How Black America Voted for the Democrats in Election 2020. Not Black Men or Black Women Alone. (VIDEO)

*Conservative activist Candace Owens appeared on Fox News this week to accuse Barack Obama of hating America by the time he left the White House.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, Owens slammed Obama’s recent claims about racism in the Republican party, noting that white American voters “gave him literally everything he has”.

“The language that he’s using, the rhetoric that is coming out of former president Barack Obama’s mouth is nothing short of absolutely despicable in my opinion,” said Owens.

“This is a man who ran on the American dream. Everyone remembers where they were the night Barack Obama won,” she continued. “There was a kinetic energy on the ground. It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past on the past. He ran on that image. He didn’t run on race, he didn’t run on denigrating half of Americans,” she explained.

More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020

“He is the first president to have ever sat in the White House and come out of the White House hating America and that is what I believe about Barack Obama today.”

Owens was reacting to Obama’s claim in his upcoming memoir, “A Promised Land,” that Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”

He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”