Chadwick Boseman’s Manager Honors ‘Black Panther’ Star with Arm Tattoo
*Chadwick Boseman’s Manager has memorialized the actor with a new arm tattoo.
Chris Huvane of Management 360 posted on Instagram and Facebook a photo showing off the tat of the “Black Panther” star.
“Now you’re permanently near my heart, CB,” Huvane captioned the Oct. 21 post. He reportedly commissioned artist Nathan Kostechko to design the ink featuring Boseman smilimg with his hand over his forehead.
“That beautiful smile. We all miss you so much,” continued the post. “It gives me solace to know that the world finally understands the powerful force that you were. The reaction to your passing is beyond overwhelming and confirms the notion that I indeed did get to witness greatness on earth,” he added.
“You made every little village of friends feel important, whether it was watching the fights at my crib or going on a world tour to support the art you created. … I am devastated and gutted that you are not here. I am angry that your life was cut short and that the world has to mourn. But I also feel lucky that Tory [Kittles] introduced us many years ago not knowing that I would get to actually represent you and your art,” Huvane wrote.
READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother is Celebrating Two Years of Being Cancer Free
“I feel lucky that I had an inside peek into the world you built around you. I now have another village of friends because of you. And even some new family. I will miss and think of you until the day I die, CB. Love you, King,” the post concluded.
Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his illness publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long battle with the disease.
Boseman’s longtime trainer Addison Henderson was among those who knew about the diagnosis.
“I used to tell Chad, ‘Man, you remind me of my dad,'” Henderson explained, referring to his father who beat cancer four times, Complex reports. “‘You guys are fighters, and you never stop moving forward.’ For us, it was just like, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep doing what you want to do, let’s keep training.’ And then, me and Logan and his family, his wife [Taylor Simone Ledward], we were always just here to support him.”
According to Boseman’s agent, Michael Greene, it was the actor’s mother Carolyn who inspired the decision to keep his illness on the low.
“[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him,” Greene told The Hollywood Reporter.
“He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”
Pharrell Williams Says Rihanna is ‘From a Different World’ as They Work on Her New Album
*Rihanna has joined forces with Pharrell Williams for work on her forthcoming ninth studio album.
In an interview with Allure for their December/January issue, Williams gave an update the project dubbed R9 by Rihanna fans.
“Rih is in a different place right now,” Williams said. “Like, wow. She’s from a different world.”
He went on to say… “I’m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s—, you’d see Rih laying there naked.”
The music star then compared making music to getting into “a house.”
“There’s more than one way inside the house,” he said. “It’s not just the front door. The side doors, windows, patios. There [are] so many ways, so I don’t know that we have the time to really unpack that.”
READ MORE:Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]
just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang! pic.twitter.com/hCcesOXluR
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2020
“I will say that no matter the scenario, when it comes to music for me, there’s always a trigger,” he added. “It’s just a word in the conversation or a notion, or seeing a situation, or watching a movie. It all depends. And once you find that trigger, it becomes a rabbit hole and then you just kind of go down that. The rest of it is figuring out what the groove is going to be.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna teased details about the album in an interview with The Associated Press last month, noting that she “just wants to have fun” with the new music.
And while it’s taking the singer longer than fans would like to put the project together, Rihanna said they “will not be disappointed” once the album finally drops.
“I am always working on music,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.”
She continued: “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”
Moniece Slaughter Speaks on Poor Treatment of Black Reality TV Stars
*Former “Love and Hip Hip” star Moniece Slaughter says Black reality TV stars are treated like slaves compared to their white counterparts.
In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Moniece also noted that Black reality TV personalities routinely receive lower pay.
“We’re not being managed by Kris Jenners. We don’t have, you know, a collective of people who are like ‘We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth,’” Slaughter said.
She added,“And so we don’t get treated the same. We don’t get paid the same and we don’t have ownership. So we are literally a slave to the machine and it’s sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn’t have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal.”
READ MORE: Aunt Viv is Back, Uncle Phil Remembered in First Trailer from ‘Fresh Prince Reunion Special’ (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
She also alleged that producers will blackball cast members if they attempt to get out of a bad contract.
“What’s sick about it is it’s the black production company that goes to the network that says ‘She’s insubordinate, she’s hard to work with, she’s difficult, she’s blah blah blah blah. And then the more you fight to get out- you get other opportunities – it’s the black production company that goes to that network and says ‘don’t work with her.’ But it’s that same black production company that is sending you through the wringer,” Slaughter explained.
The mother-of-one also revealed that the producers of “Love And Hip-Hop” use a loophole to avoid paying cast members overtime.
“I, later on, found out that ‘Love And Hip Hop’ was listed as a 48-minute infomercial. Which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay. And so what that means is, you know, we can shoot more than 12 hours. They don’t have to give us per diem. They don’t have to give us, you know, a set budget for lunch. They don’t have to pay us bi-weekly, weekly. They don’t have to take out taxes.”
What do you think of her comments about how Black Reality TV stars are treated?
EUR Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip: Bryan & Alex Discuss Triggers & Vulnerability on ‘Ready to Love’
*From the OWN network and record-breaking producer, Will Packer comes the latest episode of “Ready to Love,” an unscripted series which follows successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s, who are searching for their perfect match. Hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the series offers a unique twist on a typical dating show, highlighting the men’s perspective in their search for true love.
This season, the cast is quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort with no outside distractions. Contestants take turns getting to know each other on one-on-one dates until couples are formed. The tables continue to turn each week as the men and women trade power to eliminate those they deem not ready to love. At the end of the series, the last three couples left standing have the opportunity to explore their new love interests, off-screen.
EURweb obtained an exclusive look at the new episode of “Ready to Love,” airing Saturday, November 14 at 9 pm EST. In the clip, Alex, a 32-year-old Implementation Specialist and Bryan, a 35-year-old Behavioral Therapist discuss vulnerability, emotional walls and more over wine. When Bryan asks Alex what her triggers are, she shares that she’s triggered when men place their phones face down around her, as if there’s something to hide. Bryan admits that he’s guilty of the act. Watch it below, exclusively on EURweb.
