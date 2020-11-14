New Miss USA Asya Branch is Pushing Back Against Backlash She Got for Singing At Trump Rally

*Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch is speaking out against backlash she got for singing at a Trump rally, and calling it an honor.

“Regardless of political beliefs, I find it an honor to be able to sing the national anthem anywhere and it just so happened to be at a Trump rally,” she said. “And I know I caught a lot of backlash for that. I did have a duty as an employee of the Miss Mississippi Corp. as well as a representative of the state of Mississippi.”

According to People, Branch is referring to a criminal justice reform roundtable at the White House with President Donald Trump that she participated in 2018. That same year she sang at a rally.

“If you can’t get a seat at the table, you can’t make a difference,” she added. “I found that to be an inspiring and moving moment for me because it shows that I can accomplish things and I can accomplish my goals and really make a difference in the world.”

MORE NEWS: Bond Denied for Racist Father, Son Charged with Killing Ahmaud Arbery [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)