Terry McMillan Confirms ‘Waiting to Exhale’ TV Series in the Works
*A Television series is in the works based on Terry McMillan’s beloved novel “Waiting to Exhale.”
McMillan shared the news on Twitter and also revealed that Lee Daniels is producing.
“So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out,” she tweeted.
The book followed four close friends dealing with love, motherhood, and career. The 1995 film starred Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late, great Whitney Houston.
So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out.
— Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) November 12, 2020
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for a much talked about sequel to the movie.
While speaking with Tamron Hall, Loretta Devine spoke of the film’s impact and shared an update on the sequel.
“I know that Terry [McMillan] and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because he’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale back for so many years because it changed so much for everybody, not just Black women but also so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they used,” she said.
“I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women and I think that’s going to be coming out,” she said of the plot to the sequel.
McMillan’s success with the “Waiting to Exhale” novel opened the doors for many black writers.
“I might have spent years trying to publish my black horror fiction if not for Terry McMillan,” the author Tananarive Due tells the Guardian. “After Terry’s success, black writers would often receive lavish book tours for their hardcover releases and then another book tour a year later for the paperback. One publisher gave me a company Amex card! This probably still happens now, but it’s not happening to the degree it was for a lot of us in the 1990s, when publishing was giddy with the discovery of black readers and was willing to take chances on a wide variety of writing to court that audience.”
Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
*Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter lends her sweet young voice to the audiobook for Matthew Cherry’s “Hair Love.”
The 8-year-old narrates the audio version of Cherry’s beloved children’s book illustrated by Vashti Harrison. The story centers on the relationship between an African-American father, Stephen, his daughter Zuri, and her hair. When his wife becomes unavailable, Stephen is faced with having to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, and soon discovers that her hair has a mind of its own.
In February, the animated short film version of the book won an Academy Award.
“Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation,” Cherry said during his acceptance speech. “We wanted to normalize black hair. There’s a very important issue that’s out there, the CROWN Act, and if we can’t help to get this passed in all 50 states it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold’s who’s our special guest tonight.”
https://t.co/MSZxGSkZJn pic.twitter.com/wQ8gWl30Oy
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020
Back in 2017, Cherry launched a fundraising campaign for the short film, writing at the time: “This story was born out of seeing a lack of representation in mainstream animated projects, and also wanting to promote hair love amongst young men and women of color,” he stated.
“I’ve been thinking about this project for couple of years now, but it wasn’t until I started coming across a lot of viral videos online of black fathers interacting with their sons and daughters that I finally had the confidence to try and make this a real thing,” Cherry continued.
Adding, “You don’t see the black family dynamic that often in mainstream animated projects. I hope that this film will help change that.”
Available everywhere audiobooks are soldhttps://t.co/807zrRMWhbhttps://t.co/ZHjH1ShSfqhttps://t.co/ECUsO9D4UVhttps://t.co/tvcjotIZ01https://t.co/GScjlsQJ35https://t.co/SKS0kAfeiv@Dreamscapeaudio pic.twitter.com/8J2QvGOjQe
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020
Blue Ivy won her first BET Award this year for collaborating with her mother on the single “Brown Skin Girl.”
HBO Max has planned a TV series based on “Hair Love.”
D. Irvin Shares Her Wild Journey to Triumph and What it Means to be a Real ‘D.A.B’ in Riveting Memoir
*D’wayna Irvin, affectionately known as “D. Irvin”, is a woman who certainly lives up to her moniker.
A product of New Orleans’ 9th Ward, the polarizing entrepreneur, influencer and author has experienced it all – from crime, fast money and near-death experiences, to betrayal and heartbreak – all in the name of love and loyalty. However, that way of life nearly destroyed hers, until she made a change for the better. Now, she shares her rollercoaster story of tragedy to triumph in her raw and uncut new book, When A D.A.B. Spills the Tea.
What is a D.A.B, you ask? It is an acronym for the kind of woman often celebrated in rap songs. A woman who, against her better judgment, stays loyal and handles the dirty work for her significant other who usually ends up behind bars. It is the woman who sticks by a man’s side through good, bad and worse, jeopardizing her own future in the process.
Yet, unlike in the movies, that loyalty typically doesn’t pan out the way many women imagine.
“Love is a dangerous game, especially when living the street life,” said D. Irvin. “One of the biggest lessons I learned is to always put yourself first, because that is what others will do. You may be second to them, but you will never be first.”
