Songwriter/Rapper Christopher Watson (ABC’s ‘Listen To Your Heart’ Winner) Drops Video For ‘Truth Is’ / WATCH
*“Protect Black Women at All Costs.” That’s the message on the sweatshirt worn by singer, rapper, and songwriter Christopher Watson in the video for “Truth Is,” his latest single. But even if his empathy weren’t emblazoned on his clothing, viewers would still get the message from his music.
Watson‘s songs are warm, smart, welcoming, ingratiating, and instantly appealing. Everything he does makes his social consciousness – and his integrity – manifest. Times are troubled, but Watson‘s sound is as soothing as a cool balm on sunburned skin.
Which doesn’t mean it’s always easygoing. The Florida-born, Los Angeles–based artist can be firm when he needs to be – and whether he’s singing or rapping, Watson can generate an impressive amount of heat. This spring, he captured millions of hearts as one of the winners (alongside musical partner Bri Stauss) of The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, a musical offshoot of the popular reality dating show, hosted by Chris Harrison. His sound may be soulful, but his passions are intense, and tracks like “Truth Is” express the searing honesty that animates all of his work. The song is a fearless self-examination and reminder to keep the faith and seek out the truth, no matter how hard it is to find or how artfully it’s been concealed. Oppressors are everywhere, and the wealthy and privileged are busily hardening their hearts. Watson believes that he can touch and change them through his music, and show them that compassion is a priceless commodity. By the end of the song, we bet you’ll share his faith.
“Truth Is” follows Time Changes, a full-length set that was released in January, and which firmly established Christopher Watson as a singer with something powerful to say. It’s a distillation of the political and social ideas that Watson expressed on that set, and it’s the most forceful entreaty he’s yet made. It’s also a gorgeous production, with shimmering electric piano, warm, echoed brass, honeyed backing vocals, and a firm but comforting hip-hop beat.
Parts of the “Truth Is” video are timeless: the lovely urban cinematography, the excitement of a live show, the star’s commanding screen presence. But other elements ground the video in hard 2020 reality. Watson watches footage of protests after the police killing of Breonna Taylor on his smartphone. When he takes to the streets to perform, he’s masked against the pandemic. There’s a message on that mask he wears: No Justice, No Peace. As he’s rapping, he locks eyes with a pretty woman in the crowd, wearing the same mask, with the same message. Even in times of strife, connections are still possible – if we’re willing to speak out and stand for what’s right.
‘I’m in the Best Shape’ Mike Tyson Says Ahead of Fight with Roy Jones Jr.
*London — Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers won a World Series in Texas and the Los Angeles Lakers just won an NBA title in Florida, Brooklyn’s Mike Tyson will soon fight what may be his final match in Los Angeles.
Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. vowed at an official press conference recently, ahead of their November 28 fight in Los Angeles, that both men are training as hard as they did in their primes for their upcoming match.
“I looked at film of Roy when he was at his best because that’s the guy I anticipate fighting,” Tyson said. “I’m in the best shape. I boxed seven rounds so far, and it keeps improving. I’m boxing younger guys and hungry guys, and it’s showing me that, from the looks of things, I’m doing really well.”
Tyson also stressed that he has spared as much as seven full rounds against younger opponents in his training camp for this contest.
“I am the only boss,” he said, referring to his sparring partners. “If you don’t kick my ass, you’re fired. Everyone’s doing their best and if you are not doing your best, you got to go home.”
Tyson also appeared disappointed about the shortened two-minute rounds for this fight, as did Roy Jones, Jr. Professional men’s boxing uses three-minute rounds. Women’s fights use two-minute rounds. Some fights involving senior fighters or certain exhibitions may also use one-minute rounds.
This fight will be contested over eight two-minute rounds as per the rules of the California State Athletic Commission. Both men stressed the smaller, 12-ounce gloves and lack of headgear as part of the reason that, from their perspective, this is no exhibition. The winner will be awarded a “Frontline Battle” Belt by the World Boxing Council.
While age may not have softened their desire to win, both men seemed to take a humbler approach when describing his new opponent. Tyson offered that he had turned down offers to face 47-year-old MMA legend and former NFL player Bob Sapp and 48-year-old title contender Shannon Briggs before finding a worthy challenge in Roy Jones, Jr. Tyson also confirmed rumors that the two had once discussed a potential fight in 2003 at a face-to-face meeting in Texas.
Jones offered similar praise of Tyson as one of boxing’s hardest punchers. Jones described the fight as “bucket list” material.
“Everywhere I go in life, young kids always ask me if I ever fought Mike Tyson. And now I’ll be able to say, Yes I did.’”
Triller will live the stream the match on its streaming service and the fight will be available around the globe on a variety of pay-per-view platforms. The organizers also used the press conference to announce the fight will take place at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, the nominal home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA championship without the use of their home court. Due to the novel coronavirus, the event had not had a live sports event since early March when the Los Angeles King’a played there.
