The Black Hat/Hey Sisters, it’s Not Our Job (Black Men) to Defend You Against Criticism – Stop Doing Sh*t That Requires Defending and GROW UP

*Be very quiet …

Do you hear that?

It sounds like … bullsh*t – complete and utter bullsh*t coming from the mouths of delusional black women everywhere.

I picked the word “delusional” because there’s no real evidence to support the notion that black men have abandoned the safety of black women. It’s hogwash. Totally false.

But oddly, it seems the consensus among today’s generation of black women – and men to some degree – is that there’s a lack of care and protection afforded to the former group by the latter group.

This notion has even caught the attention of a few high profile celebrities.

LeBron James recently wrote on his Twitter page: “The most disrespected person on earth is the Black woman.”

That’s a heavy statement.

Really LeBron? On Earth?!

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

What about Jews, Muslims, and the handicapped? I’m sure they would disagree with LeBron’s opinion.

What about the disrespect that’s perpetually and disproportionately shown to black men? Have we already forgotten what happened to George Floyd?

His death at the hands of a rouge police officer – in front of a crowd – highlights society’s overall lack of respect and compassion for black men.

Nevertheless, Twitter and Facebook have become hotspots for memes and home videos of black women telling their sob stories about how cruel the world can be, and openly pondering why black men aren’t “defending” them against the verbal attacks of racists and social media trolls.

To be fair, there’s often more judgement passed on black women by the media and the entertainment industry as compared to other racial groups. But I’m having trouble agreeing with the notion that black men should intervene whenever criticism is directed toward sisters.

It really makes no sense to even suggest that black women need “protection” in the first place.

From what?!

Booty injections? Reality television? Hair weaves? Instagram? Twerk music?

Can someone provide me with a list of “hazards” that sisters need protection from?

Are they under attack? Should the National Guard be put on alert?

Or maybe … just maybe, if black women started behaving in a fashion that would elicit admiration and respect, instead of constantly making fools of themselves on social media, there would be no reason for them to complain.

It makes no sense for black women to whine about the way they’re perceived by others, when there’s endless footage on Instagram of them twerking in front of gas stations, ripping each others hair out at restaurants, and verbally attacking their children in public. Perhaps things would be different if Cardi B and Beyoncé weren’t inspirations for young black girls everywhere.

The negative perceptions and generalizations used to describe black women are often validated by the dysfunctional behavior they perpetually display.

Sisters, I’m talking to you now – if protection is what you need, then I strongly recommend that you start protecting yourselves … from yourselves. Do that first. Just a suggestion.

Also, it seems unfair for black women to challenge the importance and value of black men in certain instances, while still expecting “protection” in other scenarios.

That’s pure “fuckery.”

In fact, call me crazy, but it seems black men are in need of more “protection” than any other group on the planet.

After all … we’re the ones getting beat up and shot by police.

We’re also the group most affected by disproportionate rates of incarceration and joblessness.

Where’s our protection? Where are the posts on social media from black women highlighting the obstacles that black men encounter each day?

The truth is that black men are pretty much invisible to EVERYONE – including black women.

We’re granted empathy and understanding only when one of us is laying bloodied in the street after being killed by a cop. Ironically, when these incidents occur, the narrative suddenly shifts – and black women switch roles.

Suddenly they become “mighty” and “strong” and they’re given credit for holding the black community together when tragedy strikes.

How is it logical for a group of women to be considered both “helpless” and “heroic” at the same time?

Only in America.

Fellas … guard your ears and eyes from this drivel or risk being transformed into one of these punk ass hotep wannabes who jump on Facebook and Twitter to regurgitate dumb ass quotes like “defend her,” “love her,” “protect her.”

It’s silly.

The ONLY group of people we need to “protect” … is our children.

The Black Hat is written by Southern California based Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood