What Happened to Quawan Charles? Graphic Photo of Teen’s Remains Being Compared to Emmett Till; Family Demands Answers
*Activists and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana are calling for an independent investigation into the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, a Black 15-year-old whose body was found several days after he was reported missing.
His mother, Roxanne Nelson, said her family filed a missing persons report Oct. 30 in the St. Mary Parish town of Baldwin. Her son’s body was found the evening of Nov. 3 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away in woods near the Iberia Parish town of Loreauville. Nelson said Thursday that sheriff’s investigators told her this week that her son drowned, but they also were waiting for toxicology test results.
“This is a nightmare,” Nelson, told The Associated Press, adding that she’s heard conflicting accounts of what preceded her son’s disappearance. “I’ve had to go on a wild goose chase just to get information.”
A fundraising page, set up to raise $15,000 for Charles’ family, had brought in more than $160,000 by Thursday. It’s topped by post-death photographs’ of Charles’ face, with parts of his lips missing, and the face of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955. Charles’ family took the picture of his face, said civil rights attorney Ron Haley, one of three representing the family.
It “looks like a hate crime,” NAACP Louisiana Conference President Michael McClanahan said in a livestreamed interview for his weekly radio show Sunday on WTQT-FM in Baton Rouge. In an interview Thursday, he said he was hoping to get the Justice Department to investigate it as a hate crime. However, Haley said he did not know whether damage to Charles’ face was caused by violence or by decay from days in Louisiana’s humid heat.
An independent autopsy by American Forensics of Mesquite, Texas, will answer that and other questions, he said. He said Charles’ body was sent there on Tuesday and he expects a report late this week or early next week.
Below, a report on the investigation, followed by YouTubers who are calling attention to things about the case that need some explaining. (Warning: graphic photo.)
#BlackLivesMatter
Shemar Moore Insisted ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season Premiere Link to Death of George Floyd (Video)
*Tonight’s season premiere of “S.W.A.T.” takes on the police killings of African Americans as part of a systemic pattern, and you can thank star/executive producer Shemar Moore and executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas for the choosing to focus on the subject matter.
“We’ve been successful for three years playing super-cops and entertaining folks,” Moore told the Associated Press. “For ‘S.W.A.T.’ to take on what’s been happening around this country, in the world, is very brave and very bold.”
Thomas said it’s a step toward fulfilling the vision for the series he co-created with Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”). It’s a reboot of the 1975-76 series with Steve Forrest as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, head of a mostly white SWAT unit. This time around, Hondo is an LA-born African American striving to uphold the law and connect his multiethnic team with the community it serves.
The episode, notes The AP, “is one answer to whether network TV dramas, ever reliant on law enforcement officers as unalloyed heroes, can reflect opposing views as the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others drive demands for systemic change in police practices.”
The “S.W.A.T.” story line is directly linked to Floyd’s death last May while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Watch the promo above.
The episode airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on CBS.
The Journal Of Steffanie Rivers: The Scheme Behind the Defense Of George Floyd’s Killers
The four killers of George Floyd are scheming to get away with murder already. Defense attorneys for the ex-cops who killed Floyd requested their trials be moved outside Hennepin County. But last week a judge denied their requests and ruled all four defendants will stand trial together. Defendant attorneys claim jurors in Minneapolis proper will feel pressured to convict. They also wanted to be tried separately. The judge said no to that too.
The trial should be held in the jurisdiction where the crime happened for a number of reasons: First, regardless of where this trial is held it will be hard to find jurors who haven’t already formed opinions, seeing as video of this modern-day lynching has been viewed by millions and sparked worldwide protests. There is no place for these killers to hide from their senseless and egregious act. That leads me to my second point:
These defendants, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are seeking a sympathetic panel of jurors which isn’t likely in Minneapolis. So they want the trial(s) moved to the suburbs for a better chance of getting more White jurors.
As impartial as some people claim to be – and jurors are supposed to be – past trials have proven when it comes to killer cops White people are prone to exonerate them for killing unarmed Black people who posed no threat. History shows White people find a way to excuse racist behavior by other White people.
Why else would the 2020 Presidential election have been decided by just four million votes? Why else would mostly White people still vote for the obvious racist, sexist, liar, elitist, scamming, morally bankrupt Donald Trump (who knew how deadly COVID-19 was but kept it hidden to avoid negative publicity allowing more than 225k Americans to die as a result), even after they no longer could hide behind the ‘economy’ excuse as their reason to support him? Because he is a White man, plain and simple.
MORE NEWS: Eva Longoria Apologizes for Calling ‘Latina Women the real Heroines’ for Biden Win
Even though President-elect Joe Biden won Minnesota in last week’s election, it was Minneapolis residents who made it happen. It’s the largest city in that state. Most registered Democrats in that state reside in Hennepin County. Of the 437k people who live in Minneapolis proper 43k are Somali born immigrants, the largest population of Somalians in the United States. That’s in addition to other Black and Brown people who call Minneapolis home.
Other than a few adjacent counties, the rest of Minnesota supported Trump. So if it wasn’t for voters in Minneapolis and two other nearby counties Trump would have won Minnesota. I’m in no way saying Biden was a flawless candidate when it comes to race relations. My point is these killer cops have a better chance at acquittal outside of the city regardless of the facts or the video.
Just like Trump in his failed bid for re-election catered to his base, these cops are searching for their White approval base that’s more likely found in the suburbs. That’s where the cop who killed Philando Castile got away with murder.
Another part of this equation is the prosecutor in charge. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case from local prosecutors who refused to bring charges against these killer cops until nationwide protests forced them to do so. Had local county prosecutors been in charge of this prosecution this case could be another Breonna Taylor verdict. But Ellison is no Dan Cameron.
Ellison upgraded the charges from 3rd to second degree murder against Chauvin. And he put aiding and abetting charges on the other three who were free for nearly a month.
Ellis is the former Director of the Civil Rights Center specializing in defense law. He served for at least a decade as a U.S. congressman before he was elected to the AG position. He is the first Black and first Muslim elected to statewide office in Minnesota. If he doesn’t get convictions and justice for George Floyd and his family I don’t know who could.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.
#BlackLivesMatter
Get This Dance: Crowd Shouts Viral ‘You About to Lose Yo’ Job’ Chant to Trump Outside White House (Watch)
*The viral video that became a protest anthem this year for everything from police brutality to folks in government has been applied again – this time to the outgoing President of the United States.
A crowd of Biden-Harris revelers outside the White House began chanting “You about to lose yo’ job!” to Donald Trump, invoking the words of Johnniqua Charles earlier this year in a video of her arrest.
The South Carolina resident was homeless, dealing with an addiction, and estranged from her family when she had a run-in with a security officer outside a strip club. While being detained, she broke out in song. “You about to lose your job,” she sang, while doing a little dance. The security guard who detained her posted the video and the rest is history.
Watch its latest use outside the White House below:
