Ludacris Stars in ‘The Ride’ as Black Father Who Adopts White Supremacist Teenager [TRAILER]
*Here’s the first trailer for the indie film “The Ride” starring Ludacris, and based on the real-life story of BMX star John Buultjens.
As a hateful, racist teen growing up in Glasgow, Scottland, Buultjens was adopted by an interracial couple following a violent upbringing with his parents.
“It makes me sick to think about it now but I was ashamed and I used to walk at a distance behind dad,” Buultjens explained in an interview with The Guardian of his former racist beliefs. “This was a man who did so much for me, and showed me for the first time in my life what love meant, and I was ashamed because he looked different to me.”
Directed by Alex Ranarivelo,“The Ride” follows John McCord, who is taken in by Eldridge (Ludacris) and Marianna Buultjens (Sasha Alexander) after a racially-charged incident.
The official description states: Eldridge makes it his mission to overcome the challenges of John’s white supremacist upbringing and slowly begins to forge a relationship through his foster son’s fascination with extreme sports by giving John his first bike. Rooted by this newfound passion, the family builds a bond of mutual respect, love and together they speed toward BMX glory and ultimately, redemption.”
Buultjens ultimately found love and redemption through his parents, and would eventually make his name and fame by riding and designing BMX bikes.
His life story would become a movie after he befriended Hollywood producer Ali Afshar.
“It’s the typical thing you hear in Hollywood, isn’t it: ‘I’ll make your life into a movie’,” says Buultjens. “Initially I didn’t really take it seriously. Then things started to become a little more serious and eventually it gained momentum until we heard not only was it getting made, but Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges was going to play my dad.”
Scroll up and check out the trailer for “The Ride.” The film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Terry McMillan Confirms ‘Waiting to Exhale’ TV Series in the Works
*A Television series is in the works based on Terry McMillan’s beloved novel “Waiting to Exhale.”
McMillan shared the news on Twitter and also revealed that Lee Daniels is producing.
“So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out,” she tweeted.
The book followed four close friends dealing with love, motherhood, and career. The 1995 film starred Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late, great Whitney Houston.
— Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) November 12, 2020
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for a much talked about sequel to the movie.
While speaking with Tamron Hall, Loretta Devine spoke of the film’s impact and shared an update on the sequel.
“I know that Terry [McMillan] and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because he’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale back for so many years because it changed so much for everybody, not just Black women but also so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they used,” she said.
“I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women and I think that’s going to be coming out,” she said of the plot to the sequel.
McMillan’s success with the “Waiting to Exhale” novel opened the doors for many black writers.
“I might have spent years trying to publish my black horror fiction if not for Terry McMillan,” the author Tananarive Due tells the Guardian. “After Terry’s success, black writers would often receive lavish book tours for their hardcover releases and then another book tour a year later for the paperback. One publisher gave me a company Amex card! This probably still happens now, but it’s not happening to the degree it was for a lot of us in the 1990s, when publishing was giddy with the discovery of black readers and was willing to take chances on a wide variety of writing to court that audience.”
Moniece Slaughter Speaks on Poor Treatment of Black Reality TV Stars
*Former “Love and Hip Hip” star Moniece Slaughter says Black reality TV stars are treated like slaves compared to their white counterparts.
In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Moniece also noted that Black reality TV personalities routinely receive lower pay.
“We’re not being managed by Kris Jenners. We don’t have, you know, a collective of people who are like ‘We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth,’” Slaughter said.
She added,“And so we don’t get treated the same. We don’t get paid the same and we don’t have ownership. So we are literally a slave to the machine and it’s sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn’t have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal.”
She also alleged that producers will blackball cast members if they attempt to get out of a bad contract.
“What’s sick about it is it’s the black production company that goes to the network that says ‘She’s insubordinate, she’s hard to work with, she’s difficult, she’s blah blah blah blah. And then the more you fight to get out- you get other opportunities – it’s the black production company that goes to that network and says ‘don’t work with her.’ But it’s that same black production company that is sending you through the wringer,” Slaughter explained.
The mother-of-one also revealed that the producers of “Love And Hip-Hop” use a loophole to avoid paying cast members overtime.
“I, later on, found out that ‘Love And Hip Hop’ was listed as a 48-minute infomercial. Which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay. And so what that means is, you know, we can shoot more than 12 hours. They don’t have to give us per diem. They don’t have to give us, you know, a set budget for lunch. They don’t have to pay us bi-weekly, weekly. They don’t have to take out taxes.”
What do you think of her comments about how Black Reality TV stars are treated?
Family of Singer Selena Hit with $1M Lawsuit Over New Netflix Series
*The family of late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla is facing a $1 million lawsuit after producing a Netflix series based on the artist.
Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette Quintanilla, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.
Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But Esparza claims the Quintanillas breached the contract when they went on to produce a show with Netflix, titled “Selena: The Series,” which premieres Dec. 4.
“Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice,” the logline for the show reads. “The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”
Check out the trailer for the series below.
In March, Abraham opened up to PEOPLE about keeping Selena’s legacy alive. “When Selena passed away, I told my family that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music,” he said at the time. “And 25 years later I think we, as a family, accomplished that.”
“We can be fine, and then someone wants to share where they were when they heard that Selena died, and that’s very difficult,” added Suzette. “I have to dig deep in my soul to figure out why. Then I realize it’s their way of sharing, that they feel that connection, they’re sharing that they felt lost.”
