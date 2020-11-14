Politics
Ice Cube to Speak at Zionist Organization of America Gala Along with Trumper John Voight
*Ice Cube is staying in the political/activist realm as he is set to be a headline speaker at the annual gala for the Zionist Organization of America/ZOA.
For those that don’t know, the ZOA is the nation’s oldest pro-Israel organization. But what’s really interesting about this move by Cube is that it comes in the wake of him being called out for sharing anti-Semitic images on social media earlier this year.
“‘I gotta say it was a good day’ when my friend Cube readily and happily agreed to speak at our ZOA Gala,” ZOA president Morton Klein said in a statement, quoting one of the rapper’s best known hits.
MORE NEWS: Ta-Nehisi Coates on Why He Didn’t Celebrate Biden Win, Going to Howard with Chadwick Boseman & More (Watch)
NEWS: Ice Cube will be a speaker at the ZOA’s annual gala this year pic.twitter.com/AoekPoLGvp
— Shira Hanau (@shirahanau) November 13, 2020
Cube, 51, and Klein became friends after the rapper was accused of anti-Semitism in June when he shared a string of images and memes amplifying anti-Jewish tropes including a Star of David enveloping a black cube, reports the NY Post.
Klein reached out to Cube in July which resulted in a two-hour conversation where they both disavowed racism, Klein said in a tweet.
I, Mort Klein, just had a 2 hour conversation with Ice Cube. We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools&fighting for Black civil rights.Cube told me he supports condemning Black&all antisemitism& I condemned all racism
— Morton Klein (@MortonAKlein7) July 27, 2020
“We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools & fighting for Black civil rights,” Klein wrote.
“Cube told me he supports condemning Black & all antisemitism & I condemned all racism,” he added.
B y the way, Ice Cube won ‘t be the only celeb speaking at the ZOA gala. Academy Award–winning actor Jon Voight is also speaking at the event, according to Vulture. Voight. f course, is a super right-winger and Trump supporter. Who knows, maybe he and Cube will become buds, too.
Speaking of Trump. as you no doubt recall, Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, made major news the last couple of months due to his support of President Trump’s $500 million “Platinum Plan”which was aimed at investing n black communities.
Arts & Culture
Ta-Nehisi Coates on Why He Didn’t Celebrate Biden Win, Going to Howard with Chadwick Boseman & More (Watch)
*Ta-Nehisi Coates appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday to promote the adaptation of his book “Between the World and Me” coming to HBO this month.
The author also spoke about out why he didn’t celebrate Joe Biden’s win, talks about the difficulties of having his book “The Water Dancer” adapted into a film and shares a story about interviewing Chadwick Boseman while covering a protest for their college newspaper.
Watch below:
Obama/Trump/Political
How Black America Voted for the Democrats in Election 2020. Not Black Men or Black Women Alone. (VIDEO)
*Attorney Antonio Moore delves into the exit polls and outcomes of election 2020.
Moore critiques views held prior to the election and compares them against the outcomes on election day.
He critiques the harsh criticism of Black male voters against AP exit polls that has them voting for Joe Biden at 86 percent rate.
That rate has them only trailing Black women that voted for Biden at 93 percent rate.
Coronavirus
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory Amid Rise in COVID Cases
*Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot is shutting down the city for at least 30 days amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases.
Lightfoot says the stay-at-home advisory will begin on Monday, Nov. 16, and has called for residents to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans.
“While this is tough, of course this whole year has been tough, we must tell you, you must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot said, WGN reported.
The mayor urges residents to avoid leaving their homes for anything other than going to work or school, or to obtain essentials.
READ MORE: kweliTV Announces November 2020 Programming – Launches kweliLIVE Virtual Subscriber Events
EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I’m issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020
“If changes are not made by Chicago residents, businesses, and visitors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city is on track to lose 1,000 more Chicagoans by the end of the year or even more,” she said.
Mayor Lightfoot’s lockdown orders come days after she joined large crowds in the streets celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory. She defended the move during an MSNBC segment, saying: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”
“You can see the shot here. Mask compliance in our city is actually up very, very high,” Lightfoot said. “There are times when we actually do need to have relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”
WATCH:
.@chicagosmayor Lightfoot defends celebrating Biden’s Election Day in the streets despite her own rules against mass gatherings: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.” pic.twitter.com/MR81LnHfa7
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]