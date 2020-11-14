Ice Cube to Speak at Zionist Organization of America Gala Along with Trumper John Voight

*Ice Cube is staying in the political/activist realm as he is set to be a headline speaker at the annual gala for the Zionist Organization of America/ZOA.

For those that don’t know, the ZOA is the nation’s oldest pro-Israel organization. But what’s really interesting about this move by Cube is that it comes in the wake of him being called out for sharing anti-Semitic images on social media earlier this year.

“‘I gotta say it was a good day’ when my friend Cube readily and happily agreed to speak at our ZOA Gala,” ZOA president Morton Klein said in a statement, quoting one of the rapper’s best known hits.

MORE NEWS: Ta-Nehisi Coates on Why He Didn’t Celebrate Biden Win, Going to Howard with Chadwick Boseman & More (Watch)

NEWS: Ice Cube will be a speaker at the ZOA’s annual gala this year pic.twitter.com/AoekPoLGvp — Shira Hanau (@shirahanau) November 13, 2020

Cube, 51, and Klein became friends after the rapper was accused of anti-Semitism in June when he shared a string of images and memes amplifying anti-Jewish tropes including a Star of David enveloping a black cube, reports the NY Post.

Klein reached out to Cube in July which resulted in a two-hour conversation where they both disavowed racism, Klein said in a tweet.

I, Mort Klein, just had a 2 hour conversation with Ice Cube. We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools&fighting for Black civil rights.Cube told me he supports condemning Black&all antisemitism& I condemned all racism — Morton Klein (@MortonAKlein7) July 27, 2020

“We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools & fighting for Black civil rights,” Klein wrote.

“Cube told me he supports condemning Black & all antisemitism & I condemned all racism,” he added.

B y the way, Ice Cube won ‘t be the only celeb speaking at the ZOA gala. Academy Award–winning actor Jon Voight is also speaking at the event, according to Vulture. Voight. f course, is a super right-winger and Trump supporter. Who knows, maybe he and Cube will become buds, too.

Speaking of Trump. as you no doubt recall, Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, made major news the last couple of months due to his support of President Trump’s $500 million “Platinum Plan”which was aimed at investing n black communities.