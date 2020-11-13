Columns
Larry Buford: Understanding the Multicolored Bigotry of America!
*“Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us” – Senator John McCain
If former Republican White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Karl Rove, is the E.F. Hutton of politics, whose advertising slogan was “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen,” then I think we should listen to Karl Rove.
The title of an article written by Rove, published in the Wall Street Journal, says it all: “Election Result Won’t Be Overturned.” As an advisor to the Trump administration, even Rove says it’s over for Trump, stating, “Recounts occasionally change margins in the hundreds, never in the tens of thousands.”
That said, I would like to address the supporters of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris election. This is not the time to gloat, but a time to have meaningful and reasonable conversation with those who feel loss. Both Trump and Biden received over 7 million votes for an unprecedented combined voter turnout of 15 million and counting. There’s a plausible reason for that.
There’s a new class of citizenry that has emerged called the White Working Class (WWC) who feel they are not being heard nor understood in the forum of class studies which include Black, Latino, Native American, Asian, LGBT and others (not to mention religious groups). To them, I could declare (but I won’t) as a Black man “now you know how it feels.” You can color this to define your own plight, but in his 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech, to deflate intolerance (hatred, bigotry) Dr. Martin Luther King said, “In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” And that was from a time where we see some things that continue to this today as he answered the question “When will you [Blacks] be satisfied?”
MORE NEWS: Chris Rock Slams Civil Rights Movies for Making ‘Racism Look Very Fixable’ [VIDEO]
Dr. King said, “We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality. We can never be satisfied as long as our bodies, heavy with the fatigue of travel, cannot gain lodging in the motels of the highways and the hotels of the cities. We cannot be satisfied as long as the negro’s basic mobility is from a smaller ghetto to a larger one. We can never be satisfied as long as our children are stripped of their self-hood and robbed of their dignity by signs stating: ‘For Whites Only’. We cannot be satisfied as long as a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and a Negro in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote. No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until ‘justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”” That’s the story of Blacks in America; other groups have their own stories to tell.
Reportedly, the WWC make up the largest single voting bloc from perhaps 40-54% of the entire electorate according to some estimates. Law Professor John F. Banzhaf of George Washington University says, “Calling them ‘blue collar workers’ is inaccurate, and underestimates their number and influence, because even many people with only a high school [diploma] work in offices as salespersons, customer representatives, clerks or high-level assistants, etc., not in traditional blue collar positions.”
Now, during this presidential transition period, we see and hear the WWC and the far-right evangelicals echoing the baseless, empty words of President Trump – fraud, fake, rigged – without cause and without evidence. Even some ministries open their programs in prayer, then go right into poisonous, dangerous rhetoric like “the democrats are after you!” The very people who should be promoting peace and unity, are instead promoting violence and division. And why would they embrace such a character that Trump has displayed these past four years? What’s he hiding? What did he compromise?
Author Michael D’Antonio writes: “Unlike Nixon, who only faced federal trouble, which he escaped thanks to a pardon from Gerald Ford, Trump will be succeeded by a Democrat he spent years insulting. Whether Trump could pardon himself is unclear, but even if he could, he still faces the potential of peril in state courts – where no pardon emanating from the White House can save him.”
While Republican voters complain of Democrats giving away the store; Democrats hold that Republicans will do anything for power and to maintain class inequality and inequity.
America! We are in this thing together. As the late Senator John McCain said, “Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us.” So, why don’t we as a beautiful multicolored people, one nation under God, choose love, peace and unity over bigotry, violence and division?
Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]
EUR Commentary
My Political Two Cents: Donald Trump’s Temper Tantrum is Holding America Hostage and the World’s Laughing At Us
*The late R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass sang a song called, “The Whole Town’s Laughing at Me.” Well, thanks to Donald Trump, there’s no shortage of other countries laughing at the United States.
Trump and his minions need to play back the tapes from four years ago, when they were saying people should accept the results of the election.
This country is in great peril! We need to get a handle on this pandemic. According to recent statistics from John Hopkins University, the United States has 10,421,678 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 241,949 deaths. New Covid-19 records are being set on a daily basis, and Trump seems to have the Ivan Drago (Rocky IV) thought process of, “If he dies, he dies.” That is sad and unacceptable. He doesn’t give a ratz left nipple about anyone but himself…well, maybe his daughter, whom he has publicly lusted over. Donald Trump has checked out of the Coronavirus fight, and from what is being reported, he doesn’t even attend briefings anymore. Since he doesn’t care, he should let someone who gives a damn take over the job.
MORE NEWS: Sales Surge at Philadelphia Sex Shop After Rudy Giuliani’s Strange Trump Event [VIDEO]
The economy is in the toilet. The pandemic has caused businesses, both big and small, to either close, downsize or file for bankruptcy, which in turn has resulted in higher unemployment, American’s inability to make ends meet, homelessness and despair. It has been several months since Americans received a $1200 stimulus payment. Donald Trump decided there would be no more stimulus payments until after the election. Just WOW!
Now that the election is over and Joe Biden is the projected winner, Donald Trump wants to throw up roadblocks and impact Joe Biden’s transition, which in turn puts the United States in further peril. Not giving Biden his messages from foreign leaders, is petty on any level, but saying what amounts to, ‘hell no, I won’t go!” is downright dangerous, especially for a country that is already so divided.