Irvin Came to this realization after finding herself entrenched in a long romantic relationship with a drug dealer. Like many young women in urban environments, she was mesmerized by the nice cars, clothes and money the lifestyle afforded. Also, this particular man was charming and manipulative. She risked her life for him, delivered packages for him, stayed loyal as he served time for nearly a decade – only for him to betray her. It was the darkest moment of her life.
Suffering from anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts, D. Irvin had to rebound. She sought therapy to address her mental health, discovered her self-worth, and ultimately used the hustle she learned from the streets to chart her own course as a successful entrepreneur. Now, her goal is to show other women from similar situations how to do the same.
When A D.A.B. Spills the Tea is about revealing the truth about life and love for a woman in the street life. Rarely are there happy endings with money, marriage and a family. Therefore, the book emboldens women to claim their power, set the standards for their own lives and to become real bosses by understanding how to make things happen for themselves.
Irvin is bold and transparent in the book, revealing things most people might be ashamed of, however, she is a firm believer that one must come to grips with their past in order to move forward. Either way, readers will be shocked, entertained and educated by the hard truths and wisdom on each page.
“A ‘D.A.B’ is a female that is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to gain whatever it is she feels is attainable to her. It is more than for a man or in a relationship. It could be for your business,” D. Irvin said. “I want women to learn how to boss up on their own and take control of their lives. If they can learn from my story, I am happy and I have reached my goal.”
To keep up with news and updates on everything D. Irvin, follow her on Instagram at @therealsupad. Her book, When A Real DAB Spills the Tea is available now and can be purchased HERE on Amazon.com.
Book Review: Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism
First off, I’d like to address the gender-added title, Ms. Humpty Dumpty. I went over the old nursery rhyme and discovered that Humpty had no gender, so “it” was asexual. Traditional references suggested that Humpty was a “he,” but here’s the commonly accepted origin according to Wikipedia:
“A large cannon which is believed to have been used in [the] English Civil War (1642-1649), specifically, in the 1648 Siege of Colchester. The rhyme came about because as Colchester was under siege, one of the cannons from the attacking side managed to destroy the wall ‘Humpty Dumpty’ was positioned on.”
The nursery rhyme does not specify gender either, so “Humpty” could be a symbol for any failed or “felled” endeavor:
“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall;
All the king’s horses and all the king’s men
Couldn’t put Humpty together again.”
So thus, we have an author, Dr. Mary D. Edwards who takes license to gender-specify Humpty in a very unique way! Her new book – Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism (© 2020 Leaves of Gold Publishing) – offers insight to the pain of racism and its origin based on skin color.
SHE AIN’T PLAYING: Kamala Harris Educates Those Who Mock Her Name / WATCH
As a minister of the gospel, Dr. Edwards draws from a sermon she delivered some 25 years ago wherein she depicted Humpty as a Black female. She writes: “When this Ms. Humpty Dumpty fell off the wall, she didn’t splatter all over the place. Only her shell, her outer covering, shattered. Inside she was hard-boiled! Hard-boiled because of the heat of racism. Hard-boiled because of the pain of racism.”
In the book she cites many examples of blatant racism like how actress Hattie McDaniel who won an Academy Award as “Mammy” in the movie “Gone with the Wind,” but still considered second class. Dr. Edwards cites many other examples that date back to the biblical stories of Jacob and Esau and the 12 tribes of Israel. That same evil spirit, she laments, is what kept chiseling away until Ms. Humpty began to teeter. She goes through a plethora of historical facts and biblical accounts of racism throughout the ages, and concludes that Ms. Humpty did not incidentally just have a great fall, but was pushed!
In the section titled “Laying the Axe to the Root of Racism and Inferiority” – co-authored with Dr. Edwards’ beloved late husband Reverend Eddie Edwards – the book delves into the “so-called” curse of Noah’s son Ham, and the satanic speech by British slave owner Willie Lynch (from which we get the word “lynching”) in 1712 in which he declared in part: “I have a fool proof method for controlling your Black slaves.”
This is a very interesting book as Dr. Edwards unpacks the truth about “The Lie” that the African descendants of the Cushite Nation are cursed. She “feels a commission and calling to bring down the barriers that divide races…” for the spiritual development of all people.
This is a well-written, comprehensive book that I highly recommend to bring about a better understanding of the racial tension we are still experiencing even today.
A resident of Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Edwards is co-founder of Joy of Jesus Ministries, and CEO of Leaves of Gold Consulting, LLC. She is also the founder of Widows with Wisdom, The Called and Ready Writers, His Lovely Wife Ministries, and MEDIC Ministries.
The book is available on Amazon and at Leavesofgoldconsulting.com. Contact Dr. Edwards at: [email protected]
