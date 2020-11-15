Gospel
Budding Gospel Artist Rekeshia Bennett: ‘There Will Be More Music Coming!’
*It all started in a church choir in Birmingham, Alabama for Rekeshia Bennett There, she honed her skills and fulfilled her spirit, becoming proficient at her craft at an early age.
Church choirs have produced some of our greatest musical talents, and Bennett seems to be no exception. Although the coronavirus pandemic stalled some things for Bennett, her ability to release music wasn’t one of them. Earlier this year she released a single, “Rising Star,” and recently followed that up with, “God Flow.”
Refocusing on music, she plans to release more music later this year or the first quarter of next year. The Alabama native, now residing in Houston, credits her Southern Baptist upbringing for soulful gospel sound.
I had the opportunity to speak with Bennett about her musical and spiritual journey, her single, “God Flow” and upcoming releases.
Percy Crawford interviewed Rekeshia Bennett for Zenger News.
Zenger: Has music been your therapy through everything that’s going on?
Rekeshia Bennett: Oh yes, for sure. I have a very musical household. My family… we love music. We listen to all types of music, my children as well. So, music has been a great help for me and my family during this pandemic.
Zenger: The type of music you are delivering is so important because there are so many people out there who have lost hope or given up on it. How important is it for you to deliver music right now with the message you provide?
Rekeshia Bennett: It’s very important, number one, because I’ve been there. And every now and again, I still go there. But my faith in God and my music just helps me understand. And I feel like that’s a way to help me teach others, another way of coping or dealing with the stress of our environment or our times, or whatever situation they are going through.
Zenger: I love your new single, “God Flow” because it’s relatable Gospel music for a demographic that needs it. It’s upbeat while still being uplifting and serving its purpose. Was that done intentionally?
Rekeshia Bennett: Yes. It was purposely done. To create a more vibrant sound, so that everyone can listen to it, not just the younger crowd, but middle age and the older crowd. If you wanted that musical or dance sound, but you want good lyrics and positive lyrics — you’re going to hear God in it — and yes, it was purposely done.
Zenger: We see so many singers who started in a church choir and they eventually stick with Gospel or go the R&B route. That’s definitely where your roots are. How did being in the choir define you as an artist?
Rekeshia Bennett: First, my faith in God has guided me. That has always tugged on my heart. Growing up in a Baptist choir and singing those songs just brought a different sense of calmness over me. I grew up in low economic standards, poverty and all of that, but something about those Christian words and having God gave me hope to hold on to. That kind of helped me to keep pushing forward in my day-to-day life and achieving goals. I listen to other types of music. I love R&B, I love hip-hop and rap, but my heart’s message has always been in the Christian faith, always.
Zenger: I think it’s important as a Gospel singer to listen to and draw from other genres of music, and I’m sure what makes your music sound so good is that you listen to other genres.
Rekeshia Bennett: I definitely like to incorporate different genres of music. Of course, I think it is important that we try and create music that is relatable to all audiences. We know for sure that our younger crowd is going to suffer the most and needs the message the most. So, I definitely try to dib and dab here and there because I like all types of music. I don’t think the genre really matters if the message is clear.
Zenger: You see more people say that we’re getting away from faith and God and righteousness. When you’re creating music, are you conscious of this or do you want to create music off your vibrations and not social vibrations?
Rekeshia Bennett: I’m conscious of it, but I also believe in being authentic to who I am. That’s most important. If I’m relaying an authentic message of what God has been to me and my faith in God, then I believe the message will get across. I believe if I’m being sincere and honest and truthful in my relationship with Christ, the message will get across.
Zenger: You not only provided the “God Flow” single, but you also have a video for it as well. How did the song come together, and what made you go with the black-and-white background for the video?
Rekeshia Bennett: I honestly just wanted to keep it simple. I didn’t want to be over dramatic because I wanted to make sure … like we discussed previously, I wanted to make sure the message got over. I didn’t want to do anything too grand or too flashy. I just wanted to keep it simple, and that’s how it came about with the black and white. I was like, “Let’s just do black and white. Black and white is classic; it’s always in style, let’s stick with that.”
Zenger: Earlier this year you gave us “Rising Star”. We have talked about the new single, “God Flow.” It appears you are getting into your musical rhythm. Can we expect more music from you to close out the year?
Rekeshia Bennett: Yes! Most definitely! I plan on dropping a new single, if not in November, by the end of December. There will be more music coming!
Zenger: Has COVID interfered with plans you had for the year, maybe a collaboration that’s now pushed back? Or do you feel like it’s given you the opportunity to be creative and get into your own sound?
Rekeshia Bennett: I think it was both. I honestly think God purposely does things. Before COVID, it was a bust life trying to put stuff out and manage everything. But then, God was like, “Look, ya’ll need to be still; be still and take some time out to reflect on me.” And also, it was pre-planned for me to get more music out and do more things. I hadn’t had it out before COVID came. There were things that still needed to be done. So, with “Rising Star” for example, we pretty much finished that at my home. We didn’t want to let COVID stop us. There was room to grow, and we were just like, “we’re not going to let this stop us.” We weren’t going to be negative about it, and we wanted to get our music out. We wanted to get our message out. So, we did it at home. We did the visuals, that video for “Rising Star” at my house. So, it kind of hindered us a little bit, but I’m so grateful because we still pushed through. We still got it done. Even with “God Flow,” it was very minimal contact with people. We are still very heavily social distancing in my family. It was a little difficult, but with God’s grace and his permission, we got it done. It worked out.
Zenger: When you look at the positive and negative that social media can attract, how do you approach your navigation to that world?
Rekeshia Bennett: Oh my God. That’s such a good question. I get so much anxiety from social media — even before I decided to pursue my music wholeheartedly. But just with everyday regular social media, it’s one of those things that gives me so much anxiety. But what I do now, I post because I am trying to get more traction on my music and me as an artist. But I post and walk away. I tell my husband or somebody else, “You can look at it, and tell me what I need to do and not do, but I don’t want to look at it.” It’s so hard to say that because you need to, right? You need to look at it to see what you’re doing, and it takes so much out of you to look at it. It’s just such a hard place for me mentally sometimes to be in. But I’m doing it. I’m using my social media platform right now to promote the music and get the message out there. Hopefully, it works out.
Zenger: You have an amazing voice, and you pick amazing production, but there are always intangibles that go along with being an artist. What are some of the intangibles that you feel you’re gearing toward or working on?
Rekeshia Bennett: Just being more comfortable in myself — trying not to get too much into my own head. Everyone has struggles and their way of doing things, and this is my way. I keep telling myself that this is my way of getting my testimony out there. This is my way of teaching. I’m one of them type of people that want to help. I want to help. But how do I help in my way, and this is my way. This is what I know how to do, so let me do it in this way. I’ll continue to learn through so many great, great, great artists. I’m such a big fan of a lot of musicians, so I’m always willing to learn and always willing to work.
Zenger: I appreciate the time. I love your message and your music and wish you continued success. Is there anything else you would like to add?
Rekeshia Bennett: Follow me on all my social media platforms and look out for more music from me in the future. Thank you!
Cole Diamond, Tori Kay and Tiarah Williams Wins ‘ULMII’ Conference’s National Talent Competition
*The winners of the recent Los Angeles 21st annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference’s national talent competition via Zoom included Los Angeles’ Cole Diamond for “Best Vocalist” and Tori Kay for “Best Songwriter,” and Washington, DC’s 10 year-old Tiarah Williams for “Best Dancer.” The eight panelists gave great advice and encouragement to the aspiring artists who all gave outstanding performances.
The panelists included Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Talk Show Host Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Artist Manager/Music Producer D. Baldwin (UGHits.com); Music Executive/Producer Robert Watson (Twelve27 Production); Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com), and Record Label CEO Lena Jenkins-Smith (Young Millennium Records). The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference offered an “Industry Panel Q and A” session, a “Talent Showcase” sponsored by Underground Hits Production which showcased D. Baldwin’s artists Rapper Gxlden Doll and R&B’s Eli, and Jazz Trumpeter Vincent Gross (VincentGrossMusic.com), and the “National Talent Competition.”
Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist Award,” the three winners can take advantage of over $15,000 valued in prizes that include legal consul from Baltimore based Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music business legal package from Hollywood based entertainment attorney Richard B. Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); a vocal or acting coaching session from New Jersey based Fine Arts Specialist and Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy and consult session with Los Angeles based Business Management/Public Relations Strategist Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Baltimore based Virgin Island Music Producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and an appearance on “The Melody Trice Show” from Los Angeles based Talk Show Host Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com).
Next “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is Saturday November 6, 2021 in Baltimore at Security Square Mall from 1-3pmET.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected].
DARE Gospel Artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty Releases New Single, and Shares Personal Testimony of Her Battle with COVID-19
*Gospel recording artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty is blessed with phenomenal talent. The new DARE Records artist shows off her vocals on her first single, a contemporary spin on the classic “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble in My Way),” available on digital and streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Tidal on Friday, November 20, 2020 (to listen to the single, click here). Released during the country’s unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Shontelle Norman-Beatty has also survived her bout with the devastating COVID-19 virus.
Though this is her first solo release, Memphis native Shontelle is no stranger to the recording booth or the performing stage. She brings a bold confidence to “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble In My Way),” in a soulfully upbeat arrangement with horn blasts and driving rhythms. A longtime gospel music favorite, the tune has previously been recorded by legends Albertina Walker, Al Green, Lee Williams, Luther Barnes, and others.
The song is a testament to the all-encompassing power of faith that Jesus can see us through any trouble. Its meaning became even more important when – mere days after recording the tune in an Atlanta studio in early October – Shontelle was diagnosed with COVID-19. For this married mother of a blended family of five children, who was planning to kick her career into high gear, the news was devastating. Atlanta had been unseasonably cold and rainy, and after arriving home to warm, sunny Houston on a Saturday, Shontelle attended church as usual on Sunday with what she thought was just “the sniffles.” Then she received a call from her producer telling her one of the people who had been in the studio with them had tested positive and advised her to get tested.
Though she had no temperature or fatigue, Shontelle got tested that afternoon. She recalls, “The doctor said, ‘Well, Mrs. Norman-Beatty, you’re positive.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ He said, ‘Do you have any questions for me? Because there’s no cure for this. All we can do is send you home, and all we can do is tell you that if it gets worse, go to the hospital. That’s it.’ I was shocked … When I went to bed on Sunday night, I felt fine. But on that Monday morning, when I woke up, I couldn’t move. I was hurting from my neck to my feet.”
Shontelle says she spent the next five days quarantined in a bedroom, battling debilitating fatigue. Complicating her situation was that her husband, a pastor, and one of her sons also began to experience symptoms. She believes her recovery is due to forcing herself to get up from her bed and walk outside, taking vitamins, and heeding a friend’s advice to drink not only tea but hot toddies to sweat out the virus. And, of course, prayer.
“I’m thankful that my experience was what it was, and it wasn’t detrimental, and my husband is not planning a funeral,” says Shontelle with signature humor. “I’m thanking God for that. This whole experience, for my husband and myself, has been eye-opening. Everybody needs to be proactive versus reactive. What I mean by that is, go ahead and start taking the vitamins, eating healthy, and getting exercise before you get it.”
Shontelle Norman-Beatty has been making a joyful noise through music since she was a child. She first sang gorgeous gospel harmonies with her siblings, The Normans, alongside her brother, the late gospel singer Shea Norman, who became a well-known Christian artist until his untimely death in 2017.
Shontelle also was a longtime member of The Edwin Hawkins Singers, a globally recognized gospel group. When she got an opportunity to see a New York City club performance by Grammy and Tony Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, Shontelle was so impressed with her stage magnetism and musical versatility that she told herself that one day she would work with her. Years later, when word came to her that Bridgewater needed an emergency replacement for one of her backup singers, Shontelle flew to Europe and filled in. She then spent many years on the road performing with Bridgewater. Now living in Houston, TX, Shontelle serves as the assistant minister of music at Community of Faith Church.
Follow Shontelle Norman-Beatty on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
The Pulse of Entertainment: Flutist Alexander Zonjic is ‘Playing It Forward’ Smoothly on New Album
*“We are all very goods friends,” said Smooth Jazz Flutist Alexander Zonjic about all the featured musicians on his new album “Playing It Forward” (Hi-Falutin’ Music). Featured artists include Grammy winning Jeff Lorber on keyboard; Chuck Loeb on guitar; James Lloyd on keyboard; Evan Garr on violin; Gary Novak on drums; Paul Jackson, Jr. on guitar; Michael Thompson on guitar; Justin-Lee Schultz on keyboard; David Mann on horn, and the Selected of God Gospel Choir. “Famous or not famous their doing what they love. We wanted some Retro-Funk/Dance Funk music.”
“Playing It Forward” is Alexander’s 13th album release. Jeff Lorber produced the project except for the current single “Motor City Sway,” written and produced by keyboardist James Lloyd (Pieces of a Dream). In his very long career in the music business Alexander has accumulated 15 Detroit Music Awards and three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards. I have a concert December 16, 2020 and everybody who is a part of the record will be there. Zonjic is from Canada but resides in Detroit.
“I’m from Canada which is across the boarder from Detroit,” he said. “I’ve been adopted by Detroit. I have a lot of festivals that I run. I brought in Chuck to play at the festivals.”
About his featured musicians Alexander said, “I’ve known Justin since he was 11. We’re very dear friends. I knew Justin and his family for quite a while…love Justin. Everybody in Detroit loves Justin. He’s only 13, no mortgage, no bills, no girlfriend! His sister plays drums in the music video. (The choir) They were on ‘America’s Got Talent’. I saw them in Eminem video. I have a friend that works with Eminem. I said I wanted to work with them…it was a lot of fun. Chuck…who past away…I knew him for so many years in Detroit. Paul Jackson, Jr. is the nicest man in the world. Jeff has been a big part of my career, he is an absolute genius. My violin player, Evans Garr, tours with Stanley Clarke.”
MORE NEWS: Lifetime Announces Four New Movies to It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate
The music video for “Motor City Sway” includes Lloyd, Justin-Lee and other featured musicians.
“We had so much fun doing the video. The track is about the great city…Detroit,” he added. “It’s the greatest music city in the world…artists from Detroit are Eminem, Anita Baker, and Aretha Franklin. Beyond the flute I play the guitar.”
Alexander is also a radio host. He began hosting the morning show for WVMV, a Christian station in Michigan, three years ago called “Alexander Zonjic: From A to Z.”
My favorite cuts on the “Playing It Forward” album include #5 “Motor City Sway” because it has that old school Jazz flavor and I love the scatting sound which was the cherry on top of the cake. I like #7 “Musaic” because its so sweet and has a loving feel to it, and #9 “Nature Boy,” a nice Smooth Jazz track, because I could imagine it on the soundtrack of a spy movie, and I love how the flute goes crazy.” www.Zonjic.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles in November, 2021. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
