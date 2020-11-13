Jeezy Opens Up About Moment Fiancé Jeannie Mai ‘Couldn’t Breathe’ [VIDEO]

*Rapper Jeezy says his fiance Jeannie Mai is “doing well” after undergoing emergency surgery following a health scare last month.

Jeezy appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Real” to speak to Mai’s co-hosts about her recovery.

“I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support,” he said. “She’s eating everything in the house, but she’s definitely doing well.”

Jeezy says Mai was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which “is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage ‘lid’ that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs,” according to Mayo Clinic, per PEOPLE.

“She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good,” he said. “It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing.”

READ MORE: ‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Forced to Leave ‘DWTS’ After Being Hospitalized (Video)

Jeannie’s fiancé, rap superstar @Jeezy, walks us through the scary moment he knew something was wrong and gives us an update on her recovery pic.twitter.com/O4pkUSZwNO — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 12, 2020



Jeezy went on to explain how Mai woke up one morning and she “couldn’t breathe.”

“I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room. They found something, but they didn’t know,” he recalled.

“The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, ‘You’re done with Dancing With The Stars. You’re done. This is life-threatening. If you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.’ “

Jeezy said “right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show.”

In a video statement to the DWTS audiences, Mai said she was “absolutely devastated that my journey on Dancing with the Stars has to end this way.”

“I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I’m here now,” she said.

Scroll up and hear more from Jeezy about Mai’s health scare via the clip above.