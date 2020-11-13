Larry Buford: Understanding the Multicolored Bigotry of America!

*“Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us” – Senator John McCain

If former Republican White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Karl Rove, is the E.F. Hutton of politics, whose advertising slogan was “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen,” then I think we should listen to Karl Rove.

The title of an article written by Rove, published in the Wall Street Journal, says it all: “Election Result Won’t Be Overturned.” As an advisor to the Trump administration, even Rove says it’s over for Trump, stating, “Recounts occasionally change margins in the hundreds, never in the tens of thousands.”

That said, I would like to address the supporters of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris election. This is not the time to gloat, but a time to have meaningful and reasonable conversation with those who feel loss. Both Trump and Biden received over 7 million votes for an unprecedented combined voter turnout of 15 million and counting. There’s a plausible reason for that.

There’s a new class of citizenry that has emerged called the White Working Class (WWC) who feel they are not being heard nor understood in the forum of class studies which include Black, Latino, Native American, Asian, LGBT and others (not to mention religious groups). To them, I could declare (but I won’t) as a Black man “now you know how it feels.” You can color this to define your own plight, but in his 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech, to deflate intolerance (hatred, bigotry) Dr. Martin Luther King said, “In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” And that was from a time where we see some things that continue to this today as he answered the question “When will you [Blacks] be satisfied?”

Dr. King said, “We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality. We can never be satisfied as long as our bodies, heavy with the fatigue of travel, cannot gain lodging in the motels of the highways and the hotels of the cities. We cannot be satisfied as long as the negro’s basic mobility is from a smaller ghetto to a larger one. We can never be satisfied as long as our children are stripped of their self-hood and robbed of their dignity by signs stating: ‘For Whites Only’. We cannot be satisfied as long as a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and a Negro in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote. No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until ‘justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”” That’s the story of Blacks in America; other groups have their own stories to tell.

Reportedly, the WWC make up the largest single voting bloc from perhaps 40-54% of the entire electorate according to some estimates. Law Professor John F. Banzhaf of George Washington University says, “Calling them ‘blue collar workers’ is inaccurate, and underestimates their number and influence, because even many people with only a high school [diploma] work in offices as salespersons, customer representatives, clerks or high-level assistants, etc., not in traditional blue collar positions.”

Now, during this presidential transition period, we see and hear the WWC and the far-right evangelicals echoing the baseless, empty words of President Trump – fraud, fake, rigged – without cause and without evidence. Even some ministries open their programs in prayer, then go right into poisonous, dangerous rhetoric like “the democrats are after you!” The very people who should be promoting peace and unity, are instead promoting violence and division. And why would they embrace such a character that Trump has displayed these past four years? What’s he hiding? What did he compromise?

Author Michael D’Antonio writes: “Unlike Nixon, who only faced federal trouble, which he escaped thanks to a pardon from Gerald Ford, Trump will be succeeded by a Democrat he spent years insulting. Whether Trump could pardon himself is unclear, but even if he could, he still faces the potential of peril in state courts – where no pardon emanating from the White House can save him.”

While Republican voters complain of Democrats giving away the store; Democrats hold that Republicans will do anything for power and to maintain class inequality and inequity.

America! We are in this thing together. As the late Senator John McCain said, “Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us.” So, why don’t we as a beautiful multicolored people, one nation under God, choose love, peace and unity over bigotry, violence and division?

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]