As things stand, the venue will not admit fans, but, the staging of the event in such a prestigious venue may pave the way for fans later if the conditions improve. The fight had previously been scheduled for an outdoor venue in nearby Carson, CA. No reason for the change in venue was announced, leading to speculation that the change could allow live fans to return, albeit wearing a facemask.
Tyson last boxed in a 2006 exhibition fight against Corrie Sanders. Roy Jones, Jr. last boxed in 2018, when he won a fringe German cruiserweight title against Scott Sigmon. While Tyson has pledged to stage more bouts following this one, Roy Jones, Jr. was coyer.
“I usually judge it how I feel that night,” he said.
(Edited by Matt Rasnic and Jason Reed)
The post 'I'm in the best shape' Mike Tyson Says Ahead of Fight with Jones appeared first on Zenger News.
Pharrell Williams Says Rihanna is ‘From a Different World’ as They Work on Her New Album
*Rihanna has joined forces with Pharrell Williams for work on her forthcoming ninth studio album.
In an interview with Allure for their December/January issue, Williams gave an update the project dubbed R9 by Rihanna fans.
“Rih is in a different place right now,” Williams said. “Like, wow. She’s from a different world.”
He went on to say… “I’m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s—, you’d see Rih laying there naked.”
The music star then compared making music to getting into “a house.”
“There’s more than one way inside the house,” he said. “It’s not just the front door. The side doors, windows, patios. There [are] so many ways, so I don’t know that we have the time to really unpack that.”
just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang! pic.twitter.com/hCcesOXluR
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2020
“I will say that no matter the scenario, when it comes to music for me, there’s always a trigger,” he added. “It’s just a word in the conversation or a notion, or seeing a situation, or watching a movie. It all depends. And once you find that trigger, it becomes a rabbit hole and then you just kind of go down that. The rest of it is figuring out what the groove is going to be.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna teased details about the album in an interview with The Associated Press last month, noting that she “just wants to have fun” with the new music.
And while it’s taking the singer longer than fans would like to put the project together, Rihanna said they “will not be disappointed” once the album finally drops.
“I am always working on music,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.”
She continued: “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”
The Pulse of Entertainment: Country’s Jordan Moore Rocks in ‘Hard at Quittin’ Video of Debut Single
*“Felt it’s time,” said guitarist, singer, songwriter Jordan Moore about his debut single “Hard at Quittin’” and its music video release.
Moore said the singles’ release came because of a break-up with his wife, they have three children. Someone asked how he was doing and he said “I’m bad at quitting.”
In the music video to the debut single “Hard at Quittin’” he and his band Rocks while expressing his emotions at having to leave someone he still loved. That emotion comes through the screen at you, and you feel what he felt. It’s undeniable that Jordan Moore is a Country artist, but you can feel his love of Rock as he infuses the two expertly.
“I moved to Tennessee…to get into the music industry. An old friend, a guitar player, lives here,” Jordan said.
Jordan is a car salesman. You would have never guessed his profession because he sounds, write, acts and plays like a Country legend in the making. He believes his long hours trying to sell cars to support his family led to the end of his marriage.
“The song is about cheating,” he said. “I had a gut feeling but couldn’t prove it. When I found out I said, ‘What do I do?’”
“In Michigan we didn’t work on Sunday (selling cars). Here its non-stop and you are unaware of issues at home. My parents raised me right. I would never do that to someone.”
Because Moore spent his childhood in music via the church, that was naturally his release and his refuge.
“The song is about a year old,” Jordan said about the single “Hard at Quittin’.” His friend suggested he release it, said the sound worked for him. I agree. So Moore took his advice to heart and the Country industry is going to benefit no doubt. He makes you want to say “where the hack have you been!”
The “Hard at Quittin’” music video was produced by Keith Leman exclusively for a premiere on CMChatLive.com. A Michigan native Jordan started a Rock band, Sargent Avenue, in high school with his brother-in-law and a couple of friends. Their music aired on the local radio and television stations, as well as being a featured band in MTV’s “Exit” Concert in Thailand. The audience in Thailand was 15,000 deep. Moore is the youngest of five kids raised in the church. His father taught him and all his siblings to play musical instruments. He gravitated to the guitar and vocals.
“I love music. It’s my passion,” he said. “I’ve seen music transform people’s lives. I want to write songs that have a meaning. I’ve always had a relationship with Jesus and there is a certain way you have to act. I’ve been blessed. God’s timing is awesome. I’ve always been involved in ministry. If I could, I’d have a job that combines the two.”
He continued about his focus on a solo music career, “Before, it was a weird time in the industry, everything going digital…you not knowing where things are going. I’ve meet a lot of people…like my producer. I got 4 or 5 songs almost ready, two are ready. I’m going to release another song right after the New Year, then out with an EP.” www.JMCountry.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles Saturday November 6, 2021 at (TBD). The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
