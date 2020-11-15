Wife’s Racist Tweets About Kamala Harris Spur Former Google Director to Resign from School Board

*A former Google director and president of a local school board in San Francisco have resigned after his wife tweeted a disturbing comment about VP-elect Kamala Harris.

Jon Venverloh resigned from his position as president of the Las Lomitas Elementary School District on Sunday and said he needed to focus on his family in a statement. The resignation comes after his wife Mehridith Philips Venverloh tweeted that Kamala Harris was chosen as Vice President because ‘All she needs to be qualified is a black p****! No brain needed!’

He added in his statement that his wife’s tweet would have caused a distraction in the workplace and her views did not reflect his during the election. It reads, ‘I stood for election to be a trustee because I care about doing the right thing for ALL of our kids in our District. However, given my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know that my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the District over the two years remaining in my term.’

