UPS Lifts Ban on Natural Black Hairstyles

*UPS has lifted restrictions on its dress code and appearance policy as it relates to facial hair and Black hairstyles.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company will loosen the ban on afros, braids and beards. The company previously did not allow employees to have facial hair and male employees also were prohibited from having long hair to their collar.

UPS said the changes are part of an effort to “celebrate diversity rather than corporate restrictions,” according to an announcement reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

READ MORE: What Happened to Quawan Charles? Graphic Photo of Teen’s Remains Being Compared to Emmett Till; Family Demands Answers

UPS will now allow drivers to grow beards after years of strict rules on personal appearance.https://t.co/ZVtorAjrlF — NPR (@NPR) November 13, 2020

“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” the company said in a statement. The company noted that it is “determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 5000,000 employees around the world.”

The delivery giant added: “Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer.”

Worker’s hairstyles will still have to be “business-appropriate.”

“These policies are hold-overs from a different era and reflect the biases that hold back progress, and performance,” said Lucinda Duncalfe, founder of Above Board. “It never made sense that ‘natural’ hair was impermissible,” she added, calling the policy change “great news.”

Several states have passed The Crown Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which prohibits discrimination against natural hair and protective styles in schools and workplaces.