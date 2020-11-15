Cynthia Bailey: None of Her 250 Wedding Guests Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

*Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot is shutting down the city for at least 30 days amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Lightfoot says the stay-at-home advisory will begin on Monday, Nov. 16, and has called for residents to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans.

“While this is tough, of course this whole year has been tough, we must tell you, you must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot said, WGN reported.

The mayor urges residents to avoid leaving their homes for anything other than going to work or school, or to obtain essentials.

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I’m issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

“If changes are not made by Chicago residents, businesses, and visitors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city is on track to lose 1,000 more Chicagoans by the end of the year or even more,” she said.

Mayor Lightfoot’s lockdown orders come days after she joined large crowds in the streets celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory. She defended the move during an MSNBC segment, saying: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”

“You can see the shot here. Mask compliance in our city is actually up very, very high,” Lightfoot said. “There are times when we actually do need to have relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”

WATCH:

.@chicagosmayor Lightfoot defends celebrating Biden’s Election Day in the streets despite her own rules against mass gatherings: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.” pic.twitter.com/MR81LnHfa7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020