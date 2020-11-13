Relationships
Jeezy Opens Up About Moment Fiancé Jeannie Mai ‘Couldn’t Breathe’ [VIDEO]
*Rapper Jeezy says his fiance Jeannie Mai is “doing well” after undergoing emergency surgery following a health scare last month.
Jeezy appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Real” to speak to Mai’s co-hosts about her recovery.
“I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support,” he said. “She’s eating everything in the house, but she’s definitely doing well.”
Jeezy says Mai was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which “is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage ‘lid’ that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs,” according to Mayo Clinic, per PEOPLE.
“She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good,” he said. “It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing.”
READ MORE: ‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Forced to Leave ‘DWTS’ After Being Hospitalized (Video)
Jeannie’s fiancé, rap superstar @Jeezy, walks us through the scary moment he knew something was wrong and gives us an update on her recovery pic.twitter.com/O4pkUSZwNO
— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 12, 2020
Jeezy went on to explain how Mai woke up one morning and she “couldn’t breathe.”
“I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room. They found something, but they didn’t know,” he recalled.
“The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, ‘You’re done with Dancing With The Stars. You’re done. This is life-threatening. If you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.’ “
Jeezy said “right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show.”
In a video statement to the DWTS audiences, Mai said she was “absolutely devastated that my journey on Dancing with the Stars has to end this way.”
“I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I’m here now,” she said.
Scroll up and hear more from Jeezy about Mai’s health scare via the clip above.
Legal
Family of Singer Selena Hit with $1M Lawsuit Over New Netflix Series
*The family of late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla is facing a $1 million lawsuit after producing a Netflix series based on the artist.
Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette Quintanilla, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.
Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But Esparza claims the Quintanillas breached the contract when they went on to produce a show with Netflix, titled “Selena: The Series,” which premieres Dec. 4.
READ MORE: Slain Singer Selena to Be Honored with One-Day Concert 25 Years After Her Death
“Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice,” the logline for the show reads. “The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”
Check out the trailer for the series below.
In March, Abraham opened up to PEOPLE about keeping Selena’s legacy alive. “When Selena passed away, I told my family that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music,” he said at the time. “And 25 years later I think we, as a family, accomplished that.”
“We can be fine, and then someone wants to share where they were when they heard that Selena died, and that’s very difficult,” added Suzette. “I have to dig deep in my soul to figure out why. Then I realize it’s their way of sharing, that they feel that connection, they’re sharing that they felt lost.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
EUR Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip: Bryan & Alex Discuss Triggers & Vulnerability on ‘Ready to Love’
*From the OWN network and record-breaking producer, Will Packer comes the latest episode of “Ready to Love,” an unscripted series which follows successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s, who are searching for their perfect match. Hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the series offers a unique twist on a typical dating show, highlighting the men’s perspective in their search for true love.
This season, the cast is quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort with no outside distractions. Contestants take turns getting to know each other on one-on-one dates until couples are formed. The tables continue to turn each week as the men and women trade power to eliminate those they deem not ready to love. At the end of the series, the last three couples left standing have the opportunity to explore their new love interests, off-screen.
EURweb obtained an exclusive look at the new episode of “Ready to Love,” airing Saturday, November 14 at 9 pm EST. In the clip, Alex, a 32-year-old Implementation Specialist and Bryan, a 35-year-old Behavioral Therapist discuss vulnerability, emotional walls and more over wine. When Bryan asks Alex what her triggers are, she shares that she’s triggered when men place their phones face down around her, as if there’s something to hide. Bryan admits that he’s guilty of the act. Watch it below, exclusively on EURweb.
source:
Nicole Manigault
PR Director
e | [email protected]
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Things Were Different
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Things Were Different: I don’t know if they have really made up, but a reunion probably wouldn’t have happened if there was not some reaching out. It was a different time when they were shooting their hit sitcom . He was A list and at the time, she was not far behind. At that point in his life, our actor preferred spending time with men rather than women and his co-star used to talk smack to him about his dating preferences.
The thing is, as the show became a larger hit, it was not just her talking to him about it, but all his “people,” and then the next thing you know he had a girlfriend who became his wife.
They couldn’t have their huge money maker get caught with a man. It would ruin him. The co-star who talked to him like that is not the same person now she was then. She would probably condemn her old self. You would think this was some show from the 1950’s, but it wasn’t. It was decades later. All of you know who these two people are.
Can you guess the actor, his female co-star and their hit show from back in the day?
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]