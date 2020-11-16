Anthony Stewart, Men’s Basketball Coach for University of Tennessee at Martin, Found Dead at 50 (Video)

*Tennessee-Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart has died suddenly at the age of 50. No cause of death was given.

Stewart had been head coach of the Skyhawks since 2016, when he was promoted from associate head coach to the top spot to replace Heath Schroyer, reports ESPN. He had been the associate head coach under Schroyer for two seasons. As head coach, Stewart led UT Martin to a 22-13 record in his first season at the helm, earning a spot in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The 22 wins equaled the school record for most in a season.

The school’s athletic director Kurt McGuffin said Sunday, “We are stunned to hear this tragic news. Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

“What I will remember most about Coach Stewart was his focus in developing our young men to be leaders in their community, leaders in the workforce and leaders in their homes,” UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver said. “He always stressed the development of the entire person, well beyond athletics.”

Parker Stewart, one of Stewart’s three children, transferred from Pittsburgh to Tennessee Martin after the 2017-18 season to play for his father.

Below is video Anthony Stewart speaking to the media just six days ago for the Ohio Valley Conference’s virtual media day: