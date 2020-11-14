News
The High Cost of Jail Phone Calls – But WHY?
*While most people don’t think about it because they don’t have to, for some people the price of someone calling from jail can be incredibly high…just ask Shawn Barrera-Leaf.
Her son Gabe has been incarcerated for almost three years. She recently calculated – based on credit cards and bank account statements – that she and her husband have spent $14,268 on phone calls for her son to call from jail over the past three years.
Their son has been behind bars at three different facilities in Michigan, including a stretch of almost three months in Isabella County Jail. According to Shawn, it cost her $18.97 to speak with him for 15 minutes.
MORE ON EURweb: The Black Hat/Hey Sisters, it’s Not Our Job (Black Men) to Defend You Against Criticism – Stop Doing Sh*t That Requires Defending and GROW UP
Advocates say the price of using telephones behind bars is essential for those on the outside to stay in touch with individuals incarcerated and vice versa. With the rise of COVID-19 that has caused a pandemic for much of 2020, in-person visitations at jails and prisons have been greatly reduced or suspended. Therefore, telephone connection is vital.
“When he calls, sometimes he doesn’t talk much,” Barrera-Leaf told CBS News. “But having the outside connection is still so important. “We used to go out to dinner and enjoy social time, two or three times a week, but we no longer do those things. We’ve redirected those funds so that we can use it for him or use it to pay these expenses we weren’t encountering before.”
For inquiring minds, they want to know, “Why are the call rates so high?” Advocates and others familiar with the sky-high calls say inmates are subject to monopolies and surcharges because they’re unable to shop around for phone providers. Nationwide, those familiar with the Prison Policy Initiative say, a 15-minute call from jail is $5.74, but can jump as high as $24.82.
Yet, there seems to be help on the way – maybe. In September, almost 400 organizations urged the U.S. Senate to intervene, which resulted in the government body drafting and passing the Martha Wright Phone Justice Act. The bill is aimed at banning jail facilities across the country from receiving compensation from communication providers, which is a major reason for the high price of calls. The next phase of the bill has stalled on Capitol Hill.
Click here for more on this story via MSN News.
Obama/Trump/Political
How Black America Voted for the Democrats in Election 2020. Not Black Men or Black Women Alone. (VIDEO)
*Attorney Antonio Moore delves into the exit polls and outcomes of election 2020.
Moore critiques views held prior to the election and compares them against the outcomes on election day.
He critiques the harsh criticism of Black male voters against AP exit polls that has them voting for Joe Biden at 86 percent rate.
That rate has them only trailing Black women that voted for Biden at 93 percent rate.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Pharrell Williams Says Rihanna is ‘From a Different World’ as They Work on Her New Album
*Rihanna has joined forces with Pharrell Williams for work on her forthcoming ninth studio album.
In an interview with Allure for their December/January issue, Williams gave an update the project dubbed R9 by Rihanna fans.
“Rih is in a different place right now,” Williams said. “Like, wow. She’s from a different world.”
He went on to say… “I’m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s—, you’d see Rih laying there naked.”
The music star then compared making music to getting into “a house.”
“There’s more than one way inside the house,” he said. “It’s not just the front door. The side doors, windows, patios. There [are] so many ways, so I don’t know that we have the time to really unpack that.”
READ MORE:Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]
just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang! pic.twitter.com/hCcesOXluR
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2020
“I will say that no matter the scenario, when it comes to music for me, there’s always a trigger,” he added. “It’s just a word in the conversation or a notion, or seeing a situation, or watching a movie. It all depends. And once you find that trigger, it becomes a rabbit hole and then you just kind of go down that. The rest of it is figuring out what the groove is going to be.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna teased details about the album in an interview with The Associated Press last month, noting that she “just wants to have fun” with the new music.
And while it’s taking the singer longer than fans would like to put the project together, Rihanna said they “will not be disappointed” once the album finally drops.
“I am always working on music,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.”
She continued: “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”
Entertainment
BLINDFIRE in the Midst of a Racial Reckoning
*In the midst of a racial reckoning, not only in America, but also in the rest of the world, comes a story about a white police officer involved shooting of a black man in America.
BLINDFIRE is an all too familiar story of pre-judging a situation, with perhaps an inherent bias or stereotype, that may have gone unchecked.
Inspired by actual events, BLINDFIRE follows Will Bishop (Brian Geraghty), a white cop who responds to a violent hostage call and unjustifiably kills a black man (Chiké Okonkwo) in his own home. After Bishop learns of the victim’s innocence and is suddenly facing repercussions for his actions, he is forced to confront extremely difficult conversations with his partner (Sharon Leal), as well as the family of the victim, and must examine his own accountability while attempting to find the person who he feels is actually responsible for the tragic chain of events.
Produced by Howard Barish (13th, Skin In The Game), the compelling drama echoes much of the conversation taking place in society today and offers a unique exploration of this racially charged issue from both sides.
What happens after a white cop kills a black man? Who is left to pick up the pieces? Who is held accountable? Why does this happen and how can we prevent it from happening in the future? BLINDFIRE brings all of these questions up and has the audience continuing the conversations that surround the issue of being Black in America.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory Amid Rise in COVID Cases
EURweb sat down with Edwina Findley Dikerson, to talk about her role in this movie and what compelled her to get involved.
Findley Dickerson said, “after reading the material, I wondered if I should do the film, as a pregnant woman.” She prayed on it and felt like it was a very necessary story in relationship to where our nation is.
Filmed last year, before a resurgence of Black Lives Matter and pre COVID-19, Edwina Findley Dikerson feels like the film is very prophetic as it is being released in such a tumultuous time in our world. To her, BLINDFIRE represents the reckoning that is going on all across the nation.
Edwina Dickerson’s character, Rosie Huge’s life is left in pieces after that white cop (Will Bishop played by Brian Geraghty) responds to a violent hostage call and kills her husband, an innocent black man, in his own home. The movie deals with the aftermath of this tragic situation and explores the different perspectives of the same bad situation. Everyone involved is affected, yet everyone sees the situation from a very different point of view.
BLINDFIRE, arrives in select theaters and virtual cinemas today, November 13, 2020 and on Digital and VOD on November 20, 2020 from Kandoo Films.
For more information about BLINDFIRE, visit https://www.kandoofilms.com/film/blindfire.
