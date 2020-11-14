COVID-19
Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19 … On a Ventilator
*Unfortunately, we have bad news to report about R&B singer Jeremih. According to reports he’s in an intensive care unit at a Chicago area hospital suffering from COVID-19 and he’s on a Ventilator.
Here’s the bottom line: according to sources, his prognosis is said to be bleak.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Sources with direct knowledge tell us the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. It’s unclear how long he’s been admitted, or how long he’s had the virus … but he is not doing well.
Word that he was seriously ill started percolating online Saturday — with rappers like 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, producer Hitmaka and others asking for prayers on Jeremih’s behalf, but not necessarily saying what exactly was wrong with him at first.
Fitty was the only one who gave a bit more insight, claiming it was COVID-related — while also saying Jeremih was hospitalized in his native city of Chicago.
50 wrote, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.” He added, “he’s in ICU in Chicago.”
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Chance also touched on the seriousness of the situation, writing … “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”
Coronavirus
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory Amid Rise in COVID Cases
*Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot is shutting down the city for at least 30 days amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases.
Lightfoot says the stay-at-home advisory will begin on Monday, Nov. 16, and has called for residents to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans.
“While this is tough, of course this whole year has been tough, we must tell you, you must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot said, WGN reported.
The mayor urges residents to avoid leaving their homes for anything other than going to work or school, or to obtain essentials.
EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I’m issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020
“If changes are not made by Chicago residents, businesses, and visitors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city is on track to lose 1,000 more Chicagoans by the end of the year or even more,” she said.
Mayor Lightfoot’s lockdown orders come days after she joined large crowds in the streets celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory. She defended the move during an MSNBC segment, saying: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”
“You can see the shot here. Mask compliance in our city is actually up very, very high,” Lightfoot said. “There are times when we actually do need to have relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”
WATCH:
.@chicagosmayor Lightfoot defends celebrating Biden’s Election Day in the streets despite her own rules against mass gatherings: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.” pic.twitter.com/MR81LnHfa7
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020
Coronavirus
Ticketmaster May Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status for Concerts
*Ticketmaster may require proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend future concerts.
The ticketing giant is planning to roll out a system that would require music fans to provide either proof of a coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to attend events.
Ticketmaster would work with third-party entities (health firms and vaccine distribution providers) to verify vaccine status through its digital ticket app.
Check out the video report above.
BREAKING: @Ticketmaster reportedly planning mandatory COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for concert attendance.
Young healthy people are NOT the target population for this vaccine and Ticketmaster is not your physician.
Boycott this. https://t.co/IdAkMjV0Y2
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 11, 2020
Here’s more from Billboard:
- After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.
- The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities.
- Ticketmaster would not store or have access to fans’ medical records and would only receive verification of whether a fan is cleared to attend an event on a given date.
- Once vaccine/test status is confirmed, the fan would receive necessary credentials to attend the event..
“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,”Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich tells Billboard. “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”
Several social media users are giving the side-eye to the announcement, with one Twitter user writing “None of this is for health, it’s all about coercing people to take the poison. We must resist and boycott anything that requires the vaccine including sport events etc. If enough people refuse then it won’t work.”
Another wrote, “They need to rethink this. The vaccine is not going to be as effective as the human immune response. They will be violating human rights and people should rightly reject it and send them bankrupt. Performers should speak up for their fans too.”
Do you agree?
Coronavirus
DARE Gospel Artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty Releases New Single, and Shares Personal Testimony of Her Battle with COVID-19
*Gospel recording artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty is blessed with phenomenal talent. The new DARE Records artist shows off her vocals on her first single, a contemporary spin on the classic “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble in My Way),” available on digital and streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Tidal on Friday, November 20, 2020 (to listen to the single, click here). Released during the country’s unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Shontelle Norman-Beatty has also survived her bout with the devastating COVID-19 virus.
Though this is her first solo release, Memphis native Shontelle is no stranger to the recording booth or the performing stage. She brings a bold confidence to “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble In My Way),” in a soulfully upbeat arrangement with horn blasts and driving rhythms. A longtime gospel music favorite, the tune has previously been recorded by legends Albertina Walker, Al Green, Lee Williams, Luther Barnes, and others.
The song is a testament to the all-encompassing power of faith that Jesus can see us through any trouble. Its meaning became even more important when – mere days after recording the tune in an Atlanta studio in early October – Shontelle was diagnosed with COVID-19. For this married mother of a blended family of five children, who was planning to kick her career into high gear, the news was devastating. Atlanta had been unseasonably cold and rainy, and after arriving home to warm, sunny Houston on a Saturday, Shontelle attended church as usual on Sunday with what she thought was just “the sniffles.” Then she received a call from her producer telling her one of the people who had been in the studio with them had tested positive and advised her to get tested.
Though she had no temperature or fatigue, Shontelle got tested that afternoon. She recalls, “The doctor said, ‘Well, Mrs. Norman-Beatty, you’re positive.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ He said, ‘Do you have any questions for me? Because there’s no cure for this. All we can do is send you home, and all we can do is tell you that if it gets worse, go to the hospital. That’s it.’ I was shocked … When I went to bed on Sunday night, I felt fine. But on that Monday morning, when I woke up, I couldn’t move. I was hurting from my neck to my feet.”
Shontelle says she spent the next five days quarantined in a bedroom, battling debilitating fatigue. Complicating her situation was that her husband, a pastor, and one of her sons also began to experience symptoms. She believes her recovery is due to forcing herself to get up from her bed and walk outside, taking vitamins, and heeding a friend’s advice to drink not only tea but hot toddies to sweat out the virus. And, of course, prayer.
“I’m thankful that my experience was what it was, and it wasn’t detrimental, and my husband is not planning a funeral,” says Shontelle with signature humor. “I’m thanking God for that. This whole experience, for my husband and myself, has been eye-opening. Everybody needs to be proactive versus reactive. What I mean by that is, go ahead and start taking the vitamins, eating healthy, and getting exercise before you get it.”
Shontelle Norman-Beatty has been making a joyful noise through music since she was a child. She first sang gorgeous gospel harmonies with her siblings, The Normans, alongside her brother, the late gospel singer Shea Norman, who became a well-known Christian artist until his untimely death in 2017.
Shontelle also was a longtime member of The Edwin Hawkins Singers, a globally recognized gospel group. When she got an opportunity to see a New York City club performance by Grammy and Tony Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, Shontelle was so impressed with her stage magnetism and musical versatility that she told herself that one day she would work with her. Years later, when word came to her that Bridgewater needed an emergency replacement for one of her backup singers, Shontelle flew to Europe and filled in. She then spent many years on the road performing with Bridgewater. Now living in Houston, TX, Shontelle serves as the assistant minister of music at Community of Faith Church.
Follow Shontelle Norman-Beatty on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