This man needs to go! Anderson Cooper may regret calling him an “obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” but he was right. His time is up, and he needs to stop being delusional and accept it. Someone in his camp needs to find their testicles and tell him the gig is up.
Over 77 million people said it is time for the country to move in a different direction, and that is what we need to do. Our lives literally depend on it. Donald Trump seems determined to take the United States down with him. The question is, how far will we fall before his tantrum is over?
Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].
Columns
The Journal Of Steffanie Rivers: The Scheme Behind the Defense Of George Floyd’s Killers
The four killers of George Floyd are scheming to get away with murder already. Defense attorneys for the ex-cops who killed Floyd requested their trials be moved outside Hennepin County. But last week a judge denied their requests and ruled all four defendants will stand trial together. Defendant attorneys claim jurors in Minneapolis proper will feel pressured to convict. They also wanted to be tried separately. The judge said no to that too.
The trial should be held in the jurisdiction where the crime happened for a number of reasons: First, regardless of where this trial is held it will be hard to find jurors who haven’t already formed opinions, seeing as video of this modern-day lynching has been viewed by millions and sparked worldwide protests. There is no place for these killers to hide from their senseless and egregious act. That leads me to my second point:
These defendants, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are seeking a sympathetic panel of jurors which isn’t likely in Minneapolis. So they want the trial(s) moved to the suburbs for a better chance of getting more White jurors.
As impartial as some people claim to be – and jurors are supposed to be – past trials have proven when it comes to killer cops White people are prone to exonerate them for killing unarmed Black people who posed no threat. History shows White people find a way to excuse racist behavior by other White people.
Why else would the 2020 Presidential election have been decided by just four million votes? Why else would mostly White people still vote for the obvious racist, sexist, liar, elitist, scamming, morally bankrupt Donald Trump (who knew how deadly COVID-19 was but kept it hidden to avoid negative publicity allowing more than 225k Americans to die as a result), even after they no longer could hide behind the ‘economy’ excuse as their reason to support him? Because he is a White man, plain and simple.
MORE NEWS: Eva Longoria Apologizes for Calling ‘Latina Women the real Heroines’ for Biden Win
Even though President-elect Joe Biden won Minnesota in last week’s election, it was Minneapolis residents who made it happen. It’s the largest city in that state. Most registered Democrats in that state reside in Hennepin County. Of the 437k people who live in Minneapolis proper 43k are Somali born immigrants, the largest population of Somalians in the United States. That’s in addition to other Black and Brown people who call Minneapolis home.
Other than a few adjacent counties, the rest of Minnesota supported Trump. So if it wasn’t for voters in Minneapolis and two other nearby counties Trump would have won Minnesota. I’m in no way saying Biden was a flawless candidate when it comes to race relations. My point is these killer cops have a better chance at acquittal outside of the city regardless of the facts or the video.
Just like Trump in his failed bid for re-election catered to his base, these cops are searching for their White approval base that’s more likely found in the suburbs. That’s where the cop who killed Philando Castile got away with murder.
Another part of this equation is the prosecutor in charge. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case from local prosecutors who refused to bring charges against these killer cops until nationwide protests forced them to do so. Had local county prosecutors been in charge of this prosecution this case could be another Breonna Taylor verdict. But Ellison is no Dan Cameron.
Ellison upgraded the charges from 3rd to second degree murder against Chauvin. And he put aiding and abetting charges on the other three who were free for nearly a month.
Ellis is the former Director of the Civil Rights Center specializing in defense law. He served for at least a decade as a U.S. congressman before he was elected to the AG position. He is the first Black and first Muslim elected to statewide office in Minnesota. If he doesn’t get convictions and justice for George Floyd and his family I don’t know who could.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.
EUR Commentary
TAYO Fatunla: Africa Concern – Who’s Concern?
*In the last four years lack of world leadership from the US has allowed for disturbing incidences in Africa which leaders are getting away with.
In these trying and extraordinary times and away from the build up and aftermath of the US elections, Tanzanian, after its concluded shambolic elections has nose dived into tension with opposition leaders arrested and black out on social media.
Police have since arrested Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of the main opposition party in the wake of a disputed election. This matter is of grave concern to democracy in Tanzania.
MORE NEWS: Kanye West Hit with Lawsuit for $1 Million Over Unpaid Wages to Opera Staff
This is not how the founding Fathers of democracy especially Julius Nyerere the first president of independent Tanzania would love to have this happen. Concerned Kenyan cartoonist GADO who started his cartooning career in Tanzania drew his cartoon to express how he feels about the whole matter and calls on the rest of the world to pay attention.
Then there is the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon. Around the time of protests and killings in Nigeria also in October, The Kumba school massacre took place at Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba. Armed separatist fighters shot dead seven children on the spot and tens of others who were left in critical condition were rushed to the hospital. And at least 54 people were killed in a rebel attack in a school yard in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region. So who is paying attention? It should not take foreigners from the West in these nations to be caught up in these incidences before the West, wakes up to these ongoing issues escalating in Africa. Four years of “America first” looking inward leadership has failed Africa.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]