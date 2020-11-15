Education
Teacher Under Investigation for Telling Students She Has a Right to ‘Dislike Blacks’ During Zoom Class / WATCH
*Sometimes when you see something with your own eyes it’s still hard to believe.
That’s how we feel about a Florida teacher who has been removed from the classroom as officials investigate controversial remarks she made during a social studies lesson conducted on Zoom.
Recently, Poinciana High School teacher Tracey Brown was recorded by students saying that she had “a right to dislike blacks” during a class about the US constitution that veered off topic.
According to WTFV, talk turned to the Black Lives Matter movement, prompting Brown to tell one of her students: “You’re implying that black lives are more important than anyone else and I have a problem with that.”
As the discussion continued, Brown brought up an incident from her teenage years.
“I was 16 years old and I was attacked on a MARTA train by a gang – wearing bandannas, gang sign, language of blacks in metro Atlanta,” she stated without proof.
“I have as much right as anyone else to dislike blacks for what happened to me. However, I am a little bit more educated than probably the average member of that gang put together and I was raised that skin tone is nothing but pigment. It has nothing to do what is on the inside.”
TELLIN’ IT LIKE IT IS: Claudia Jordan Says Trump was Only Nice to Her ‘Cause ‘He Wanted to F**k!’ / VIDEO
I was told to take to twitter so the link for a disciplinary action petition as well as the school’s contact page are in my bio.
The teacher’s name is Tracey Brown and I go to Poinciana High School pic.twitter.com/c38HI8Xzo8
— ✨🌼ness💫✨ (@holasoynessa) October 13, 2020
Brown went on to blast the Black Lives Matter movement, stating: “What I have seen this entire summer is nothing but entitled, self-righteous individuals.”
Several of her students shared footage of the exchange on social media, where it quickly went viral.
More than 1,900 people have signed a petition demanding that Brown face disciplinary action for her remarks.
“The student body of PHS does not support this injustice. Bigotry has no place in education, especially in today’s social climate,” the petition reads.
One black student told WTFV that he was “offended” by Brown’s comments.
At least one quarter of all students at Poinciana High School are black, and 63 percent are Hispanic, according to the school’s official website.
The Osceola County school district is now investigating.
They have obtained a recording from the entire class period for context.
Meanwhile, Brown has currently been reassigned to work in an area where she is unable to contact children.
Brown is a member of a local teachers’ union who have stated they will ‘ensure she gets due process’.
source: DailyMail
Former President Barack Obama Praises Biden and Harris For Historic Presidential Victory
*Yesterday (11-07-20), former Vice-President Joe Biden was named President-elect after securing the most ballots in his home state of Pennsylvania.
In picking up the Keystone State, Biden earned 20 electoral college votes to add to his already acquired 253. Thus, moving the former VP past the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the Presidency, while eliminating all pathways for a Trump reelection. The candidates’ electoral vote numbers now stand at 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump.
By winning this year’s election, Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris now Vice President-elect have racked up a list of historic achievements.
President-elect Biden is the:
- First president to be elected from the State of Delaware
- First presidential candidate in 28 years to deny an incumbent president a second term in office (Last accomplished in 1992, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Republican George H.W. Bush)
- Second Catholic elected to the Office of the President (The first being John F. Kennedy)
- Oldest person to be elected President at the age of 77 (Taking the title away from Trump who was 70 at the time of his inauguration)
- Oldest sitting President as he will assume office at age 78 (Ronald Reagan previously held the title with the age of 77)
Vice President-elect Harris is the:
- First woman to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
- First Person-of Color to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
Upon Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and the realization that Trump would not be receiving a second term, celebrations broke out across the United States as Biden supporters went to the streets to showcase their delight in there being a new Commander-in-Chief. Of course, everyone was not happy as Trump supporters also took to the streets; protesting the victory of Biden in some battleground states and parroting the rhetoric of Trump being that the election was manipulated due to voter fraud. An accusation that has yet to be proven.
However, in spite of this baseless allegation made with the intent of de-legitimizing Biden’s narrowing of the gap or even seizing of the lead in States such as North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania where Trump initially led, yesterday was a well-deserved and joyous night for the newly named President-elect and Vice President-elect to bask in.
After learning of Biden and Harris’s victory over Trump and their ascension to the White House, former President Barack Obama released a statement congratulating the democratic duo. His congratulatory message to his former Vice President can be read below.
Statement Congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.
I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.
In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.
We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.
I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.
Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
EURweb.com, Everything Urban & Radioscope (formerly The Electronic Urban Report) Covering the Culture since 1997
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
Education
Election Night: A Battle for the Soul of the Nation
*When I woke up on Tuesday morning, I could not help but think about who voters would cast their ballots for in the final hours of this year’s Presidential Election. An election that should be considered one of the most important of this generation’s lifetime. It is arguably more significant than the history-making victory of President Barack Obama in 2008 and the shocking landslide loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The results of this year’s election will reveal a great many things about our nation. For one, it will solidify what our identity is as a country in terms of progressivism and conservatism. Second, it will show if we “truly” believe and embody the values of equality, truth, justice and progress that is often our criticism for countries that lack them. Lastly, it will prove if President Trump genuinely has the support of a “silent majority” of Americans who unequivocally believe in his platform and refuse to let his abrasive personality and constant flow of lies prevent his reelection.
In all honesty this election is a battle of our nation’s soul that asks the question; “Will we choose to be better?” In other words, do we continue with the Trump train of mediocrity and division or do we get on the Biden wagon and assist him in mending the wounds of racism and selfishness that has plagued our country since inception.
Currently, as of the time of this publishing, Biden is winning in the national polls. CNN lists Biden as having 237 electoral votes and Trump as having 213. But, their roads to the White House depend on picking up several swing states. This list of swing states changed over the course of election night with the current states needing to be claimed by the two opposing candidates being: Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Biden has picked up Wisconsin, gaining 10 electoral votes and is leading in close percentages in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. While, Trump leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
The major news networks believe that Pennsylvania is especially a key battleground state and consensus is that it is vital if either candidate wants a real chance at capturing the White House. Trump has a comfortable lead in the state and it looks like he could very well see another four years in the Oval Office. However, Biden could do without the Keystone State if he secures Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan.
Even with that said, this election is too close to call. The fact still remains that Trump is popular amongst his base and a few key groups of people such as Black males and Latinos, specifically of Cuban and Venezuelan ancestry. I personally hope for a Biden and Harris victory this election, but we will have to wait for the “Trump, you’re fired!” celebration.
Frankly, if Biden does come out of this dogfight victorious, his victory should not be seen as a culmination of America’s dearth of racial animosity and economic inequality. To accept this thinking would be utterly ignorant; such as when people equated President Obama’s 2008 election with America being post-racial. To be honest, I’m not sure what a Biden victory would mean for Americans who select him over Trump.
Personally, a Biden win for me would mean gaining a President that can put a sentence together and have coherent thoughts, while espousing unity amongst a divided nation. But for others it could mean choosing to no longer be a spectator to the reality show that is Washington and a return to normalcy in the sense of a traditional President. Or perhaps, some Americans just defected from their usual political affiliation in order to save its image (cough, cough…The Lincoln Project). Whatever the reason is, a Joe Biden White House will undoubtedly be a considerable improvement over the current Administration.
EURweb.com, Everything Urban & RadioScope (formerly The Electronic Urban Report) Covering the Culture since 1997
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
Education
Black 4th Grader with Autism Sues Nashville School District Over ‘Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson (Video)
*A Metro Nashville Public Schools student who is African American and has autism has sued the district over a “Let’s Make A Slave” lesson taught to his fourth grade class earlier this year.
The “lesson” at Waverly-Belmont Elementary School focused on a slave owner’s speech to white Virginia colonists on how to control slaves. Among other statements, the suit shows the speech included comparing African Americans to horses, tarring slaves, and setting them on fire. The suit contends that by being forced to hear the speech and go through the lesson, the boy was subjected to a “racially hostile environment” and he and his classmates were told to pretend they were actually slaves.
According to the lawsuit reported by FOX 17 News, the boy’s autism “involves not knowing whether to take statements literally and understanding context.” The suit called the lesson “extraordinarily despicable and inflammatory.”
The lesson was reportedly planned by a student-teacher from Vanderbilt University and approved by the class teacher.
“John Doe and classmates were told to pretend they were actual slaves, folding themselves under desks and pretending to seek freedom from slavery by being mailed away in a box,” the suit states. “The students were instructed that if they moved, they would be caught and returned to a life of slavery.”
The school district said in a statement released back in February that the “student-teacher was dismissed and asked not to return to Waverly-Belmont as a result of teaching material that was not age appropriate or within the scope of sequence for the 4th grade class. Metro Schools regrets if any students or parents were caused pain as a result of this incident. District leaders have been working with school administrators and parents to address concerns for the students involved.”
Below is a news report about the instructor’s dismissal back in February, before the boy’s lawsuit against the school district.
Read the full lawsuit below:
