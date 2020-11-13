Financial
Vet Surprised With News That His Entire Mortgage Was Paid Off on Veterans Day (Watch)
*Grab some tissues.
To thank veterans for their service on Veterans Day, Veterans United Home Loans surprised 11 vets on Nov. 11 by paying off their mortgages.
Among the 11 recipients of this incredible gift was Hank Bolden, an atomic vet, or one of thousands of soldiers exposed to secret nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War. Bolden was exposed to radiation in 1955 while serving in California and was given just a few years to live. He is now 83 and a jazz saxophone student at the University of Hartford, on track to complete his degree.
Veterans United Home Loans surprised him in the video below by paying off his mortgage.
Watch below:
NPR got the full story of Bolden’s exposure to radiation during secret nuclear weapons tests:
Bolden is one of only a few African-Americans still here to tell the story.
In 1955, Bolden was in his late teens and stationed in California. One day he was told he’d been chosen to participate in a special military exercise. “I had no idea what I was selected for,” he said.
Bolden was flown to Desert Rock, Nev., where he joined hundreds of other soldiers from across the country. He didn’t know anyone else there. A day later they were marched out to trenches.
“In the trench that I was in, there was nothing but soldiers that looked like me. All black faces in my trench,” he said.
A countdown began.
“When it got down to zero, that’s when the big flash went off. That big flash was the dropping of the atomic bomb for the testing,” Bolden explained. “And they had us placed 2.8 miles from ground zero, not only in the path of the fallout, but in the predicted path of the fallout.”
Then came a wave of heat and dust.
“And there weren’t any goggles that we had to place over our eyes. Just had a helmet and our arms supposedly to protect your eyes,” he said. “And you visibly see your bones. And you visibly see other folks’ skeletons. That’s what I saw.”
After the tests, Bolden and the other soldiers had to swear an oath of secrecy never to talk about what had happened — not to family, doctors or to each other. Violation of the oath was punishable by 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Bolden says for decades, he never talked. But as the years went on, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, multiple myeloma and subcapsular cataracts. He began to worry that his health problems might be connected to what he’d seen.
COVID-19
COVID-19 Worsens Debt Collector Harassment – New CFPB Rule Leaves Room for State Actions
*As the final days of the 2020 election season drew to a close, major media across the nation focused on polls and prospects for the presidential candidates. At the same time, scant news coverage reported on a development affecting 68 million consumers: debt collection regulation.
On October 30, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released its 653- page regulatory revision for enforcement of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), originally enacted in 1977. Since that time, the debt collection industry has grown into a multi-billion industry with over 8,000 firms throughout the country.
For Black America, debt collection was troublesome even before the COVID-19 pandemic. One investigation revealed that in three major cities – Chicago, Newark, and St. Louis – the rate of judgments for debt collection lawsuits was twice as high in mostly Black neighborhoods than in mostly white areas. Nearly a year ago, Urban Institute research found that debt collection disproportionately affects 42% of communities of color. By contrast, the national average of all consumers was lower in double-digits at 31%, and a wider racial gap among whites at 26%.
The largest portion of debt for communities of color are medical services and student loans. Given the decades of discriminatory policies and practices that perpetuated the nation’s racial wealth gap, these disparities extend to a lack of access to health care as well as a greater dependence on debt to finance higher education. For-profit colleges and institutions are among the latest and most visible financial predators.
In addition, the CFPB’s own 2017 survey found that 44% of borrowers of color reported having been contacted about a debt, compared to 29% of white respondents. Even when accounting for differences in income, communities of color are disproportionately sued by debt collectors. In fact, 45% of borrowers living in communities of color faced litigation, while only 27% of similarly situated consumers in white areas were sued.
CFPB’s revised rule will allow debt collectors to contact affected consumers up to seven times within seven days – or – within seven consecutive days of a prior telephone conversation about a debt. It is important to note that this allowed communication is for each debt owed. Multiple numbers and types of debt collection can legally multiply the number of allowed contacts and result in harassment for already struggling borrowers.
Secondly, debt collectors who opt to contact consumers by electronic media, must also offer consumers a “reasonable and simple method” to opt out of these communications that include social media, emails and text messages.
Commenting on the new rule, CFPB’s Director, Kathleen Kraninger, said, “Our rule applies these protections to modern technologies. …And our rule will allow consumers, if they prefer, to limit the ability of debt collectors to communicate with them through these newer communications methods.”
But for the 233 consumer, civil rights and legal advocates who filed public comments on the proposed rule, the announcement sent mixed messages for what it proposed as well as what it delayed.
“The devil is in the details, and we will have to scour this complicated rule to make sure that it does not open up new fronts for debt collectors’ pervasive and abusive treatment of consumers,” said Christine Hines, legislative director at National Association of Consumer Advocates. “Through the guise of modernization, the debt collection rule could open the gate for collectors to aggravate vulnerable consumers with even more harassment and a flood of electronic communications.”
FUN INTERVIEW: Amanda Meadows & Husband Geoffrey Golden Host New ‘Dirt Cheap’ Podcast / EUR Exclusive / Watch
Although the October 30 announcement does address the emerging modes of communications, it also delayed action on three specific areas of concern in debt collection.
Guidelines on “zombie” debt, the term used to describe debts that outlived statutory limitations for collection, are expected to be announced this December. Similarly, debt collectors’ practices of leaving messages with third parties or on postcards was not addressed, nor was negative information on consumers’ credit reports.
“As we face a dire and worsening economic crisis, we will be keeping a close eye on the ‘zombie debt’ rule, coming in December, which could leave consumers more vulnerable to deception and harassment,” said Linda Jun, senior policy counsel at Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund. “Collectors should not be allowed to bring expired debt back to life by luring people into making a small payment that revives a debt that would otherwise be past the timeline for a lawsuit.”
Although consumers have a right to expect more and better financial regulation at the federal level, many advocates are calling for states to do their fair share on protecting consumer rights.
A new survey from the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) analyzed how the 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands currently protect wages, bank account assets, and personal property from seizure by debt collectors.
Entitled, No Fresh Start 2020: Will States Let Debt Collectors Push Families into Poverty in the Wake of a Pandemic?, warns that once the pandemic recedes, families struggling to get back on their feet are likely to face a wave of debt collector lawsuits for medical bills, back rent, credit card debt, the balance due on repossessed cars, and even utility bills. It recommends that states “protect a living wage for working debtors – a wage that can meet basic needs and maintain a safe, decent standard of living within the community”. The report also recommends that states allow debtors to keep “a reasonable amount of money” to enable debtors to pay daily living costs such as rent, utilities, day care, and transportation.
This gap in state regulation became evident when federal stimulus checks were deposited in families’ bank accounts and then garnished by debt collectors. Further, and according to NCLC,
not one state currently meets five basic standards of debt regulation:
- Preventing debt collectors from seizing so much of the debtor’s wages that the debtor is pushed below a living wage,
- Allowing the debtor to keep a used car of at least average value;
- Preserving the family’s home—at least a median-value home;
- Preserving a basic amount in a bank account so that the debtor has minimal funds to pay such essential costs as rent, utilities, and commuting expenses, and
- Preventing seizure and sale of the debtor’s necessary household goods.
NCLC identified the worst states that allow debt collectors to seize nearly everything a debtor owns, even the minimal items necessary for the debtor to continue working and providing for a family. States receiving an F grade included: Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, and New Jersey. States rated with a low D grade include: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.
“By reforming their exemption laws, states will not only protect families from destitution but will promote economic recovery by enabling families to spend their money in state and local communities,” said Carolyn Carter, NCLC deputy director and author of the report.
Recalling its earlier research on the family wealth lost as a result of the Great Recession, the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL), holds that the effects of families of color losing $1 trillion of wealth, still hinders these same families a decade later. Until or unless regulators recognize that race and income are inextricably linked, harmful rules will only perpetuate the nation’s wealth gap.
“We applaud the CFPB for dropping the safe harbor that would have widened the door for collectors to use state courts to sue consumers on wrong or incomplete information,” said Center for Responsible Lending policy counsel Kiran Sidhu. “But, the CFPB’s final rule does not do enough to protect communities of color, especially during COVID-19, who are still struggling to recover from the Great Recession because of discriminatory exclusion from the financial mainstream and predatory inclusion into high-cost loan products.”
Sidhu also emphasized how the right kind of policy reform was important to stop debt collection law firms and attorneys from filing thousands of collection lawsuits each year that harass consumers on debts that may not even be owed.
To phrase it another way – It’s hard to build family wealth when you’re burdened with heavy debts and harassed by abusive debt collection practices. No amount of collector harassment will result in payments when no funds are available to pay past due bills. Further, any policy that denies indebted consumers the ability to preserve essential services like housing or utilities is unsustainable. The financial disparities that Black America strives to endure would significantly diminish if an inclusive financial marketplace became a reality. The crux of many burdensome debts is the lack of affordable and accessible financial services.
It is time to stop seizing our hard-earned monies.
Charlene Crowell is a senior fellow with the Center for Responsible Lending. She can be reached at [email protected].
Justin Bieber, Oprah, Ellen and Other Celebs who Have Made Wise investment Decisions
*In the competitive entertainment world, with all of its newfound economic power, the wealthiest celebrities may not always make perfect moves.
They usually prefer spending their money on fancy cars and lavish living that do not always have strong profit potential down the road. There are loads of stories of money handled poorly or just blown.
That’s why, to guide these personalities towards wiser, globally competitive investments, celebrity financial advisers take appropriate measures like doing fintech research to invest their money in the sector for better profits. And some influential people have made smart, though not always splashy, life decisions on where their chips should be.
Here are some of the celebrities who have brought the competence of entrepreneurship to the next level.
- Justin Beiber
While the successful singing career of Justin Bieber has helped keep him occupied, he has finally found time from recording and traveling to spend part of his great riches to earn much more cash.
His initial invested money was in Spotify, which came out publicly in April 2018, as a streaming music service. On their first day of a stock trading exchange, Bieber and other shareholders witnessed the shares in the company getting settled 13% higher.
After Spotify’s success, the next target for Bieber was the Shots Studios that create YouTube videos and have already released its very own music label under the Universal Music Company. He made a significant contribution of more than $1 million to the tremendously growing channel that, of course, turned in his very favorite.
- Ellen DeGeneres
As a comedian, talk show host, and game show host, Ellen DeGeneres is probably most famous, but she has also earned a reputation as a very successful real estate professional. With their often quirky taste, big stars don’t always play these games of property investment to their full potential. The real queen of television these days is a notable example.
Over the years, DeGeneres and her partner, actress Portia de Rossi, have purchased various assets and sold them to reap the profit margins worth millions. The Estate Now, for instance, estimates that the couple has managed to sell a Beverly Hills mansion for $35 million in 2018, nearly twice of the $16 million DeGeneres paid only three years ago for the property.
Since becoming popular in the industry, she has successfully sold 12 sites of different types and sizes and has made a decent chance in the process. She flipped a $40 million villa for $15 million.
- Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey, unlike many other big-name celebs, isn’t just wealthy. Through all the entertainment power that she generated out of her famous television program, she is worth billions of dollars. An investment recently contributed to making her tremendous fortune even greater.
Winfrey invested $43 million in 2015 for a 10 percent interest in Weight Watchers, the weight reduction giant. Her involvement in Weight Watchers ultimately revived its interest rate globally. Through the Oprah links, the price of her stock shot through the roof to even more than $400 million. It seems like she made the financial decision just at the right time.
All this was before her business made a few falls that damaged its stock value. Now its name is changed to WW.
