/Wasn’t politically correct to put it on Front Street.” Then she offers some shards of optimism, in the hopes we will finally listen: “In this world, we’ve got all shapes, all colors and sizes/Come together, ‘cause we can’t be divided.”
Kai then bursts into the chorus with the impactful main message of the song, enhancing her call to “get your hands up, raise ‘em up” with incisive rhymes full of images from recent headlines expressing the spirit of racial injustice: “Get down on the ground, take a knee. . .raising our voices in solidarity. . .Fist up, raise ‘em up, stop police brutality.”
Taking the extraordinary step to include a total of three verses, Kai begins Verse 2 by poignantly asking us all: “Who will take a stand and demand equality/Honestly, apologies are unsatisfactory/Level-headed people know right from wrong.” As with Verse 1, she leads into the chorus with a hopeful exhortation: “In this world, we need more love, more joy, more kindness, just a smile.” Verse 3 finds the singer rooting the call for change in the need to achieve justice for victims of racism, systemic and otherwise, and their grieving loved ones: “Families crying, saying goodbye and wondering will this ever end/It’s been a long time coming/So we have to say something.”
In the spiritually empowering bridge, Kai takes us to church musically while invoking the spirit of many classic social justice anthems and what should always be the American value of freedom of speech: “Lift every voice and sing till earth and heaven ring/Ring with the harmonies of liberty/Let our rejoicing rise, high as the listening skies.” Complementing her prayer for solidarity, she calls for collective action with the fiery repetition of “Let us march on, are you with me?”
Over the past 20 years, The Florida based Kai has amassed an impressive resume gracing the stages of countless regional venues, wedding, corporate functions, festivals, special events and parties in the U.S. and abroad – including doing shows for U.S troops stationed in South Korea. She also released one independent album (Reason, Season or Lifetime). Though she had settled into the flow of day to day life punctuated with gigs here and there, the highly publicized acts of racial injustice and the intense protests of these past months inspired her, as she says, “to say or do something.
“For me, making music and writing felt like the best, most important and cathartic step I could take to come to terms with and address everything that’s been happening,” Kai continues. “Having three unique verses in a song is unusual, but I probably could have written six to get everything that was on my mind in there. What I was trying to do was come up with a way for people to come together. There is so much division right now, and ‘Raise ‘Em Up’ is my way of saying that we can all have our separate opinions, but we don’t have to be mean and hateful to each other. I can’t believe that anyone could look at these tragic incidents with police and not see that they are not morally right and unjust. The song is my way of saying, let’s come together in solidarity and make changes as a united people, where we don’t think in terms of the black race or the white race, but the human race.”
“Raise ‘Em Up” evolved out of an earlier collaboration between Kai and Melodiak titled “All Lives Matter,” which the two wrote several years ago for an independent film about one family’s experience with racial injustice called “Black and White.” Amid the protests that erupted in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Kai reached out to her fellow songwriter with the suggestion that they revamp the song to address the present situation, perhaps retitling it “Black Lives Matter.” As they exchanged ideas, it was clear that the moment called for a brand-new song based partly on the concept and sentiments of the original but filled with the urgency of present times.
“I knew it needed to be an anthem of sorts, something people can move to but not necessarily dance to, where they can bop their heads while singing along to the message,” Kai says. I believe this collaboration was divinely inspired because I wrote the chorus independently of hearing the music, just a melody in my head. When he sent me the music for that hook segment, my words and melody fit perfectly. I then wrote the lyrics to two other verses, and then the third when he suggested it. I hadn’t done a recording in several years, but singing the song in the studio in Orlando once we had ironed it out was like riding a bike – it all came right back and the vocal passion flowed nonstop.”
Kai is currently working on a follow-up single to “Raise ‘Em Up” – and promises a holiday track just in time for Christmas as well. “I love this song and it’s wonderful to feel that momentum again,” she says. “It’s the musical equivalent to the way people describe the wind in their hair when they’re riding a motorcycle. You just let the air, the music, blow right through you. Nothing brings me more joy than when I’m sharing a song and connecting with people. When people hear ‘Raise ‘Em Up,” I want them to know that this divisiveness has to stop, because we’re all in this together.”
source:
Tom Estey
[email protected]
Business
Al Harrington & ‘Smoke: Marijuana + Black America’ (EUR Exclusive/Watch)
*This week BET rolls out “Smoke: Marijuana + Black America,” narrated and executive-produced by Nasir “Nas” Jones.
The original documentary, examines marijuana’s cultural, social, economic and legal impact on American society and the Black community. Told through the lens of aficionados, policymakers, advocates and innovators in the booming legal cannabis industry. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with former NBA player and cannabis investor Al Harrington about Viola, Harris and Mary Jane.
FT: Why did you want to be a part of “Smoke?”
AH: We don’t have a lot of representation in this cannabis space. There aren’t a lot of places to get information especially from someone like myself that’s an operator in multiple states. I want people to understand my journey and the journey of people of color. It’s a tough place, it’s not easy and we’re not always welcomed into the space.
We have to understand the history of cannabis and how Black people played a part in where we are today as a society. All of our freedoms were taken away and all of our lives were mostly impacted negatively around the cannabis plant. Now there’s this new billion dollar industry we don’t have a real position in. We don’t have a seat at the table and that’s a crime. There’s enough money to go around for everybody. There needs to be more inclusion of people of color. If it wasn’t for the sacrifices we made – our freedoms – we wouldn’t be having these conversations.
CHECK THIS OUT: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lakeside
FT: What struggles have you faced and continue to face in the cannabis industry?
AH: It’s been about 10 years since I first started and one of my first challenges was being able to differentiate good advice from bad advice. I had attorneys who told me the wrong things to do and I don’t think they did it on purpose, they just didn’t know. A lot of these rules are up to your interpretation. Also, I was still playing in the NBA when I started [getting into the cannabis industry] and I had keep to myself in a position where I didn’t lose my contract or get locked up. Then, once I started to scale the business I realized how hard it was to fund a business. Some would think with the resources I have it should be easy – like everyone is going to give me money – but that wasn’t the case. When I think about how difficult it was for me to raise money, I could only imagine how difficult it would be for someone who isn’t a celebrity or athlete. How would they ever be able to participate in this industry? It’s so expensive to be a part of it.
FT: Your company Viola launched an incubator program to provide small Black owned businesses resources within the cannabis industry, how can people apply?
AH: Through our website – when they hear the incubator program a lot of people think I’m randomly picking people, it’s not like that. It’s way more difficult. We’re looking for entrepreneurs that are already in the space, have started a business and they need resources to be able to scale it up, like back office support. They can use our platform to elevate their business. Even some people operating in the gray market that have really solid brands but are in states that don’t have their programs fully built out yet, can’t find enough resources – like capital to get a license. So we would say, ‘join us and use my license to be able to get on the right side of the business and grow from there.’ Maybe they have a following and they just need a license or a grow space or access to distillate. Viola would be able to get those resources to them.
FT: “Smoke” features testimonies from other notable individuals like Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris, what can you share about her role?
AL: She has a history of locking up people of color and at the end of the day you can’t blame her because she was doing her job. I like that she has grown from her way of thinking…throwing the book at guys for low level drug offenses – and now is trying to figure out how we can expunge these records and give these guys an opportunity to really come back into society and be successful. When you go to jail and you serve your debt to society as they say and you come home it follows you. It could eventually force you back into a life of crime. I know some of the things she is focusing on is expungement, re-entry and changing the way we look at cannabis and the stigma.
“Smoke: Marijuana + Black America” premieres on BET Wednesday, November 18 at 10pm ET/PT.
