How Black America Voted for the Democrats in Election 2020. Not Black Men or Black Women Alone. (VIDEO)
*Attorney Antonio Moore delves into the exit polls and outcomes of election 2020.
Moore critiques views held prior to the election and compares them against the outcomes on election day.
He critiques the harsh criticism of Black male voters against AP exit polls that has them voting for Joe Biden at 86 percent rate.
That rate has them only trailing Black women that voted for Biden at 93 percent rate.
Candace Owens Says Barack Obama Hated America When He Left White House
*Conservative activist Candace Owens appeared on Fox News this week to accuse Barack Obama of hating America by the time he left the White House.
In an interview with Sean Hannity, Owens slammed Obama’s recent claims about racism in the Republican party, noting that white American voters “gave him literally everything he has”.
“The language that he’s using, the rhetoric that is coming out of former president Barack Obama’s mouth is nothing short of absolutely despicable in my opinion,” said Owens.
“This is a man who ran on the American dream. Everyone remembers where they were the night Barack Obama won,” she continued. “There was a kinetic energy on the ground. It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past on the past. He ran on that image. He didn’t run on race, he didn’t run on denigrating half of Americans,” she explained.
READ MORE: Obama Talks About ‘Vanity and Ego’ in First Clips from ‘The Oprah Conversation’ (Watch)
More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020
“He is the first president to have ever sat in the White House and come out of the White House hating America and that is what I believe about Barack Obama today.”
Owens was reacting to Obama’s claim in his upcoming memoir, “A Promised Land,” that Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”
He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
Obama Talks About ‘Vanity and Ego’ in First Clips from ‘The Oprah Conversation’ (Watch)
*Two clips have been released from Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming interview with President Barack Obama on “The Oprah Conversation,” to air Tuesday, Nov. 17 on Apple TV+.
“The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama” interview will explore the transformative years leading up to President Obama’s historic presidency, the accomplishments that led him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office. In this candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama will also talk about his new insightful and deeply personal memoir, “A Promised Land.”
In this first clip about vanity and ego, Obama says that understanding the work is not about yourself. Asked if he was trying to fill the hole from his father not being around as he was growing up, he shares that what initially drove him transformed into something larger, knowing that his role meant more than one person.
In this second clip, Obama shares that the Sandy Hook shooting was the hardest day of his presidency and expresses disappointment that there was no policy change following the tragedy.
Sandy Hook – The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama from EURweb on Vimeo.
Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
*Former President Barack Obama opens up about his 8 years in office in an upcoming memoir called “A Promised Land” … and he admitss the presidency took a toll on wife Michelle.
As reported by TMZ, Obama says he could sense an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant.”
“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he writes.
He admits there were many nights while he was lying next to Michelle and he would think about life before the White House “when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” Obama writes.
Elsewhere in the book, which drops next week, Obama touches on his historic 2008 election, racism, and how Donald Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”
He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