- Jessica Alba
For performing Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four movies, and for her leading role in the Dark Angel TV series, you probably know Jessica Alba already. But her most popular position seems to be as an investor in reality.
With the intent of selling consumer goods formulated with cleaner, more organic ingredients, she created The Honest Company in 2011. Later, her business estimated around $1.7 billion at its peak in 2015.
She has also invested resources into many other firms, such as the Headspace app meditation app, the Managed By Q office services business, and the Honor senior care company. It is all about making the right decisions with a focus on the profits.
- Madonna
Madonna, the reigning queen of Pop music, is evidence that a successful approach for investing is to invest in what you already know and make the decision when needed.
Madge found love for Vita Coco coconut water while traveling, and by investing $1.5 million in the company, she chose to enter the likes of Demi Moore, Matthew McConaughey, and others. Since then, she has made a substantial career as an investor.
- George Clooney
“If four years ago you questioned us if we had a multi-billion dollar company, I don’t expect we could say yes,” Clooney told NBC news.
It is not easy to catch up with all of the celeb-branded products at the moment. A few of the prominent creators are smiling dreamily at George Clooney.
‘Casamigos’ was started by the star as a tequila, deliberately designed for his buddies, but it went crazy. Recently, Diageo bought it for about $1 billion. He is humble about all this, at the most.
Financial Emergency! Protect Yourself Against the Unexpected
*(Family Features) – A financial emergency may have previously seemed like a “not me” scenario, but it’s now a reality many families across America are dealing with as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy.
Savings accounts may not be robust enough to weather a significant blow, according to research from Colonial Life. The survey found 38% of U.S. adults have less than $5,000 in savings for a financial emergency, and 23% have less than $1,000.
The study further revealed Americans are already stretched thin due to financial constraints like vehicles with mechanical problems, an unemployed spouse or partner, supporting children and other dependents, mortgage payments and other debt.
Planning ahead for a financial emergency with tips like these can help reduce the long-term impact on your finances and credit.
MORE NEWS: Black Couple Denied Service at Umi Sushi Over Dress Code While White Woman Allowed to Violate [WATCH]
Avoid unnecessary charges. Late payment fees can add up fast and put a dent in your credit rating. Take inventory of your monthly expenses and note the due dates then plan a payment schedule around your paychecks. Be sure to account for possible mail delays or the time needed for electronic transfers. If your schedule doesn’t work, contact your creditor and ask if you can move to a different due date that helps reduce your risk.
Anticipate unforeseen illnesses. A critical illness such as a heart attack, stroke or major organ failure can impact anyone, from the least health-conscious to the most fit. When a critical illness strikes, major expenses often follow. Health insurance may cover some of your medical costs, but not everything. An option like Colonial Life critical illness insurance helps supplement your major medical coverage by providing a lump-sum benefit you can use to pay direct and indirect costs related to some of the most prevalent critical illnesses.
Reduce debt. Doing what you can now to reduce your financial obligations can pay off in the long run if you experience a loss of income. That may mean making extra payments on a loan rather than paying just the minimum balance due. Interest is calculated based on your balance, so paying extra not only reduces your original debt, but also saves you money that would have been lost to interest.
Keep up on maintenance. When money is tight or you’re worried a reduction is coming soon, it may seem counterintuitive to spend money. However, taking care of ongoing maintenance for big-ticket items like your home and vehicle is an investment in the future. Spending a little now to keep things in good working order can help protect you from a costly problem down the road.
Start thinking smaller. Lifestyle adjustments can be tough when they’re abrupt and unexpected, but if you gradually transition to a more frugal way of living it may not feel as disruptive. For example, start by cutting back on entertainment expenses and dining out. Look for lower-cost ways to enjoy time with loved ones and dial back spending on things like birthday gifts.
Learn more and find programs and services designed to protect your financial interests at ColonialLife.com.
source:
FamilyFeatures/Colonial Life
